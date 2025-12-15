Don’t know what to get that family member or friend who values making their own medical decisions? Below is a listing of valuable resources to guide their decision making.

1. A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination

Our purpose in writing is to assist you in making the best possible decision to support the health of your child. A must read for parents of young children who want to make an informed decision. - https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/new-parents-guide

2. Pregnancy and Vaccination

Responsible parents today actively research the safety of strollers, car seats, cribs, food ingredients, and other information in their desire to keep their child safe. We encourage parents to exercise the same due diligence with the vaccine decision. - https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/pregnancy-and-vaccination

3. Dare to Question - From One Parent to Another – Ted Kuntz

Written by a parent of a vaccine injured child and is intended for parents who are questioning the vaccine narrative. - https://uptoeveryone.com/products/dare-to-question-ted-kuntz

4. The Vaccine Decision: Every Shot has a Story - Valerie Ferrell, Leah Wilson

The Vaccine Decision reveals the history behind the childhood vaccine program. The authors explain when each shot was invented, what justification brought it onto the schedule, and why it remains there. https://www.amazon.com/Vaccine-Decision-Every-Shot-Story/dp/B0G39V924C/ref=sr_1_1

5. Vaccines – A Reappraisal - Richard Moskowitz, MD

Dr. Moskowitz explains why the vaccine process, by its very nature, imposes substantial risks of disease, injury and death that have been persistently denied by the vaccine industry, vaccine policy makers, and the medical profession. - https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/vaccines-richard-moskowitz-md/1125675053

6. Turtles All the Way Down - forward by Mary Holland

Who has it right in the great vaccine debate – the critics, who claim that vaccines often cause serious harm, or the medical establishment, which tells us that vaccines are safe and effective and the science is settled? -https://chdstore.org/product/3d1b30de-262f-ef11-a065-3cecef705787

7. An Inconvenient Study

In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree issued a challenge to the head of infectious disease at one of the most prestigious medical institutions in the world: conduct the most thorough vaxxed vs. unvaxxed study that has ever been done. The expert took up the challenge and ran the study to prove Del wrong. That study never saw the light of day... until now. - https://www.aninconvenientstudy.com

8. Commissioner’s Report - National Citizens Inquiry – Government’s Response to COVID

An analysis of the testimony from the National Citizens Inquiry on the government’s response to COVID. Includes over 400 recommendations. -https://www.amazon.ca/s?k=%22national+citizens+inquiry%22&crid=2JM0LVVQ61G0A&sprefix=national+citizens+inquiry+%2Caps%2C116&ref=nb_sb_noss_2

9. Commissioner’s Report - National Citizens Inquiry: Are Children Safe in Canada?

An analysis of the testimony from the National Citizens Inquiry - Are children safe in Canada? - https://www.amazon.ca/National-Citizens-Inquiry-NCI-Investigation/dp/1998416151/ref=sr_1_1

10. Vaccines: Mythology, Ideology, and Reality

Vaccine advocates often proclaim that they “follow the science,” but most vaccine development has been a matter of guesses, gambles, and wild experimentation. - https://www.amazon.ca/Vaccines-Mythology-Ideology-John-Leake/dp/1648211895/ref=sr_1_1

11. Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History

A historical saga of famine, poverty, buried and lost cures, and conflicts between individual freedoms and government mandates and laws. - https://www.amazon.ca/Dissolving-Illusions-Vaccines-Forgotten-Anniversary/dp/B0CZ61XLXH/ref=sr_1_1

12. Vaccines and the Diseases They Target

This book presents side-by-side comparisons of disease symptoms, treatments, and long-term risks with the side effects and effectiveness of corresponding vaccines.

https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Diseases-They-Target-Epidemiology/dp/B0FK4262N3

13. Vaccines, Amen: The Religion of Vaccines – Aaron Siri

If you want to learn the truth about vaccines and the secret world of vaccinology, this book injects a heavy dose of reality and reveals the power structure and facts regarding vaccines as they have never before been laid out. Once you see the evidence, you cannot unlearn the truth.

https://www.amazon.com/Vaccines-Amen-Religion-Aaron-Siri/dp/B0FQ36W5JY/ref=pd_bxgy_d_sccl_1/131-4667117-4775118

14. Zero Accountability in a Failed System: How Big Pharma Weaponizes Vaccines, Public Health, and the Law – Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

In this explosive exposé, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny unveils the sinister blueprint behind pandemic profiteering, vaccine corruption, and the weaponization of public health. -

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F38KDHV6/ref=mes-dp

15. The Importance of a Fever: A Guide for Parents – Dr. Sherri Tenpenny

Fevers serve a wonderful purpose, but fevers are often mismanaged. Get this book today and equip yourself about how to best manage a fever, when to call a doctor, and when (or when not to) give your child medication. -

https://www.amazon.com/Importance-Fever-Guide-Parents/dp/B0FSZSPK6Y/ref=pd_sbs_d_sccl_2_5/140-8579784-5716768

16. Covid-19 Pandemonium: A Pandémic of Ignorance, Fear and Greed

Outlines the capture of our institutions. -

https://www.amazon.com/Covid-19-Pandemonium-Pand%C3%A9mic-Ignorance-Greed/dp/1771715820/ref=sr_1_2

17. Denial - Dan Olmsted and Mark Blaxill.

A comprehensive historical review of autism - why it is a relatively new condition. -

https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510716940/denial/