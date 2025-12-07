Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

Ted Kuntz
6d

It has been brought to my attention that there are many more warriors who ought to be acknowledged for their service and sacrifice. I know that I cannot list all of them and will surely be remiss in missing someone. But let me acknowledge others who have served us admirably during this time of tyranny. They include: David Lindsay, Vincent Gircys, Pastor Derek Reimer, Billboard Chris, Dr. Francis Widdowson, Kristen Nagel, Dr. William Makis, Barry Neufeld, Josh Alexander, Matt Alexander, Lisa Robinson, Rocco Galati, John Carpay, Dr.David Speicher, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Sarah Choujounian, Dr. Julie Ponesse, Dr. Chris Shaw, Dr. Daniel Nagase, and more. Remind me of who I've missed.

Beth
Dec 7

Canadians are sleep walking straight into totalitarian rule and most REFUSE to engage in conversation that proves this. What we're witnessing is the rebirth of all the features of WW2 GERMANY and the rise of the Fourth Reich, something that Klaus Schwab's book, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, alludes to. For anyone to say that 'history is NOT repeating itself' in this current state we're in, should be considered delusional. Both Canada and the UK are in HUGE trouble. The WEF GLOBALIST OLIGARCHY is behind ALL of this, their attacks against Christianity and Jews harks back to Mussolini and Hitler's 'arrangement' with one another. Our educational systems have been usurped by MARXIST ideologies starting as far back as 1968. The brainwashing of the masses began in the 30's which led to the formation of the Tavistock Institute by Dr. John Rawlings Rees in 1945. At the outset of COVID, in researching Schwab, it's clear he and his WEF acolytes revamped Hitler's playbook prior to Trudeau's installation and have USED IT rigorously throughout the last 10 years and from all appearances they're not letting up. The normalization of sexual deviance, the inversion of wrongs being right etc is the work of Luciferians.

