Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
4d

I meant to include Dr. Paul Thomas' book - Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & Stages of Life.

Written by a pediatrician who witnessed the difference over decades in the health outcomes of the vaccinated, partially vaccinated, and unvaccinated children in his practice, Vax Facts will enlighten parents and guardians and provide the information needed for informed consent.

- https://www.amazon.com/Vax-Facts-Consider-Before-Vaccinating/dp/1636984975/ref=sr_1_1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Patricia Cairns's avatar
Anna Patricia Cairns
4d

This is a great list. It's nice ot have all these in a single easy to reach place. Thanks Ted.

Today on "X," I was blocked by a woman because I dared to insist she actually watch "An Inconvient Study" instead of quote the negatives issued by the very organizations that were threatened by its truths.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Ted Kuntz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture