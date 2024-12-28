Ted Kuntz's Musings

January 2025

Presentation to the NB Standing Committee on Law Amendments
Re: Bill 39 - An Act Respecting Proof of Immunization
  
Ted Kuntz
My Commitments for 2025
Let's Live Our Values
  
Ted Kuntz
Have Vaccines Doomed Humanity?
Humanity is now dependent upon artificial immune stimulants for temporary protection.
  
Ted Kuntz
Vaccination is Not About Improving Health
Vaccine Advocates Are Destroying Humanity
  
Ted Kuntz
December 2024

November 2024

