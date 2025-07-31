Ted Kuntz's Musings

It was a cruel psy op. They used peoples' sincerely wanting to be good citizens, and to help others, against them— to induce them to lock themselves (or be locked) inside for weeks and months, etc & etc, and in the end, to take poison. That sounds crazy, and I for one certainly would have thought so in 2019, but that is what actually happened. I will never forget it, not for as long as I live. Anyone who disses freedom— freedom of speech, freedom of religion, medical freedom, to me they're fools, dupes, or criminals. Sometimes all three.

Concur with your thoughts. Also consider that those that decided to not get vaccinated was based on historical evidence, published literature, legal precedent and good instincts. For those that are honest, they should now understand they were lied to by their governments, health authorities, doctors, regulators, media and many others. So are the unvaxed still selfish for being right or should we all continue to pretend the information needed to make a wise choice was not available?

