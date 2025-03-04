In response to the recent “outbreak of measles” in Texas, and the death of a child purportedly from measles, Robert Kennedy Jr., the newly confirmed Secretary of Health and Human Services responded by publishing an opinion piece on Fox News on March 2, 2025. (https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/robert-f-kennedy-jr-measles-outbreak-call-action-all-us)

In the article Kennedy states:

“In response to this outbreak, I have directed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) to work closely with the Texas health authorities to provide comprehensive support. HHS’ efforts include offering technical assistance, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutic medications as needed.

As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health. This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated. We must engage with communities to understand their concerns, provide culturally competent education, and make vaccines readily accessible for all those who want them.

It is also our responsibility to provide up-to-date guidance on available therapeutic medications. While there is no approved antiviral for those who may be infected, CDC has recently updated their recommendation supporting administration of vitamin A under the supervision of a physician for those with mild, moderate, and severe infection. Studies have found that vitamin A can dramatically reduce measles mortality.

Parents play a pivotal role in safeguarding their children’s health. All parents should consult with their healthcare providers to understand their options to get the MMR vaccine. The decision to vaccinate is a personal one.

By 1960 -- before the vaccine’s introduction -- improvements in sanitation and nutrition had eliminated 98% of measles deaths. Good nutrition remains a best defense against most chronic and infectious illnesses. Vitamins A, C, and D, and foods rich in vitamins B12, C, and E should be part of a balanced diet.”

I support these comments. They are sensible, factual, respect informed consent and parental authority, and contribute to a richer understanding of measles infection.

Most notably, I appreciate that Kennedy:

- Acknowledged that the decision to vaccinate is a personal one

- Acknowledged that measles mortality declined by 98% prior to the introduction of a measles vaccine; that the decline was a result of improvements in sanitation and nutrition

- Acknowledged the importance of good nutrition, most especially Vitamin A, C and D in supporting immune response

- Acknowledged his responsibility to ensure that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated

My disagreement and disappointment with Kennedy’s messaging is the following:

- Stating that “this outbreak has claimed the life of a school-aged child, the first measles-related fatality in the United States in over a decade.” It would appear that it is premature to conclude that measles was responsible for the death of the child.

- Stating that “Vaccines not only protect individual children from measles, but also contribute to community immunity, protecting those who are unable to be vaccinated due to medical reasons.” These two claims - protection from measles and community immunity - are questionable claims that reinforce pharma propaganda that “all vaccines are safe and effective” and that “we have a responsibility to be vaccinated to protect others who are unable to be vaccinated”. This messaging is used to justify vaccine mandates and violate informed consent.

- Stating that actions will be taken “to contain the outbreak” and “bring it to an end”. What is implied is that government actions can stop the spread. Where have we heard that claim before with disastrous consequences?

- Nowhere does Kennedy speak to the “elephant in the room” that none of the childhood vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective using a true placebo; that vaccine induced immunity is temporary at best; and that measles outbreaks may be due to vaccine failure and shedding by those recently vaccinated with a live vaccine.

My perspective is that Kennedy missed an opportunity to educate the public on the many aspects of the vaccine paradigm that are not well understood.

In response to the purported measles outbreak, I wish Mr. Kennedy would have responded this way:

The loss of a child is always tragic. My condolences to the family.

As Secretary of Health and Human Services I’m committed to supporting efforts that contribute to the health and safety of our children.

I believe it is important that we not make definitive statements and reach conclusions before we have fully examined the evidence. We need to understand whether this child died ‘because of measles’ or ‘with measles’. It’s important we know the cause before we act and not assume something that may not be true.

We have been conditioned to believe that all incidences of measles are a threat that must be avoided. This is simply not true. Measles is a childhood infection, and in previous generations, virtually all children contracted measles with relatively low incidence of serious adverse effects or mortality.

We have also been conditioned to believe that all vaccines are safe and effective for all children. This too is simply not true. The media and vaccine proponents would have us believe that any death from measles is unacceptable because there would be no deaths if everyone accepted the vaccine. The evidence doesn’t support this message.

The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) provides the following data: As of June 28, 2024, there have been more than 113,740 reports of measles vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, and injuries including 563 related deaths. Approximately 50% of those adverse events occurred in children under three years of age. A 2011 HHS study acknowledged that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported so these numbers may be 100X higher. Also, it is important to note that the measles vaccine has never been proven safe against a true placebo.

Has the measles vaccine reduced the incidences of measles? With the rapid decline of measles prior to vaccine introduction, and the failure of the CDC to compare outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children, the answer is "maybe". When the vaccine was introduced in the 1960’s the claim was made that measles would be eradicated with one shot by 1967. Clearly this claim was unfounded.

The vaccine does not confer life-long immunity, whereas recovery from natural measles infection confers life-long immunity. Even more important is that mothers who have been vaccinated for measles do not transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infants which protects their infant in the first few months of life.

The most important question is whether our children are healthier as a result of the measles vaccine? The fact is that that this research has not been conducted by the CDC to answer definitively. We ought to measure the health of children by more parameters than simply whether or not they receive a vaccine.

The undisputed fact is that our children are sicker today than previous generations. More than 60% of children in America today have at least one chronic health condition. The amount of asthma, allergies, autism, seizure disorders, eczema, juvenile diabetes, cancer, obesity, neurological and immunological disorders, and other serious health conditions including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) is far too common in children today. The question is why? What is contributing to this significant decline in our children’s health?

Is it the lower quality of our food and diets? Is it the significantly increased number of vaccines given to our children? It is the dramatic increase in EMFs from wireless technology? Is it the ubiquitous use of pesticides and herbicides in our food production? Is it microplastics? Contaminated water? Depleted soils? Contaminated air? In my role as Secretary of HHS, I intend to find out and no industry, product or policy will escape evaluation of health and safety.

I know that it’s difficult for some people when they hear me questioning vaccine safety, efficacy and necessity. But if we are going to make decisions based on the evidence rather than ideology, its important that we have the courage and the humility to ask these important questions.

In my role as Secretary of HHS, I intend to ensure the vaccine industry does what it claims to do and does it safely. I will make decisions based on the evidence, not media or industry propaganda. I refuse to accept the merits of vaccination on faith. I refuse to forsake accountability out of fear of being labeled an “anti-vaxxer”.

I know that parents who vaccinate their children sincerely believe they are protecting their child from harm. They believe vaccines will provide a type of health insurance, shielding their child from disease. I think it is important that we push beyond using “belief” as the basis for the vaccine decision, and instead decide from a place of information based on quality scientific evidence. Parents need good information to make informed risk-benefit decisions. It’s critical that we make important medical decisions, not because we are afraid, but rather because we are well-informed.