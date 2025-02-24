This letter was written in response to the information disseminated by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in their 2018 online resource entitled - ‘A Parent’s Guide to Vaccination’. [1]

The broader medical community, the public, and especially parents look to health authorities such as the PHAC to provide accurate, up-to-date information to assist in making informed decisions regarding the health and safety of children.

Statements in ‘A Parent’s Guide to Vaccination’ issued by the Public Health Agency of Canada declare, with no conditions or qualifiers, that vaccines are ‘safe, effective and necessary’ for the health and safety of children.

This statement is inaccurate and misleading.

Of particular note for being inaccurate, misleading or unsubstantiated are the following statements:

· Diseases that were once common in childhood are now rare in Canada because of vaccines.

· Many vaccine-preventable diseases have no treatment or cure.

· The best protection is to keep vaccinating.

· Vaccines must go through years of research, followed by testing and retesting before they can be used in Canada.

· Each vaccine MUST be proven to be safe and to work before it can be given.

· Your child’s immune system is not prepared to defend itself.

· The vaccine is safer than getting the real disease.

· Vaccination prevents between two and three million deaths worldwide every year.

· It is estimated that (theoretically) an average baby could handle up to 10,000 vaccines at one time without concern.

· When you vaccinate . . . you protect them from serious diseases for the rest of their life.

· In some parts of Canada, children need to have all of their vaccinations up to date before starting school or daycare.

These statements are especially disconcerting given recent disclosures related to the lack of evidence of the safety of childhood vaccines and the COVID ‘vaccine’ in particular.

Lack of Proven Safety of Childhood Vaccines

In August 2024, Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC) sent letters to all provincial Health Ministers and Chief Public Health Officers, including Dr. Teresa Tam, on the lack of proper safety testing of childhood vaccines.[2] In that letter VCC stated:

“In the July 6, 2024 publication of the New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Stanley Plotkin et al. [3] admitted “the need for more rigorous science” pertaining to the safety of vaccines. They noted that “In 234 reviews of various vaccines and health outcomes conducted from 1991 to 2012, the Institute of Medicine (IOM) found inadequate evidence to prove or disprove causation in 179 of the relationships it explored.”

What Plotkin and his fellow authors acknowledged is that the science to conclude vaccine safety is inadequate. [4]

In 2023, the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) confirmed that “none of the vaccine doses the CDC recommends for routine injection into children were licensed based on a long-term placebo-controlled trial.” [5] This is also true for the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Studies by independent researchers comparing unvaccinated children with vaccinated children provide compelling evidence that the current vaccination schedule is harming our children and a significant contributor to the epidemic of chronic disease in children today. [6] [7] [8] [9] [10] [11]

No Substantive Evidence

1. There is no substantive evidence to support the claim that the following vaccines prevent disease: Pertussis; Polio; Tetanus; COVID; Influenza; and Diphtheria. These vaccine products are designed to reduce disease symptoms. They do not prevent infection or transmission. Referring to these products as “immunizations” is dishonest.

2. The Public Health Agency of Canada has no scientific basis to assure parents that giving their children vaccines is “your child’s best protection” when none of the vaccines on the childhood schedule have been tested for safety and effectiveness in long term clinical trials against a true placebo. This statement is scientifically unsupported and contradicts what is medically known.

3. There is no substantive evidence that children receiving the current vaccine schedule have better overall health than those who do not. Independent researchers conducting vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies conclude that unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children. Almost all modern diseases have their origin in a disturbed immune system. Few drugs disrupt the immune system as intensively as vaccines do, and the effects of vaccines are irreversible.

4. It is misleading to make the unsubstantiated claim that diseases which were once common in childhood are now rare in Canada “because of vaccines”. While vaccines may have contributed to a reduction of some disease conditions, the fact is that the majority of disease conditions and mortality from disease declined substantially before the introduction of vaccines.[12] Medical interventions, including vaccines, antibiotics and surgery are recognized as contributing less than 1–3% of the decline.

The measures that are responsible for the reduction in infectious disease and mortality are clean water, closed sanitation, improved hygiene, breastfeeding, refrigeration, good nutrition, and quarantine of the sick. Vaccination propaganda distracts from the real measures that reduce disease and improve health.

5. There is no substantive evidence to claim that, in Canada, a vaccine is safer than contracting the disease for which it is intended to prevent. The Judicial Report by The Control Group determined that the risk of death from vaccines is substantially higher than the risk of death from the diseases for which they are intended. This means that our children are better off unvaccinated. [13]

6. There is no substantive evidence that injecting our children with ingredients such as mercury, aluminum, formaldehyde, cells from aborted fetuses, cells from monkey kidneys, chicken embryos, viruses, antibiotics, yeast, Polysorbate 80, detergents, and more is safe. The word “safe” means without risk of injury or death. Every G20 Nation, except Russia, has a vaccine injury compensation program because vaccines can and do cause harm, including death.

7. There is no substantive evidence to support the claim that “an average baby could handle up to 10,000 vaccines at one time without concern”. This is irresponsible speculation. The CDC report entitled ‘Mixed Exposures Research Agenda’ states that mixed exposures to chemicals, including pharmaceuticals may produce “unexpected deleterious health effects”. The report explains: “Exposures to mixed stressors can produce health consequences that are additive, synergistic, antagonistic, or can potentiate the response expected from individual component exposures.” [14]

Administering multiple vaccines at the same time, as is common with the childhood schedule, has not been tested for safety or effectiveness in clinical trials. 10,000 vaccines would involve many times the toxic doses of adjuvants including aluminum and mercury. Additionally the volume of 10,000 vaccines would literally involve several litres of fluid being injected into a baby. The statement is preposterous!

There is no substantive evidence to support the claim that “when you vaccinate your children, you protect them from serious diseases for the rest of their life”. It is scientifically and medically known that potential vaccine effectiveness is temporary at best and wanes over time. The ongoing need for boosters, and the recommendation that women receive the pertussis vaccine with every pregnancy confirms the fallacy of this statement.

9. The Public Health Agency of Canada is being less than honest with parents when they claim - “In some parts of Canada, children need to have all of their vaccinations up to date before starting school or daycare.” All childhood vaccines in Canada are voluntary. Only two provinces, Ontario and New Brunswick, impose vaccination requirements or the filing of an exemption, for children to attend school or daycare. The PHAC’s failure to disclose the availability of vaccine exemptions violates informed consent laws as outlined in the Healthcare Consent Act S.11. [15]

10. To state that “Your child’s immune system is not prepared to defend itself” would render the entire vaccination paradigm fraudulent. If humanity did not have an effective immune system, humanity would not exist today. The reality is vaccines target an insignificant number of the disease causing agents with which we interact every day. PHAC would demonstrate genuine concern and competence by recommending measures that do enhance immune system health. In addition to the factors described in item 4 above, PHAC should provide important advice involving nutrition, exercise, hydration, sunshine and vitamin D, fresh air, rest, and psycho-spiritual health.

The Public Health Agency of Canada exaggerates, misleads, deceives and withholds important information that is necessary to enable parents to make an informed decision regarding the health of our children. This is a violation of the Code of Ethics of every healthcare professional.

Conclusion

The Public Health Agency of Canada misinforms the public and medical professionals by maintaining the unsubstantiated claim that vaccines are “safe, effective and necessary” in the face of compelling evidence to the contrary. Children’s health has declined dramatically over the last forty years while the number of vaccines has increased significantly. Clearly, what the PHAC is doing is not working.

We are of the opinion that the PHAC is guilty of criminal negligence. Criminal negligence is when a person acts in disregard of a serious risk of harm that a reasonable person in the same situation would have perceived. Criminal negligence includes an action or omission of an action. Offences that may result from criminal negligence include endangerment of a child. We hold that the actions of our regulatory agencies and most healthcare professionals meet this definition.

It is beyond irresponsible to use fear and dishonest propaganda to coerce the Canadian public to vaccinate without proper safety testing and fully informed consent. Deception is a form of coercion. Where force and coercion are used, there is no voluntary informed consent.

The PHAC must immediately cease distribution of "A Parent's Guide to Vaccination". Furthermore, a letter of retraction be published on the PHAC website. Canadians are not safe as long as institutions like the Public Health Agency of Canada fail in their duty to behave legally and ethically.

We appeal to their moral and legal responsibility to be fully transparent regarding the limitations on the evidence of vaccine safety, effectiveness and necessity. We call upon the Public Health Agency of Canada to cease and desist the use of the phrase “safe and effective” and the other misleading statements listed in this letter when referring to vaccine products. Also, we demand an immediate suspension of the use of all mRNA technology until such time as proper safety and efficacy testing has been conducted and demonstrated a clearly positive benefit to risk ratio.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President, Vaccine Choice Canada

Dr. Bill Code, President, Canada Health Alliance

Christine Colebeck, President, Children’s Health Defence Canada

Dr. Mark Trozzi, President, World Council for Health Canada

Myriam Bohémier, President, La Main des Enfants / Children’s Hand

Terri Haydar, President, Mama Bears Project

[1] https://publications.gc.ca/collections/collection_2019/aspc-phac/HP40-38-2018-eng.pdf

[2] https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/letters/the-science-to-conclude-vaccine-safety-is-inadequate

[3] https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2402379

[4]

[5] https://icandecide.org/article/childhood-vaccine-trials-summary-chart

[6] https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination

[7] https://www.amazon.com/Vax-Facts-Consider-Before-Vaccinating/dp/1636984975

[8] https://www.researchgate.net/publication/317086531_Pilot_comparative_study_on_the_health_of_vaccinated_and_unvaccinated_6-to_12-year-old_US_children

[9] https://www.oatext.com/pdf/JTS-7-459.pdf

[10] https://rumble.com/v4pkvsf-do-vaccines-make-us-healthier-2024-update.html

[11] https://rumble.com/v5jgcg5-nci-vancouver-dr.-paul-thomas-are-children-safe-in-canada.html

[12] https://dissolvingillusions.com

[13] https://vaxcheckers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/PRJN4.pdf

[14] https://www.cdc.gov/niosh/docs/2005-106/default.html

[15] https://www.ontario.ca/laws/statute/96h02

[16] https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/healthy-living/parent-guide-vaccination.html

[17] https://parl gc.primo.exlibrisgroup.com/discovery/delivery/01CALP_INST:01CALP/12165649990002616?lang=en

[18] https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.05.20.24306810v1.full.pdf

[19] https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/respiratory-illness/COVID-19/_documents/news/2022/10/20221007-guidance-mrna-covid19-vaccines-doc.pdf

[20] https://www.floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/respiratory-illness/COVID-19/index.html

[21] https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/12.04.2024-SSCP-FINAL-REPORT.pdf

[22] https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca

[23] https://nationalcitizensinquiry.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/mini-reports-vac-test-authorization.pdf