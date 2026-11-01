Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz’s Musings

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Stephen Malthouse's avatar
Stephen Malthouse
2d

Good response, Ted, to a question people are wavering on constantly. Understandably, we are all looking for at least one powerfully positioned govt official who is on their side. And giving the benefit of the doubt is a good human quality. But there comes a time when we must pull the plug. His failure to stop the PREP Act, fully within his power to do, sealed it for me. Now it is up to RFK Jr to "Prove me wrong" (as Charlie, enjoying life on a Caribbean island, is probably saying right now).

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Hilary Sellen's avatar
Hilary Sellen
2d

I think you are right on with your reasoning and your knowledge, Ted. Thank you for your extremely valuable voice.

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