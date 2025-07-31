This is the message I wrote on July 28, 2020, five years ago. It’s amazing to re-read this message and see how clear I was even then of the dangers of the measures being imposed by our governments, regulatory agencies and media. I continue to believe that the compassion of Canadians was weaponized such that people believed they were acting virtuously while participating in the destruction of our rights and freedoms. It is also interesting to look back and see how the COVID narrative was so effective in dismantling the foundations of a free society. We have much to learn if we want to be free.

“It appears that much of society is captured by the narrative of a “novel” virus that is purported to behave unlike any prior virus known to man. As a result, extra-ordinary measures and sacrifices are deemed necessary.

Those of us who are unwilling to accept this narrative, who intend to abstain from a coronavirus vaccine should one be developed, who refuse to wear a mask in public, and who are unwilling to “just stay home” are accused of “being selfish”, amongst other labels. The argument put forward is that we are only concerned with ourselves, and that we don’t care about others.

I see it another way.

I see the complete dismantling of our rights and freedoms and our sovereignty, both individual and national.

I see the destruction of our economy, our livelihoods and our communities of care.

I see the opinions of the uninformed, the misinformed, and those with conflicted interests dictating personal lifestyle and healthcare choices for the rest of us.

I see the discarding of robust, evidence-based practices and the use of the scientific method to discern the best and safest course of action.

I see the aggressive censoring of dialogue and debate if it doesn’t conform to the narrative.

I am in agreement with the proponents of these measures that we are in danger.

But, from my perspective, the danger we face is not from a virus. The danger is humanity’s reaction to the story that is being told about the virus. This story, one that is repeated over and over again by the mainstream media, seems intent on stoking fear and creating division between families, friends and neighbours.

I see another agenda at play. An agenda to create a ‘new normal’ where human rights and freedom are discarded and replaced by mandates and dictates of autocratic leaders. Where corporations, free of legal liability, are at liberty to impose vaccines, digital chipping, and immunity passports upon citizens, with or without their consent.

If I were truly selfish, the easiest course of action right now would be to line up for that injection, don a mask, ignore when my privacy is violated, and confine myself to my home.

But I can’t do these things and I won’t do these things.

I can’t allow this encroaching tyranny to capture my family, my community, and my fellow human beings.

When I resist poorly tested vaccine products, micro-chipping, forced masking, the loss of privacy, and immunity passports, I’m not doing it for my well-being.

I resist these flagrant violations of rights and freedoms, of science and democracy for my children and grand-children’s children.

I’ve lived my life with rights and freedoms, and I recognize when these freedoms are being unnecessarily constrained.

I know that governments, corporations and well-intended citizens can do evil while purporting to do good.

I know tyranny exists and I know the characteristics of psychopathic and sociopathic behaviour.

I have lived long enough to recognize the markings of an encroaching imprisonment.

I resist these measures because I believe resistance is for the greater good.

I know that strong and healthy individuals are the basis of a strong and health society.

So, if this is being “selfish”, then I wear this label with pride and passion.”

Ted Kuntz