In his June 25, 2025 message, British Columbia’s premier David Eby blamed the increase in measles cases on political leaders“who’ve flirted with the anti-vaccine movement.” Eby added: “I will encourage all British Columbians to ensure they are vaccinated. Measles is no joke, it kills kids, it is a preventable disease.”

Eby, or whomever is providing speaking notes for the Premier, has not done their homework. This is a textbook case of “dis-information” - “misleading content deliberately spread to deceive people or to secure economic or political gain and which may cause public harm.” Eby’s unsupported comments do not serve the community well.

I’d like to assist Premier Eby to share accurate information about measles and the measles vaccine. A place to start this conversation is with the question: Has measles increased? Yes, and measles cases will continue to increase. Here’s why:

The CDC added the measles vaccine to the childhood schedule in 1963 and promised measles would be eradicated with one shot by 1967. Clearly this claim was unfounded. Measles has never been eradicated and two shots are now recommended.

While the vaccine may have contributed to diminishing measles as a childhood illness, it has resulted in an increase in measles in adults and infants. The reason for this is because:

· The measles vaccine does not confer life-long immunity. Its effectiveness wanes over time meaning many vaccinated adults today are without protection, and adding another shot does not increase protection.

· Mothers who are vaccinated for measles and have not contracted measles naturally do not transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infants which protect the infant in the first few months of life. This means newborns and infants are at greater risk of measles.

Natural measles infection confers life-long immunity. Those born before 1960 and experienced measles have life-long immunity and contribute to herd immunity which helps to reduce measles outbreaks. As the population ages and those over the age of 65 years with natural life-long immunity diminishes, and those with temporary, vaccine induced immunity increases, the risk of measles increases.

The increase in measles cases today is a result of vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This increase had been predicted by those who recognized the limitations of the measles vaccine.

A second question that needs to be answered is - Does measles “kill kids”? No.

While measles was once a serious illness, the mortality from measles declined 98.5% and was no longer considered a public health threat before the vaccine was introduced in 1963. The government and media continue to report as if measles has a high rate of mortality. Measles has an almost zero rate of mortality in countries with good nutrition and clean water like Canada.

The infant who died in Ontario had serious medical complications unrelated to measles. Did this infant die from measles, or with measles? This should be ascertained before claiming this as a measles death.

The reality is that permanent injury and death from measles is exceedingly rare in a developed country like Canada. Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fueled hysteria is unwarranted. “The borderline hysteria fueled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted. . . At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.”

A third question is - Is it better to get the vaccine or to get measles?

Eby and others imply that if everyone were vaccinated, no one would die or be harmed from measles. This statement ignores the known risks of measles vaccination including disability and death. As of May 30, 2025 there have been 116,823 reports of vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 574 related deaths, 9,061 hospitalizations, and 2,224 related disabilities.

A 2010 US HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. This means that the number of adverse events and deaths may be more than one hundred times these numbers – 57,400 deaths and 222,400 disabilities.

A risk analysis of the increased risk of death from not being vaccinated for measles vs. the risk of death from the measles vaccine concluded that the risk of death is 260X higher in the vaccinated population. In other words, measles vaccination increases the risk of death. This alone should cause every parent to press pause.

The safety of the measles vaccine has never been proven against a true placebo. The measles vaccine was actively monitored for adverse effects for only 42 days and the study included only 342 children in its pre-licensing safety trials.

We have been conditioned through government and media propaganda to believe that all incidences of measles is life threatening and must be prevented. This is simply not true. Measles is a normal childhood infection and in previous generations virtually all children contracted measles with low incidence of serious adverse effects or mortality.

The measles vaccine prevents an acute response to measles which would result in the rapid expulsion of the virus. Instead, vaccines create a chronic condition that does not fully activate the immune response.

Nowhere in government propaganda is discussed the benefits of measles infection.

Studies indicate a link between naturally acquired measles and a reduced risk of Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.

A recently released Japanese studies reveals that natural exposure to measles and mumps, and no MMR vaccine, reduces the risk of heart disease. The study proves that receiving the measles and mumps vaccines increases the likelihood that you will die of a heart attack or other cardiovascular disease. They calculate that nearly 200,000 individuals would not die year over year of heart disease had they not received the MMR vaccines.

Developmental leaps have been witnessed in children following infection and recovery from childhood illnesses. Natural infection is necessary to mature the immune response. At the NCI hearings in Kitchener in June, Dr. Byram Bridle stated: “If children are not exposed to the microbial world, their immune systems do not mature.” Dr. Bridle describes children today as “pandemic youth” whose immune system has been compromised and weakened making them more vulnerable to infections.

And finally the question - Is it reckless to question vaccine safety as Eby claims?

Measles is not the problem. Demanding evidence of vaccine safety and efficacy is what a responsible parent ought to do before partaking in any medical treatment. The fundamentals of an ethical medical system is informed consent and bodily sovereignty. This does not happen in Canada with vaccination.

The real problem is the use and abuse of propaganda and government coercion to impose an unnecessary and harmful product upon our children with no real informed consent or accountability for the harms caused by this product.

To accept the claims of the vaccine industry, including their agents in government, on blind faith is what is truly reckless.

We should demand that vaccine manufacturers and those promoting vaccine products, including the Premier, demonstrate verifiable evidence of efficacy and safety, and be held legally and financially liable for injuries and deaths caused by these products. This has not happened with the measles vaccine, or any childhood vaccine. It’s time for truth and accountability with vaccination.

Ted