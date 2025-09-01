Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ian Bell
Sep 1Edited

We need a series of debates between the yes-virus camp and the no-virus camp. The latter want these debates while the former avoid these debates like the plague.

As more than a few have noted (e.g. Jason Lavigne). there is another classification : the first being "truthers" (those who go where the data leads) and the second "freedom fighters" (those bound by ideology).

Truthers want the debates while the "freedom fighters" avoid the debates. For example, we need to be able to make decisions that are not "𝘶𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘷𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘴𝘤𝘩𝘦𝘥𝘶𝘭𝘦 𝘣𝘺 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴", eh?

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/the-measles-myth/

EDIT: Coincidentally, Mark Trozzi, a member of the yes-virus camp and a partner in crime with Ted Kuntz, demonstrates just how little he knows about (alleged) viruses in his September 3 substack article titled "Do Viruses Exist?" (see https://www.drtrozzi.news/). Trozzi ignores the fact that cell cultures and electron microscopes CANNOT be used to prove the existence of any and all viruses. Instead, Trozzi is intentionally misleading and talks utter nonsense that HE KNOWS has nothing to do with proving the existence of viruses.

