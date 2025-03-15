The evidence is compelling that the various levels of government, public health, and media caused or contributed to the harming of Canadians in their response to COVID-19.

With previous government actions that caused grievous harm, governments eventually offer a formal apology and restitution. I suggest that it is well beyond time for an apology and restitution from the Federal government, and most especially Justin Trudeau.

Below is a suggestion of what that apology ought to state if Justin Trudeau had the maturity and humility to offer such an apology during his last days as Prime Minister.

To All Canadians,

As the former Prime Minister of the Government of Canada, and as the individual most responsible for the government’s response to COVID, I humbly extend my sincerest apologies to all Canadians for the deeply regrettable actions taken by my government which resulted in the undue suffering and harm to all Canadians. It is my moral and legal duty to recognize the consequences of government policies that cause harm and to take meaningful steps toward reconciliation.

In particular, I now recognize and acknowledge that in spite of my rhetoric of “following the science” and my commitment to “protecting Canadians”, the Federal government under my direction implemented policies which were rash, scientifically unsupported, harmful, and in violation of fundamental rights and freedoms.

I humbly acknowledge that I have caused pain, trauma, and hardship to countless Canadians. These actions are not unlike the internment of Japanese Canadians during World War II, and the cultural cleansing of Indigenous children in residential schools. My COVID policies and mandates are another dark chapter in our history that I must confront and seek forgiveness.

I also recognize the hostile and acrimonious way in which I divided Canadians, pitting family against family, friend against friend, and neighbour against neighbour based on personal choices that are protected under the Charter.

These harmful policies continue to have profound and lasting effects on the affected individuals, their families, and communities. It is essential that I acknowledge these injustices and seek to make amends. In the coming months it is my hope that the government will implement a comprehensive plan for restitution and reconciliation, including monetary compensation aimed at providing redress to those individuals who have been the most severely impacted by my unjust and harmful policies and mandates.

I trust the government is committed to working in close collaboration with those affected to ensure that the compensation is fair, comprehensive, and sensitive to the needs of those who have suffered. I understand that compensation alone cannot fully heal the wounds, but it is a significant step in acknowledging the pain and suffering caused by my irresponsible actions.

Unlike past compensations, these compensations should not come from the pockets of the taxpayer, but rather should come from politicians like myself, public health officials, vaccine manufacturers, and the mainstream media who were directly responsible for implementing these unjust and unscientific measures. Those who should have known better should pay the cost.

Moreover, the government ought to implement measures to prevent such injustices from occurring in the future. The Canadian government needs to foster a culture of respect for human rights, evidence-based policies, and the protection of fundamental freedoms for all Canadians as laid out in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Those who violated fundamental rights or engaged in the promotion and administration of fraudulent and harmful vaccine products, denied alternative treatments, and violated fundamental rights need to be held to account, including the laying of criminal charges and incarceration where appropriate.

In our journey toward truth and reconciliation, the Government of Canada needs to engage with affected communities, individuals, and all Canadians, seeking to understand their experiences, provide support, and promote a brighter and more inclusive future for all.

While we can never undo the past, we can learn from it and strive to create a more just, inclusive, and equitable society. It is my hope that, through this official apology and the forthcoming compensation program and accountability, we can begin to address the pain and suffering caused by my unjust policies.

We must work towards a Canada where all individuals are treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

I’m sorry I wasn’t mature or courageous enough to implement such policies and be a defender of the inherent rights and freedoms of Canadians.

Sincerely,

Justin Trudeau

former Prime Minister of Canada