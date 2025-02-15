A recent article in the Westward Independent entitled – Needles In the Dark: Parents Question Secretive School Vaccination Policies [i] exposes how our schools are no longer safe places for our children. The author writes: “It seems that many parents of students in SD 79 who have expressed concerns about being left out of the loop regarding what happens at school continue to have their suspicions confirmed.”

The article explains: “We have been sent a letter purportedly circulated among staff at Kelsey High School (in Mill Bay, BC). The letter reads: “Please do not tell the students what day (a vaccine clinic) is happening. . . We will be calling down any Grade 10s who did not get their Grade 9 immunizations last year. This will be any missing vaccinations (such as HPV) and their Grade 9 vaccinations. . . . Please do not plan any field trips on this day.”

The explanation given to explain the secrecy surrounding these vaccination clinics is: “Kids get nervous about needles” and “When we used to let parents know the dates, we had low attendance at school those days.”

Does this sound like the school’s administration honour and respect the authority of parents?

Does this sound like the health professionals administering the vaccines honour the medical and legal ethic of informed consent?

But it gets worse.



The Westward Independent states: “While parents may be sent a form to sign—if their child remembers to bring it home—the nurses ensure students are educated about the Infants Act, letting them know they can make their own medical decisions without parental consent.”

The Infants Act, also called the Mature Minor Doctrine, is a policy of all provincial governments in Canada. The Infants Act claims that ‘minor children’, that is children under the age of 18 years, can be mature enough to make their own medical decisions without the input or guidance of their parents. And who decides whether the minor is mature enough to make that medical decision? The ‘health professional’ administering the medical intervention.

Not only is this a clear conflict of interest, it is an intentional effort to undermine the responsibility of parents to protect their children from unwanted medical interventions. These so called ‘health care professionals’ seem to think it is perfectly ethical to impose their financially conflicted medical ideology on our children behind the backs of parents.

This means our schools and health professionals can no longer be trusted.

The article shares the story of one parent whose child suffers from medical issues that makes the MMR vaccine contraindicated. Despite the parent signing papers instructing nurses not to approach their child, the nurses did so anyway, claiming they had no paperwork for the child. The child resisted the nurse’s attempts to impose the vaccine. When the nurse persisted in her efforts to inject the child, the child was forced to run away from the school.

When the parent asked if the nurse had reviewed the child’s medical records, their response was that they do not review the medical records of those they are injecting. In fact, in virtually all cases the health professionals administering the vaccines have never met the child before.

This raises serious concerns. How can nurses make a proper medical determination without knowledge of the child’s and family’s medical history? How can nurses ask a child to make an informed medical decision when he or she may not know their medical history or that of their family members? All vaccines have contraindications, and children may have experienced past adverse reactions that only a parent or their family doctor might know about.

In another school district, a parent sent a letter stating her child should not receive the offered vaccinations. Despite this, the nurses allegedly convinced the child she could die from cervical cancer if she didn’t receive the HPV vaccine. The child, second-guessing her mother, agreed to the vaccination and later suffered severe consequences.

This begs a number of questions:

Why are these medical procedures being conducted in schools in the first place?

Why is the right and responsibility of parents to make medical decisions being consciously and intentionally undermined by school and health authorities?

Do these health professionals genuinely believe that children as young as nine years of age have the intellectual maturity to consent to a medical treatment such as vaccination?

Do health professionals actually believe in the medical ethic and legal responsibility of informed consent?

What other medical procedures or ideologically motivated agendas are taking place in our schools out of sight of the parents?

Its time for schools and health professionals to respect the rights and authority of parents.

It’s time to end the mature minor/infant’s act that undermines parental authority.

It’s time that our schools and health professionals behave in transparent and ethical ways so we can trust that our children are safe when they go to school.

What we are witnessing in our schools and health agencies is cult-like behaviour that needs to end. These school and health authorities are putting our children at risk.

I am of the opinion that the school administration and healthcare professionals participating in the school based vaccine clinics are guilty of criminal negligence. Criminal negligence is when a person acts in disregard of a serious risk of harm that a reasonable person in the same situation would have perceived. Criminal negligence includes an action or omission of an action. Offences that may result from criminal negligence include endangerment of a child.

The actions of schools personnel and healthcare professionals meet this definition.

This criminal behaviour needs to stop.

Ted

Vaccine Choice Canada has just released two new books:

A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination – https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination

Pregnancy and Vaccination - https://uptoeveryone.com/collections/books/products/pregnancy-and-vaccination

[i] https://wwind.ca/needles-in-the-dark-parents-question-secretive-school-vaccination-policies