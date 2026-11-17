The pharma controlled media is in a frenzy about the purported increase in measles deaths. Dozens of media reports decry the pending loss of “measles elimination status” and bemoan the growing body of “misinformation” about the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, which they claim is 97% effective against the measles virus.

Jeremy Faust, MD, editor-in-chief, MedPage Today is moderating a conversation this week with perennial pro-vaxxer Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and Noel Brewer, chair of the advisory group that made recommendations on CDC measles elimination status to PAHO. This in an effort to stem the tide of measles misinformation. One of the topics of conversation is - Did anti-vaccine sentiment play a role? Nowhere on their agenda is the question – Is the vaccine safe and is it effective?

The news that is capturing headlines is that case counts for the “vaccine preventable illness” have broken records with over 5,400 in 2026 so far. States including Pennsylvania, New York, and Wisconsin claim “measles-associated deaths” for the first time in three decades.

Is measles the next pandemic? Or is this a distraction from a bigger issue – the loss of trust in the vaccine paradigm.

What is missing from all this media hype is the number of injuries and deaths from the measles vaccine. Or the fact that the vaccination of mothers has reduced the antibody transfer to their newborn putting infants at risk. Research shows the rate of measles in infants under fifteen months of age of vaccinated mothers is nearly three times higher compared with babies of unvaccinated mothers. Or that autism rates continue to skyrocket with no end in sight because the medical cartel can’t seem to figure out the cause of autism, yet they know for certain it isn’t the MMR injection.

The reality is that the world is waking up to the vaccine lie. More and more parents are aware that none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule are properly tested for safety against a true placebo. The 2020 Control Group survey revealed that the vaccinated have significantly higher rates of chronic illness and death than the unvaccinated. And the 2020 Henry Ford Hospital system study showed that those who were exposed to one or more vaccines had 200 – 500% higher rates of asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, cancer, and speech delays.

Robert Yoho recently wrote: “Pediatric vaccination, dentistry, psychiatry, oncology, and invasive cardiology rest on the weakest evidence and do the widest harm. Published counts of deaths from medical care range from 106,000 to 882,000 a year, and the high figure would make medicine the leading cause of death. American healthcare is systemically corrupt on a mammoth scale, but no one ever acknowledges it. Keep your children away from any pediatrician who insists on vaccinations.”

In February 2026, the McCullough Foundation research team published Deaths Following MMR and MMRV Vaccination in the United States, analyzing U.S. death reports submitted to the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System from 1995 to 2025. Their study identified:

· 299 U.S. death reports following MMR/MMRV vaccination

· 52.8% of reported deaths occurred within 14 days of vaccination

· 60.9% involved children under 2 years old

· Measles infection: 11 CDC-counted deaths

That represents 1,700% more deaths following measles vaccination than CDC-counted measles deaths since 1995. But this doesn’t make headlines in the bought and paid for media.

Parents are also aware that Health and Human Services has failed to comply with the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 which required the department promote the development of safer childhood vaccines and report to Congress every two years on efforts to improve vaccine safety. In four decades no reports have been provided to Congress.

We were told in 1963 that measles would be eradicated with just one shot by 1967. Clearly that didn’t happen. Instead, a second shot was added to the schedule. Also ignored is that the mortality rate of measles declined 99% before the introduction of the vaccine.

Of course the media and vaccine cheerleaders like Paul Offit never discuss these facts.

I anticipate we will see a massive increase in measles misinformation from the vaccine industry in the coming days as they try to stem the tide of growing vaccine risk awareness. The industry and their partners in government and media won’t provide the data to support their claims of vaccine safety and efficacy. Instead, their reports will be about the emerging pandemic of measles due to non-vaccination, Kennedy’s ineffective response, and how something must be done to stop these irresponsible parents.

El Gato Malo stated in his November 10th substack post, – “Politics exists downstream of culture. Culture exists downstream of stories. Stories determine what people believe.” “When a society’s story becomes incompatible with human nature, the society must either abandon the story and find one that is once more convergent or use ever escalating force to make people behave as though the false story were true.”

I fully expect that we will be inundated in the coming days and weeks with an “ever escalating force to make people behave as though the false story were true”.

Brace yourself for another wave of fear mongering and “something must be done” messaging. They must distract us from the harm of the MMR vaccine and the real cause of children deaths.

Ted