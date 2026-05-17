Premier Smith said out loud what many of us have been thinking for years – “Is Canada a prison that you can’t get out of?” This in response to the decision of Liberal-appointed Alberta Court of King’s Bench Justice Shaina Leonard to quash the referendum question asking Albertans whether the province should become independent.

I suggest Justice Leonard has done us a favour. She has exposed the absolute disregard of Canada’s justice system to protect the fundamentals of a free and democratic society. Her ruling allows the silencing of more than 300,000 Albertans and likely many more. If anyone still maintains the illusion that Canada is a democracy of free individuals, Leonard has put an end to that illusion.

Many see the efforts of the Alberta independence movement as about separation from Canada. I see it differently. I perceive the efforts to declare Alberta’s sovereignty as saving Canada rather than separation from Canada. The Canada of today is not the Canada of previous generations.

Bruce Pardy has articulated this difference on a number of occasions. Pardy explains that there are two Canadas. One that lives in your heart and is the Canada we think we live in. The other Canada is the real Canada, one that is increasingly being exposed as a corporate structure that is no longer representative or accountable to the people of Canada.

Albertans, in my view, are raising important questions. They are questioning the fundamentals of governance, the mandate of governments, and their limitations. They are also questioning the merits of staying in Canada as currently structured where the balance of power rests with a small elite, or certainly those who perceive themselves to be elites. They are also questioning the risks of staying in Canada with its current trajectory.

The reality is that this country no longer represents the will of the people. There was no demand by Canadians for rainbow crosswalks, imposed pronouns, drag queen story hour, forced vaccinations, censorship, uncontrolled immigration, gun confiscation, digital ID, social credit scores, and more. Our governments are operating on an agenda that is no longer what the people want, but rather what an unelected group of bureaucrats and technocrats want.

Inviting a discussion about Alberta independence, authority, sovereignty, and the kind of society we want for our children and grandchildren is responsible citizenship. It should be encouraged, not discouraged. It should be embraced, not censored. I suggest the ruling by Justice Leonard will do more to fuel discussion rather than put an end to the question of Alberta independence.

Canada needs saving. I describe what is happening in Canada as a “controlled demolition”. More of the same is not an option. Given our current governance structure it is unlikely that constructive change can happen from within the system. An outside force strong enough to disrupt the status quo is needed. Alberta is the only province in Canada with the resources and passion to withstand the efforts that will be applied to prevent such needed revisions. More of the same will only contribute to Canada’s downfall.

An intervention is needed if Canada is to survive as a free Nation. I believe Alberta is that intervention.

ted