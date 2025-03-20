If you thought our Liberal government was negligent in not following the science during the last five years, your assessment would be understandable given that none of the measures imposed by the Federal government - the masking, social distancing, refusal of early treatment, and the “COVID vaccines” - were evidence-based.

I’ve just learned, however, that our Federal government did follow the science, but not the science you and I were expecting. A Blacklock Report dated November 16, 2021 reveals the science Trudeau and his fellow collaborators in the Liberal party were following.

The report documents how Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an early election in September 2021 after his staff conducted a “psychographic polling.” The polling showed showed that the majority of Canadians trusted cabinet and were “very angry” with people who didn’t follow pandemic rules. Pollsters then suggested useful messages to “exploit” divisions among voters.

The Privy Council Office commissioned the study which divided voters into segments based on their views on masking and vaccines. The study entitled ‘Psychographic Segmentation Of Canadians Regarding Covid-19’ provided data which indicated that a wide majority of Canadians trusted the government and scientists, and were angry with those who were not adhering to all the measures and mandates. Most of these Canadians believed the government’s restrictions didn’t go far enough.

This information was all Trudeau needed to call for an early election in September 2021.

Prior to the Psychographic study, Prime Minister Trudeau told the public - “There are a broad range of reasons why someone might not get vaccinated” and that he opposed “extreme measures that could have real divisive impacts on community and country” like vaccine mandates. Trudeau also said vaccine advice was best left to Canadians and their doctors. “You’re not taking medical advice from me,” he said.

After the Psychographic study Trudeau called the election “a referendum on vaccine mandates”. He said - “The answer to tyranny is to have an election.” Trudeau went further at an August 31 campaign rally where he declared that Canadians who declined a Covid shot were “putting at risk our kids.” And then there is his now famous quote where Trudeau stated: “They (the unvaccinated) are extremists who don’t believe in science, they’re often misogynists, also often racists.” “It’s a small group that muscles in, and we have to make a choice in terms of leaders, in terms of the country. Do we tolerate these people?”

The intent of the research was to ‘exploit’ groups for tailored messages, said Psychographic. “Successful segmentation of the general population depends upon exploiting the diversity in the population and offering Canadians experiences, services and messages tailored to their needs or values,” wrote researchers. And boy, did Trudeau use the data to segment the population and pit spouse against spouse, parent against child, family against family, and friend against friend.

So Trudeau can’t be accused of not following the science. It’s just that we all thought the science would be used to keep us safe and healthy during the COVID fiasco. Little did we know that the science was to find the division points that would enable Trudeau and the Liberals to secure another four year mandate.

It’s disheartening to learn the callous disregard for human life, rights and freedoms, bodily sovereignty, and the emotional and psychological health of the community. What the Liberals knowingly and intentionally did was to create turmoil and division for their own personal gain. I hold each member of the Liberal party responsible for this callous disregard that ended relationships, divided communities, destroyed businesses, and harmed individuals by forcing them to be vaccinated against their consent.

The poll revealed than only 22% of Canadians surveyed were wanting more evidence that the vaccine was safe and effective before indulging. And a lowly 11% of those surveyed, which the pollsters dubbed “the skeptics,” had very strong mistrust of the federal government and believed the government restrictions had gone too far. Only 33% of Canadians valued individual rights and freedoms, medical choice, bodily sovereignty, and transparency and accountability. This means 67% blindly complied and even wanted even more egregious measures imposed.

Skeptics were typically Prairie residents, “white, Canadian-born and aged 25 to 44” and “the least likely to care when they saw others not adhering to public health guidelines.” The largest group comprising 29% of respondents “have a lot of trust in scientists,” “get very angry when they see others not adhering to public health measures” and “say government restrictions have not gone far enough.” This group was the most likely to be vaccinated. These people were typically retirees over 65, English speaking, with university degrees.

The data suggests that age and university degrees are no measure of intelligence or moral values, and that governments can’t be trusted to act in the best interest of Canadians.

Humanity has some growing up to do, both intellectually and morally. I pray it happens soon.

You can read the full Blacklock Report here: https://www.blacklocks.ca/vote-follows-psychographic-poll-that-had-pmo-a-winner/