What began as a thoughtful email exchange with James Lyons-Weiler (JLW) and others has resulted in a revealing that is dire in its potential consequences.

JLW recently wrote: “Widespread immunity by natural infection is now not possible due the vaccination program.” He adds: “I'm not the only one who laments the possibility that 2-3 generations are dependent on vaccines for immunity. See Dr. Wakefield's paper on age-shifted risk due to measles vaccination.” Dr Wakefield wrote the following with regards to mothers who are vaccinated with measles:

"Mothers who have been vaccinated give very poor passive immunity to their babies, and so babies now, unlike in the past, are susceptible to measles infection should it come back. And that’s exactly what has happened in outbreaks, where we see the shift in age to under 1 year, where we are going to see a greater mortality.”

“At the other end of the spectrum, people are getting measles at an older age because the vaccine fails to induce the lifelong immunity that was promised. The quasi-herd immunity associated with mass vaccination is temporary, incomplete, and not sustained by booster doses. Mankind finds itself upon a treadmill of repeated vaccination."

JLW explains: This does not mean that Wakefield is "for" mass vaccination for measles. “It means he accepts the reality we have.” And what is the reality today as a result of the mass vaccination of virtually the entire human condition over the last 40 years?

Lyons-Weiler declares: “Those who rushed to mass-vaccination without sufficient and objective science have placed us in a catch-22.”

The End of Herd Immunity

The reality is that the mass vaccine program has effectively eliminated herd immunity. Vaccinated individuals do not have life-long immunity to infectious diseases. In the developed world, the vaccination program has extinguished the widespread herd immunity that benefited the majority of people due to natural exposure to measles, mumps, whooping cough, rubella and chicken pox.

Vaccines do not protect us for a lifetime. They only postpone the susceptibility to the corresponding infection rather than extinguish the susceptibility completely. No one knows when the vaccine’s protective effect expires. This uncertainty increases the risk of contracting ‘vaccine preventable diseases’. The introduction of mass vaccinations has drastically changed the natural and safe pattern of disease experience.

Infants were protected from diseases by maternal immunity. Adults were protected by their own permanent immunity, which nearly all of them acquired in their childhood via the disease experience. Mild childhood diseases have now been pushed into infancy and adulthood where they have more serious consequences.

The chickenpox vaccine's widespread use has caused a predictable increase in shingles in adults by reducing natural immunity boosters that occur through exposure to the wild chickenpox virus. Vaccination reduces the maternal antibody protection transferred from a mother to her newborn. The result is the infant of a vaccinated mother is more at risk of infectious disease earlier in life than the infant of a mother with naturally acquired immunity.

Disrupting the natural cycle of the mother-infant immunity transfer is a dangerous and irreversible consequence of prolonged vaccination campaigns. The vaccine paradox is that while vaccines may reduce the incidence of disease in childhood, they put the next generation of infants more at risk.

Humanity is now dependent upon artificial immune stimulants for temporary protection.

This dependence results in three critical health concerns. Firstly, vaccination has created universal drug dependence that is less effective than the natural maternal antibody protection. Secondly, the many adverse effects of vaccines lead to numerous health consequences. Thirdly, vaccines have pushed childhood diseases into infancy and adulthood.

The maturation of the immune system is accomplished by learning how to mount an acute, vigorous response to an infection. Childhood diseases such as measles, mumps, chicken pox, influenza and other infectious diseases are considered ‘challenge illnesses’ that prime and develop a child’s immune response. Recovering from a childhood illness is “the formative experiences by which good health is achieved and maintained.” Vaccination removes this significant evolutionary step from a child’s immune development.

Measles is known to have a protective effect against many diseases including cancer, heart disease, malaria, allergic diseases, and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis. Developmental leaps have been observed in children following measles. Chicken pox exposure reduces the incidence of shingles in adults. Mumps helps prevent ovarian cancer.

Then there is the systemic poisoning of humanity as a result of vaccination.

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a physician with more than fifty years of clinical experience, has concluded that the artificial suppression of disease by vaccination is detrimental to our overall health and well-being. Moskowitz writes: “Vaccination amounts to a conjuror’s trick, designed to accomplish by deception precisely what the whole immune mechanism has seemingly evolved to prevent – granting bacteria, viruses, and foreign antigens free and immediate access to the major internal organs of the immune system with no reliable means of getting rid of them.”

Vinu Arumugham writes: “Contamination is a feature of biotech. Route of exposure matters in immunology. These facts mean pathogenic priming is guaranteed for ANY injected vaccine.”

Dr. Alexander Wilder, MD, Professor of Pathology states: “Vaccination is the infusion of contaminating elements into the system, and after such contamination you can never be sure of regaining the former purity of the body.”

Brent Wilcox, author of Jabbed writes: “It’s nothing but hubris that allows scientists to ignorantly think they can imitate natural immunity by injecting scores of foreign substances into human beings to raise targeted antibody levels without disrupting or destroying cells, tissues, systems, and processes.”

Dr. Judy Mikovits, Ph.D states: “Unlike chemical pollutants which break down and become diluted out, retroviral nucleic acids are infectious, they can invade cells and genomes, multiply, mutate and recombine indefinitely. Injecting animal viruses and retroviruses into humans is creating unknown new diseases and chronic illness.”

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, MD, author of Vaccines – A Reappraisal writes: “From these experiments it is only a short step to the inference that autoimmune brain damage is well within the capacity of every vaccine, and indeed an inherent property of the vaccination process itself.”

Finally, Heidi Larson, Director of The Vaccine Confidence Project, made this startling admissions during a WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit - "...We've shifted the human population...to dependency on vaccine-induced immunity... We're in a very fragile state now. We have developed a world that is dependent on vaccinations".

In a 2020 letter to the President of the British Medical Association, Elizabeth Hart writes:

“What do you think about the human population being made dependent on vaccine-induced immunity? Has a Pandora's Box been opened - is the community being made increasingly dependent upon the vaccine industry? Is natural immunity being destroyed by an ever-increasing number of vaccine products? And what does the future hold for future generations if vaccines fail?

These are important questions. But the medical profession has largely failed to question international vaccination policy and practice, and the plethora of vaccine products and revaccinations now being pushed upon the global community. The medical profession must now lead on demanding urgent objective and independent investigation of emerging vaccine failures, and consideration of what this means for natural immunity and the future of the human species”

“This vaccination bureaucracy is wedded to vaccination ideology and evermore vaccines, and apparently unable to comprehend the repercussions of failing vaccines for natural immunity and what this means for the future of humankind. I suggest over-vaccination has the potential to eclipse the damage being done by the over-use of other medical products. We have no idea of the long-term cumulative effects of repeated vaccination throughout life, and the damage to natural immunity, this is 'undone science'.”

Approximately one-quarter of all children in the United States now suffer from encephalopathy, autism, ADD, ADHD, a learning disability, or some form of brain damage, which the best contemporary science has shown to be largely, if not entirely, autoimmune in nature. Chronic illness affects more than one out of two children today.

Clearly a massive rethinking of our healthcare paradigm is needed. More of the same will mean certain destruction of the human species. The consequences, however, of ‘just pulling the plug’ on vaccines may also be catastrophic. It seems, as JLW has stated – we are in a Catch-22. Time for some real scientific discourse on how to exit from the destructive vaccine ideology.

In the meantime there must be an immediate moratorium on the addition of any more vaccine products to international vaccination schedules, pending a transparent review of existing vaccine products and their impact on the future of humanity.

ted