Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
May 17

Excellent piece, Ted!

This spot-on, bullseye paragraph can be said about the USA as well:

“The reality is that this country no longer represents the will of the people. There was no demand by Canadians for rainbow crosswalks, imposed pronouns, drag queen story hour, forced vaccinations, censorship, uncontrolled immigration, gun confiscation, digital ID, social credit scores, and more. Our governments are operating on an agenda that is no longer what the people want, but rather what an unelected group of bureaucrats and technocrats want.”

And what you call “controlled demolition” I refer to as “intentional demolition.” What other explanation is there for recklessly opening a country’s borders, destroying the bodies, minds, and future fertility of the children, and poisoning everything that humans need to survive?

Thank you for your continued work and truth speaking, Ted.

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Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
May 17

Ted , just thinking Canada was taken over with the idea of "one size fits all " - something that seems CCP aligned to me . I no longer recognize this country ever since the virus debacle and am saddened by the lack of awareness / interest / curiosity people don't have . They know something isn't right but have no curiosity to look and just listen to the government and the MSM news sources .

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