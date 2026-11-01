In my recent Choice Insider message, I expressed my extreme disappointment with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his recent support for measles vaccination. I wrote specifically about his comments at a Virginia Beach, Virginia healthcare roundtable where Kennedy declared - “The measles outbreak is occurring because so many people went unvaccinated during the Covid pandemic. And this is something that Anthony Fauci, in fact, predicted.” When pressed about his own influence on vaccine hesitancy, Kennedy insisted, “I have never questioned the efficacy of the MMR vaccine”

I shared how Kennedy’s public messaging shifted almost immediately after he took office in February 2025. On March 3, Kennedy published an op-ed urging MMR vaccination amid the Texas measles outbreak. While maintaining that vaccination should remain a personal choice, he said that the MMR vaccine is “crucial to avoiding potentially deadly disease”. In April, after meeting the families of children who died during the outbreak, Kennedy declared: “The most effective way to prevent the spread of measles is the MMR vaccine.”

I’ve received some disgruntled responses to my Choice Insider message. Susan responded with:

“I am calling you out on a misrepresentation that can only hurt the overall movement. You are not the only one who is mischaracterizing RFK Jr.’s recent statements about the “efficacy” of measles vaccination. In the quotations that you use to support your contention that RFK Jr. is contradicting himself, you cite him saying that the vaccine is effective; however, he is not saying that it is safe.”

She added:

“This is not splitting hairs. Nor is it splitting hairs to state that Anthony Fauci, whose criminal behaviour is unquestionable, was right about the fact that fewer MMR vaccines given during covid, would lead to a resurgence of measles. The shot is effective against measles in the short term (although it may cause worse things). Just because it was AF who said it does not make it untrue.”

Susan concluded with:

“I am sad that you have joined the tragic chorus prematurely bemoaning the fall of RFK Jr. It is to the great benefit of the Vaccine Choice movement that he continues to “man the barricades.” I pray that you will think more deeply about what he is saying and doing.”

I responded to Susan with the following:

“Thank you for sharing your thoughts. It seems we will need to disagree on this. I feel strongly that Bobby is being dishonest with the public when he endorses the efficacy of the measles vaccine. Temporarily stopping measles, and that is not scientifically established, is not my measure of efficacy and I hope it is not for Bobby.

He knows better than most that the MMR vaccine is a dangerous vaccine. He co-wrote the book on Vax-Unvax studies with Brian Hooker. These studies confirm that the measles vaccine is not safe and causes more harm than good. The 2020 Control Group study concluded that the risk of mortality is more than 261 times higher from measles vaccination than from being unvaccinated.

If a product is not safe it is not effective in the outcomes I’m looking for - healthy and alive children. This is like Bobby stating the thalidomide is effective for morning sickness during pregnancy and failing to also state that it causes severe fetal malformations. Bobby knows better.

I’m not sure what’s happened to him but this is not the Bobby I’ve known for many years. He is not “manning the barricades” on this one. He’s encouraging the public to take a shot that will injure and kill.”

Here are more thoughts on the measles vaccine that I could have added:

· None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule have been proven to be safe, effective, or necessary where ‘safe’ means - ‘without harm’; ‘effective’ means - ‘improved health’; and ‘necessary’ means - ‘risk of significant injury or death without the vaccine’.

· The mortality of measles declined 99% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963.

· The narrative about common childhood illnesses often changed after the development of a vaccine. Measles is one of the clearest example. In 1962, Dr. Alexander Langmuir, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention’s former chief epidemiologist, described measles as “a self-limiting infection of short duration, moderate severity, and low fatality.” Self-limiting means the condition resolves itself without treatment. After the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963 the CDC changed their narrative to “measles is a dangerous, potentially deadly disease.”

· The evidence suggests the former the accurate claim. U.S. mortality records show no childhood measles deaths between 2015 and 2019, despite more than 2,000 reported infections during that period. This begs the question whether we are being told the facts or are subjected to propaganda and product marketing.

· An outbreak of 11 cases of measles in New Brunswick in 2019 was the justification for introducing legislation to remove personal belief and religious exemptions. It was later discovered that 9 of the 11 children were fully vaccinated, 1 was partially vaccinated, and only 1 child was unvaccinated. The Chief Public Health Officer refused to release this information to legislators considering the measles vaccination mandate.

· Vaccination is not a benign intervention. Vaccination dramatically alters the natural immune response resulting in temporary rather than life-long protection. The temporary nature of vaccine immunity causes a shift in the age of disease exposure. Rather than experience these illnesses in childhood when they are more benign, vaccination shifts the exposure to adulthood and infancy when the risk of harm is greater.

· Measles vaccination is an example of the alteration of disease exposure. In the pre-vaccine era mothers who contracted measles naturally passed robust maternal antibodies to their infants that lasted 12–15 months. These maternal antibodies protected infants in the first year of life. Today most mothers are vaccinated and the protection of their infants wanes far earlier. This puts infants of mothers who have been vaccinated at increased risk of contracting measles. Measles in infancy can pose serious and even life threatening risks.

· Research shows the rate of measles in infants under fifteen months of age of vaccinated mothers is nearly three times higher compared with babies of unvaccinated mothers. Infants under 12 months of age are not “eligible” for measles vaccination due to the admitted risk of harm from the vaccine.

· Natural childhood infections dramatically reduce our risks of cancer. Individuals who contract measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, pertussis, or scarlet fever as children are 20% less likely to develop genital, prostate, GI, skin, or ENT cancer later in life. That protection reduces the incidence of cancers by 60% if they have had three or four of these illnesses, and by 76% if they had more than four of these mild childhood illnesses.

As I said to Susan, if I’m missing something, please let me know what I’m missing. I welcome your thoughts.

Ted