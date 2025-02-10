In 2015, I lodged a formal complaint with the Ombudsman of the Canadian Broadcast Corporation (CBC) as a result of the outrageous comments made by Rex Murphy, host of Cross Country Check Up. Mr. Murphy, rather than facilitate thoughtful dialogue on the issue of vaccines, used his platform to denigrate and disparage anyone who dares to question vaccine safety.

Little has changed in the intervening 10 years. The CBC continues to attack, silence, belittle, shame, discredit and punish anyone who threatens pharma’s cash cow by acknowledging that vaccine can and do cause injury, including death.

I suggest that it is long past the time when such abusive and dishonest behaviour is tolerated. I am of the opinion that the Canadian Broadcast Corporation is guilty of criminal negligence. Criminal negligence is when a person acts in disregard of a serious risk of harm that a reasonable person in the same situation would have perceived. Criminal negligence includes an action or omission of an action. Offences that may result from criminal negligence include endangerment of a child. I hold that the actions of our regulatory agencies and most healthcare professionals also meet this definition.

It is beyond irresponsible to use fear and dishonest propaganda to coerce the Canadian public to vaccinate without proper safety testing and fully informed consent. Deception is a form of coercion. Where force and coercion are used, there is no voluntary informed consent. Canadians are not safe as long as institutions like the CBC fail in their duty to behave legally and ethically.

My 2015 letter to the CBC Ombudsman is below.

Ted

February 9, 2015

Dear CBC Ombudsman

I am writing to formally file a complaint with the manner in which the CBC has chosen to address the challenging issue of childhood vaccinations. Specifically I wish to reference commentary provided by Rex Murphy on CBC News on Thursday, February 5, 2015, as well as his nationally broadcast program – Cross Country Check Up on Sunday, February 8, 2015.

Mr. Murphy’s commentary does a grave disservice to our communities and to the promotion of thoughtful, rigorous, and informed debate with regards to the serious matter of childhood vaccinations.

The vaccination of children is a complex issue and is one of the most challenging decisions a parent is required to make. As the parent of a vaccine damaged child I know all too well that vaccines are not 100% safe and effective. I live with the consequences of vaccine damage every day in caring for a child that requires 24 hour care and whose condition will only deteriorate.

Following the vaccine injury to my son I spent 10 years actively researching vaccine safety and effectiveness studies and concluded that vaccines are neither as safe nor as effective as purported to be. Contrary to what the media commonly presents, the science is far from settled.

It would appear that Mr. Murphy has done NO investigative journalism on this topic and has simply accepted, without scientific evidence, the claims of our medical and pharmaceutical industries. His bias in indiscriminately accepting the claims of the pharmaceutical industry and then showing complete disregard for the concerns of parents as myself who know first-hand the reality of vaccination damage is unacceptable. This kind of programming and commentary as provided by Mr. Murphy does not benefit the community.

Mr. Murphy states that parents as myself who question vaccine safety “have the intellectual power of a dead tree stump”. How is this level of discourse acceptable for Canada’s broadcaster? I am not “blissfully ignorant” as some suggest, nor is the harm done to my son “imaginary”. Rather, I am a responsible parent who feels a civic need to hold the medical and pharmaceutical establishments accountable to provide safe products. We should all demand this.

Mr. Murphy’s derogatory statements discourage thoughtful dialogue and encourages the bullying that is emerging in print, online and social media by people who think it is acceptable to demean, dismiss and show contempt for parents who children have been damaged by vaccines and who take this matter seriously. This kind of reporting does not provide proper and informed commentary to this matter and creates a hysteria and hostility, pitting parent against parent in a way that undermines the livelihoods of our communities.

The Canadian Broadcast Standard Council has a code of ethics that all broadcasters are expected to abide by. Most notably:

Clause 6 – Full, Fair and Proper Presentation

It is recognized that the full, fair and proper presentation of news, opinion, comment and editorial is the prime and fundamental responsibility of each broadcaster. This principle shall apply to all radio and television programming, whether it relates to news, public affairs, magazine, talk, call-in, interview or other broadcasting formats in which news, opinion, comment or editorial may be expressed by broadcaster employees, their invited guests or callers.

Clause 7 – Controversial Public Issues

Recognizing in a democracy the necessity of presenting all sides of a public issue, it shall be the responsibility of broadcasters to treat fairly all subjects of a controversial nature. Time shall be allotted with due regard to all the other elements of balanced program schedules, and the degree of public interest in the questions presented. Recognizing that healthy controversy is essential to the maintenance of democratic institutions, broadcasters will endeavour to encourage the presentation of news and opinion on any controversy, which contains an element of the public interest.

Mr. Murphy and the CBC have shown little respect for either of these codes of ethics and have instead presented a very biased and destructive portrayal of anyone who would question the claims of the medical and pharmaceutical industry. How is it that we have learned to be cautious in accepting claims of safety and effectiveness of the pharmaceutical industry with regards to prescription drugs (thalidomide, oxycodone, antibiotics), yet seem absolutely unwilling to consider any claims that vaccines can cause harm?

In my research I discovered that NO vaccine has successfully demonstrated safety in a long-term clinical trial that compares a vaccinated population with an unvaccinated population. Most safety trials range from two weeks to six weeks in duration, and most often use another vaccinated population as the control group. This seems a serious gap in the claims of safety and yet the media seem unable or unwilling to more fully examine and challenge such claims by the medical/pharmaceutical industry.

How is it that most of the major western countries in the world have a vaccine damage compensation plan, excepting Canada? Mr. Murphy seems unaware that the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program in the United States has paid out over 2.6 billion dollars in claims for vaccine damage (now $4.6 B). This would suggest there is a serious issue with safety.

In Canada the recommended number of childhood vaccines has more than doubled since 1980. Public health authorities now recommend an average of 36 doses in the first 18 months alone and 70 doses by age 18. No one knows the impact this combined vaccine load has on a child and unfortunately no one seems to want to find out. Any question of vaccine safety is dismissed as "misinformation". To limit discussion on this important topic gives the pharmaceutical companies unfettered access to our children. Are we ready for that?

What we do know is there is an epidemic today, however the epidemic is not measles, polio, or whooping cough. It is autism, juvenile diabetes, life-threatening allergies, attention deficit disorder, neurological disorders, and more. One in five Canadian children born today will have one of these life-long disabling conditions.

If you are going to continue to address the issue of vaccinations, I request that the CBC follow the code of ethics of broadcasters and bring balance and fairness to the commentary. I believe the CBC and Mr. Murphy would do the community a far greater service by holding the vaccine manufacturers and public health system accountable for their statements of safety and effectiveness and insist they provide compelling scientific evidence of their claims.

I believe a public apology to parents of vaccine damaged children is warranted, and a commitment by CBC to hold its programmers and hosts accountable to the Canadian Broadcast Standard Council code of ethics.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz

Parent of Joshua, damaged by DPT-P in 1984.

Joshua passed away from his injuries on February 16, 2017.

Note: The CBC continues to fail in their responsibility to provide “full, fair and proper presentation”.