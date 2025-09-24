This is the letter I wrote to the Public Health Officers, School Administrators, Superintendents, and School Trustees in British Columbia in response to their clear intention to vaccinate children without the knowledge or consent of their parents. Conducting vaccine clinics in our children’s schools makes schools an unsafe place and puts our children at risk.

I invite you to share this with your children’s teachers and school administrators. We need Public Health to honour their ethical and legal requirement to informed consent and the right and responsibility of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

Ted

Re: Protecting Parental Rights and Informed Consent in British Columbia

As we enter into another school year, it has been the practice of school administrators to collaborate with Public Health in their intention to vaccinate all children according to the recommended childhood vaccination schedule. I am writing to request that public health officers, school administrators, superintendents and school board trustees vigorously defend the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children and uphold the moral and legal requirement of informed consent.

As President of Vaccine Choice Canada, I am aware that vaccination clinics are being held in schools and vaccines administered to minor children without the knowledge or consent of their parents. The information being disseminated by ‘Immunize BC’ in their “Intention to Not Vaccinate” document makes this clear. The document states: “Children whose parent / guardian has indicated that their child will not be immunized will be re-offered vaccine at future encounters, including, as a minimum: When the child turns 10 years of age; When the child turns 13 years of age. After the age of 13, children may be asked to consent to immunization on their own behalf, regardless of previous parent / guardian refusal.”

This is a clear declaration of their efforts to undermine parental authority and medical decision-making.

Minor children are being advised by those administering the vaccines, individuals who have no prior history with the child, that they are mature enough to make their own medical decisions. These ‘health professionals’ cannot make a proper assessment of “maturity”, nor correctly assess that a child understands the risks vs benefits of vaccination vs. non-vaccination. Most adults are not sufficiently informed to make this risk-benefit assessment. Even more disturbing is that these health professionals are administering a medical intervention without knowledge of the child’s and family’s medical history. This puts the child at increased risk of vaccine injury.

Vaccine clinics do not belong in our schools. Vaccination should be discussed with a trusted health professional who knows the child’s and family’s medical history, particularly a prior reaction to vaccination, drug interactions, and contraindications to vaccination.

It is important that public health officers and school administrators recognize that all childhood vaccines in Canada are voluntary and subject to the legal requirement of informed consent. Canadian Medical Law clearly states that healthcare recipients must be informed of all significant risks posed by any invasive medical procedure that carries a risk of injury or death. Vaccination is such a procedure.

What is rarely acknowledged by those advocating for mass vaccination are the following:

· None of the vaccines on the BC childhood schedule has been proven safe in controlled studies using a true placebo.

· The safety of the vaccine schedule, which involves the administration of 67+ vaccines before age 18, has not been proven safe. This is the subject of a lawsuit recently launched against the Centers for Disease Control in the United States.

· In Canada, no vaccine has been proven safer than non-vaccination.

· A recent analysis of the 2020 Control Group Study data comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children in the United States revealed the risk of dying is higher from vaccination than from non-vaccination for all vaccines on the childhood schedule.

· Many vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or transmission and thus do not protect others as is claimed by Immunize BC. These include: polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hep B, COVID-19, influenza, and Hib vaccines.

· Vaccines that contain live viruses can infect others through shedding. These include: measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, rotavirus, and oral polio vaccines. The claim that “delaying or refusing vaccines for your child puts others at risk of illness” ignores this reality. This statement is marketing propaganda and fear mongering, not evidence-based medicine.

The dogma of ‘vaccines are safe, effective and necessary’ is promoted without consideration of the growing body of scientific evidence to the contrary. Every vaccinated vs unvaccinated study in recent years reveals unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children. Our schools are participating in an intentional effort to undermine the responsibility of parents to protect their children from the risk of vaccine injury and from unwanted medical interventions.

Public health officers, school administrators, teachers and others who participate in coercing the vaccination of minors may be complicit in the harming of children.

It’s important that our schools and health professionals behave in law-abiding and ethical ways so we can trust that our children are safe when they go to school. I look forward to your efforts to support parental authority and informed consent.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President, Vaccine Choice Canada