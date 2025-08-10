A brochure produced by Immunize BC was shared with me recently. Their purported intention is the safety of children. The brochure leads with the question – You protect your child from the dangers you can see. What about the one you can’t? The narrative continues with the statement – You owe it to your child to get the facts about immunization. I agree, however, this BC government document is not a reliable source of information. It contains numerous false, misleading or intentionally deceptive statements. None of the statements in the Immunize BC document are referenced or substantiated.

The first dishonest statement is in using the words “immunize” and “immunization” in place of vaccine and vaccination. These words are distinctly different and their misuse of the language is undoubtedly intended to mislead the public. The act of “vaccination” does not mean a person is “immunized”.

Vaccination is the artificial stimulation of the immune system using weakened or altered viruses, bacterium, and other ingredients to provoke an immune response. The intention of vaccination is to train the immune system to create antibodies on an ongoing, chronic basis, with the goal to prevent or reduce the severity of illness.

What is not acknowledged by Immunize BC is that all vaccines fail. A proportion of the population do not respond to this artificial stimulation, and the protection provided by vaccination is partial, temporary and incomplete.

There are two types of vaccine failure. Primary vaccine failure is when vaccinated individuals don’t produce sufficient antibodies to immunize them from an illness. Secondary vaccine failure is the waning of protective antibodies over time. No vaccine provides life-long immunity and the duration of protection varies with each individual. These products can hardly be called “immunizations” when they fail to provide ongoing immunity.

In contrast, natural infection, in most cases, provides life-long immunity. Childhood illnesses prime the immune system to respond acutely, vigorously, and collaboratively to other infections we may be exposed to in the future. This is true immunization.

Claim #1: “Vaccines strengthen the immune system.”

The Facts:

In their efforts to prevent acute childhood illness through the use of vaccines, the medical establishment has permanently altered the natural immune response. Without illnesses such as measles, influenza, and chicken pox there is not a full activation of the of the immune response and priming of the immune mechanism as a whole, hence no improvement in the general health and no encrypted memory of the infection.

Instead of a strengthened immune system, the result is a crisis of chronic childhood illness whereby more than half of children in Canada today have one or more chronic conditions such as asthma, allergies, seizures, diabetes, cancers, and other autoimmune and neurological disorders.

The practice of injecting bacterium, viruses, and foreign substances into the human body is unnatural and dangerous. The human body is not designed to encounter pathogens and toxins via intramuscular injection. Infectious illnesses are contracted primarily through ingestion or inhalation.

When vaccine ingredients are injected directly into the body they bypass the natural portals of entry and thus the normal protective filters, such as the lungs, digestive organs and skin. This method of delivery allows vaccine ingredients to be picked up by immune cells which can make their way to various organs and cross the blood-brain barrier into the brain.

Of great concern when immune activation is induced via vaccination is there is no means of ridding the body of the injected ingredients and bioengineered materials. The immune system is changed forever.

Almost all modern diseases have their origin in a disturbed immune system. No other drug intervenes in the immune system as intensively as vaccines, and the effects of vaccination are irreversible. The claim of “safe and effective” is marketing propaganda rather than evidence based. The entire premise of vaccination is built on narratives and assumptions rather than science.

Claim #2: “Immunization has saved more lives than any other public health intervention in the past 50 years.”

The Facts:

The “millions of lives saved” story comes from assumptions and computer modelling rather than clear measurable drops in child deaths after vaccination programs were introduced. Most infectious illnesses and related mortality declined substantially before the introduction of vaccines. Illnesses such as scarlet fever and typhoid became extinct without the use of vaccines. The mortality of measles declined 98.5% before the introduction of the measles vaccine in 1963. The decline was due to improved nutrition, closed sanitation systems and clean drinking water, not vaccination. This graph of US disease mortality rates refutes the claim of Immunize BC.

In a 2004 paper, researchers Cutler and Miller identified clean water as essential to disease prevention and the factor most responsible for the decline in infant mortality in the last century. They state: “Our results suggest that clean water was responsible for 74% of the decline in infant mortality and nearly 62% on the decline in child mortality.”

They add: “The magnitude of these effects is striking. Clean water also appears to have led to the near eradication of typhoid fever and other scourges such as pneumonia, tuberculosis, meningitis, diphtheria/croup. Clean water technologies are likely the most important public health intervention of the 20th century.” [i]

If vaccination had any role in the reduction of child mortality in the last century, its contribution was minimal. If government agencies such as Immunize BC were really concerned about the health of children, they would ensure all citizens have access to clean water and good nutrition.

Claim #3: “Vaccination is the best way to protect your child against disease.”

The Facts:

Many vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or transmission and were never designed to do so. These vaccines were designed to reduce symptoms of infection and thus do not provide true “immunity” or contribute to “herd immunity”. These include the polio, diphtheria, influenza, pertussis, COVID 19, and tetanus vaccines. It is right to question whether these products ought to be called ‘vaccines’ or ‘treatments’.

The protection provided by vaccines wanes over time resulting in lowered or no protection in adulthood. Measles is one of the vaccines where the protection/immunity wanes over time. The increase in measles in adults and infants today is a result of vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This increase had been predicted by those who recognized the limitations of the measles vaccine. The chicken pox vaccine also wanes over time resulting in shingles in adults.

Immunize BC fails to acknowledge that no vaccine on the childhood schedule has been proven “safe and effective” by comparison to a true placebo. And none of the vaccines in use today have been proven safer than contracting the disease condition.

A number of vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies in recent years including the 2020 Control Group study; the 2017 Mawson study; the 2020 Dr. Paul Thomas study; the Hooker – Miller studies; as well as numerous other vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies all conclude that unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children. [ii]

The Control Group study concluded that “those refusing vaccines had significantly better health, while those accepting vaccines are experiencing a multiplicity of grave injuries including increased rates of heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, arthritis, as well as sudden unexpected death (SIDS).” The study also revealed that the risk of mortality is higher for those who are vaccinated than the increased risk of mortality from disease as a consequence of being unvaccinated. [iii]

In 2017, the Journal of Translational Science published the first independent, non-industry funded study comparing the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6 - 12 year old children in the United States. The results of the study revealed that while vaccinated children were significantly less likely to have chicken pox or whooping cough, “they were significantly more likely to have pneumonia, allergies, ear infections, eczema, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, neuro-developmental disorders, and chronic illness.”

The fact is no vaccine has been proven to be of overall benefit. It’s purported benefit is “assumed” rather than proven. Vaccines such as COVID, influenza, and pertussis have been shown to have a negative efficacy, meaning they increase the risk of illness and death. Vaccines are universally promoted as “safe and effective”, yet no government agency has conducted a comprehensive analysis to prove this claim.

Claim #4: “More babies die of measles per year worldwide than are born in Canada each year.”

The Facts:

While this statement may be accurate, it is irrelevant to the information Canadian parents need in order to make an informed decision. What is implied by this statement is that measles is dangerous. The reality is that permanent injury and death from measles is exceedingly rare in Canada. One can assume this statement was intentionally included to evoke fear in BC parents. Vaccine promoters utilize fear and ignorance rather than informed consent in their efforts to increase vaccine uptake. Their goal is compliant parents, not a consenting public.

The BC government and media continue to report as if measles has a high rate of mortality. Measles has an almost zero rate of mortality in countries with good nutrition and clean water, like Canada. Globally, 95% of measles deaths occur in developing countries. [iv] The death rate in developing countries such as Africa is not relevant for a Canadian parent.

Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fueled hysteria is unwarranted. They wrote:

“The borderline hysteria fueled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted . . . At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.”

Health Canada and our public health officers imply that if everyone were vaccinated, no one would die or be harmed from measles. This statement ignores the known risks of measles vaccination, including disability and death.

As of June 27, 2025, there have been 117,063 reports [v] of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, including 574 related deaths, 9,080 hospitalizations, and 2,225 related disabilities. Approximately 50 percent of those adverse events occurred in children under three years of age. The reality is many more children in developed countries die and are disabled from the measles vaccine than from contracting measles.

Conclusion

These four claims are a sampling of the false and deceptive information being disseminated by Immunize BC. The lack of credible and verifiable information in their messaging means that parents need to be cautious in accepting any information provided by Immunize BC.

The real concern is the use and abuse of propaganda and government coercion to impose unnecessary products with questionable safety on our children with no real informed consent or accountability for the harms caused by these products. To accept the claims of the vaccine industry and its agents in government on ‘blind faith’ is what is truly reckless because once “vaccinated” you cannot get “unvaccinated”. The changes to the immune system are permanent.

It’s time that vaccine manufacturers and those promoting vaccine products provide reliable and verifiable evidence of efficacy and safety. Its also time they are held legally and financially liable for injuries and deaths caused by the manufacture and promotion of these products. This has not happened with any childhood vaccine in Canada. Our children are unwittingly, and in some cases, unwilling test subjects in a vaccine experiment.

If Immunize BC really wants to help children and not just sell vaccines, then it would be prudent to return to the basics: clean water, nutritious foods, closed sanitation, and safe, stable environments. It’s time for truth and accountability with vaccination.

Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada

www.vaccinechoicecanada.com

References

[i] https://pdfs.semanticscholar.org/53dd/d27bc5273213c0bc7c395998911ede074833.pdf

[ii] https://www.oatext.com/Pilot-comparative-study-on-the-health-of-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-6-to-12-year-old-U-S-children.php

Anthony R. Mawson et al., Preterm Birth, Vaccination and Neurodevelopmental Disorders: A Cross-Sectional Study of 6- to 12-Year-Old Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children, Journal of Translational Science 3, no. 3 (2017): 1-8, doi:10.15761/JTS.1000187.

Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller, Analysis of Health Outcomes in Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Children: Developmental Delays, Asthma, Ear Infections and Gastrointestinal Disorders, SAGE Open Medicine 8, (2020): 2050312120925344, doi:10.1177/2050312120925344.

Brian Hooker and Neil Z. Miller, Health Effects in Vaccinated versus Unvaccinated Children, Journal of Translational Science 7, (2021): 1-11, doi:10.15761/JTS.1000459.

James Lyons-Weiler and Paul Thomas, Relative Incidence of Office Visits and Cumulative Rates of Billed Diagnoses along the Axis of Vaccination, International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 17, no. 22 (2020): https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33266457/

NVKP, Diseases and Vaccines: NVKP Survey Results, Nederlandse Vereniging Kritisch Prikken, 2006, accessed July 1, 2022.

Joy Garner, Statistical Evaluation of Health Outcomes in the Unvaccinated: Full Report, The Control Group: Pilot Survey of Unvaccinated Americans, November 19, 2020.

Joy Garner, Health versus Disorder, Disease, and Death: Unvaccinated Persons Are Incommensurably Healthier than Vaccinated, International Journal of Vaccine Theory, Practice and Research 2, no. 2, (2022): 670-686, doi: 10.56098/ijvtpr.v2i2.40

Rachel Enriquez et al., The Relationship Between Vaccine Refusal and Self-Report of Atopic Disease in Children, The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology 115, no. 4 (2005): 737-744, doi:10.1016/j.jaci.2004.12.1128.

[iii] https://vaxcheckers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/PRJN4.pdf

[iv] World Health Organization. Measles. Dec. 5, 2019

[v] https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&GROUP2=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX%5b%5d=MEA&VAX%5b%5d=MER&VAX%5b%5d=MM&VAX%5b%5d=MMR&VAX%5b%5d=MMRV&VAXTYPES%5b%5d=Measles