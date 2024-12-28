Ted Kuntz's Musings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Archive
About
Are You Anti-Vaccine?
How I Wish Bobby Would Have Responded
Feb 2
•
Ted Kuntz
98
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Are You Anti-Vaccine?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
32
January 2025
Presentation to the NB Standing Committee on Law Amendments
Re: Bill 39 - An Act Respecting Proof of Immunization
Jan 16
•
Ted Kuntz
1
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Presentation to the NB Standing Committee on Law Amendments
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
My Commitments for 2025
Let's Live Our Values
Jan 15
•
Ted Kuntz
5
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
My Commitments for 2025
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Have Vaccines Doomed Humanity?
Humanity is now dependent upon artificial immune stimulants for temporary protection.
Jan 8
•
Ted Kuntz
13
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Have Vaccines Doomed Humanity?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
Vaccination is Not About Improving Health
Vaccine Advocates Are Destroying Humanity
Jan 4
•
Ted Kuntz
14
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Vaccination is Not About Improving Health
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
December 2024
The CBC Adds Insult to Injury
CBC Insists on Using "Anti-vaccine" Label
Dec 28, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
12
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
The CBC Adds Insult to Injury
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
I Will Not Give Up
The conspirators do not control us.
Dec 23, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
5
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
I Will Not Give Up
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Unanswered Questions
Questioning the Vaccine Narrative
Dec 11, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
4
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Unanswered Questions
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Freeing the Slaves
I Could Have Freed A Thousand More
Dec 2, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
2
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Freeing the Slaves
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
November 2024
What the Vaccine Industry Must Do to Avoid Collapse
The medical industry needs a good therapist.
Nov 26, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
8
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
What the Vaccine Industry Must Do to Avoid Collapse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
4
Coming soon
This is Ted Kuntz's Musings.
Nov 25, 2024
•
Ted Kuntz
Share this post
Ted Kuntz's Musings
Coming soon
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Ted Kuntz
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts