The following is a letter I received regarding the measles vaccine.

Below is my answer.

Dear Ted

I want to stay on good terms with my GP. But when it comes to vaccines, and putting something inside my body, I start questioning everything.

I’ve read your articles about measles vaccine, and I wish those recommending it would read it. It just doesn’t make sense to me. I’m not sure what to do. Ignore it. Take the MMR and appease them.

Any advice would be greatly appreciated regarding taking the MMR, or vaccines in general.

Dorothy

Dear Dorothy

Thank you for your kind words and your question.

Of course, I’m not able to provide medical advice. God forbid that someone not trained by the pharmaceutical establishment can give medical advice, no matter how well researched.

However, I can provide my own opinion of what I would do if I was in your position.

It is my understanding, as a result of 40 years of research, that all vaccines are dangerous to humans.

There is no vaccine that has been proven safer than the illness it is intended to prevent.

Recently, a mathematician using the government’s own data, compared the risk of death or serious condition from receipt vs non-receipt of each vaccine mandated for enrolment in US daycare or educational institutions (including measles). She found the risk to be higher from vaccination than from non-vaccination.

Specific to the measles vaccine, the risk of death or injury was found to be more than 260X higher in the vaccinated than in the unvaccinated.

This should cause everyone considering vaccination to pause.

The practice of injecting viruses and foreign substances into the human body is unnatural and dangerous. The human body is not designed to encounter pathogens and toxins via injection. Infectious illnesses are contracted primarily through ingestion or inhalation.

When vaccine ingredients are injected into the body they bypass the natural portals of entry and thus the normal protective filters, such as the lungs, digestive organs and skin. This method of delivery causes vaccine ingredients to be picked up by immune cells which make their way to various organs and cross the blood-brain barrier into the brain.

Of greater concern when immune activation is induced via vaccination is there is no means of ridding the body of the injected ingredients which include viruses, bacteria, toxins and bioengineered materials. The immune system is forever changed.

Almost all modern diseases have their origin in a disturbed immune system. No other drug intervenes in the immune system as intensively as vaccines, and the effects of vaccination are irreversible. It is critical that you understand the significance of this medical intervention and the risks involved when making this decision.

While measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness, the symptoms of measles (fever, runny nose, cough, pink eye, and sore throat) generally last 2-4 days and are followed by the signature itchy red rash on the body around the fourth or fifth day.

In 1963 the CDC described measles as “a self-limiting infection of short duration, moderate severity, and low fatality.” Self-limiting means the condition resolves on its own without treatment. Serious complications typically occur only in those significantly deficient in Vitamin A.

Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fuelled hysteria is unwarranted. “The borderline hysteria fuelled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted. . . At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.” Unfortunately, this is not the message delivered by our governments and public health agencies today.

As of June 27, 2025, there have been more than 117,063 reports of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, including 574 related deaths, 9,080 hospitalizations, and 2,225 related disabilities.

A 2010 U.S. HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. This means that the actual number of adverse events and deaths could be more than 100X these numbers – 11,706,300 reports, 57,400 deaths, and 222,500 disabilities.

The measles vaccine has not been proven safe against a true placebo, and has not been proven safer than contracting measles.

The measles vaccine is using technology that is almost 60 years old.

I suggest you ask your GP these questions:

What evidence do you have that the measles vaccine is safer than contracting measles?

Has this vaccine been tested for safety against a true placebo? (no)

How long was the measles vaccine actively monitored for adverse effects? (42 days)

What is the risk of injury and mortality from contracting measles vs the vaccine?

How many people in Canada have died from measles? How many from the vaccine?

If they can’t answer these questions correctly, they are not doctors but drug salesmen.

I personally would rather risk having measles than risk injury or death from the vaccine.

For your consideration.

Ted