Chris Gupta
Jan 9

From what I see there is no such thing as "vaccine-induced immunity". "vaccine-induced immunity" assumes that vaccines induce immunity which they do not! They induce disease. This nonsense about vaccines inducing immunity needs to stop if we are ever going see trough all the excuses everyone keeps making to save the vaccine holy cow. Just read Dissolving Illusions, (https://pandauncut.substack.com/p/watch-dissolving-illusions-disease) you will discover that most all vaccines were introduced after the fact. How one can say we need disease causing vaccines on a continuous basses? This is ridiculous, it only continues to placate the vax industry and their cronies. Just stop it please....

Elizabeth Hart
Feb 3

Ted, you say: “Humanity is now dependent upon artificial immune stimulants for temporary protection.”

Is it? 

After investigating the diabolical shambles that is international vaccination policy for the past 16 years, I’m questioning the whole shebang now…

‘Herd immunity’, ‘natural immunity’, ‘vaccine-induced immunity’, etc.

What do we really know about any of this stuff?

The scientific literature is a conflicted mess, along with the medical and scientific establishment.

The plethora of ‘doctors’ and ‘professors’ and ‘experts’…what an absolute shower. I wouldn’t trust them as far as I could throw them.

Everything is compromised by the influence of the pHarmaceutical industry, which has hijacked vaccination policy, at the behest of Bill Gates and co.

After 16 long years I’ve come to the conclusion that the blessed Church of Vaccination is a disaster. 

It’s INSANE! Injecting these poisons into the population, from ‘womb to tomb’, largely against self-limiting illnesses which would resolve for most people - so why intervene?

The scales have fallen from my eyes… Once you’ve been red-pilled, there’s no going back.

It’s ludicrous to be ‘vaccinating’ mass populations with these dirty concoctions...just think about what is actually in those vials, the manufacturing process, the multi-dose vials of the Covid jabs, etc.

There’s a global emergency, and it’s not ‘Covid’, it’s the ever-increasing vaccination schedules which are crammed with poisons being injected into people over and over again.

‘They’ went completely over the top with ‘Covid’…and why wouldn’t they? They have gotten away with so much over the years, including HPV and meningococcal vaccines in recent times, along with rubbish flu jabs etc.

The medical ‘profession’ has facilitated this gross exploitation of the people, in the main meekly complying with taxpayer-funded vaccination schedules without question, handmaidens to treacherous governments and the vaccine industry.

Well it’s time to throw the doctors and other vaccinating practitioners under the bus…

Due to the lies spread about disease threats and vaccine products, and injecting people under coercion and mandates, they have not obtained valid consent.

There is no valid consent for vaccination.

Who is going to be held to account for this travesty?

