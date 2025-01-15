As we enter a new year it is not uncommon to pause and declare one’s intentions for the year. I offer the following commitments for your consideration.

In order to reclaim our rights and freedoms and preserve our individual sovereignty for ourselves, our children and grandchildren, I commit to:

Peaceful non-compliance with all forms of tyranny. This includes masking, physical distancing, lockdowns, and injections

Peaceful non-participation in digital control systems including face recognition technology, digital chipping, and use of QR codes to purchase or access services

Supporting only those businesses, organizations and services that honour my rights

Keeping cash alive. Purchasing goods with cash whenever possible

Being vocal and visible with my values

Investing in individuals and organizations committed to preserving our rights and freedoms

Assertively challenging those who participate in fraud, discrimination and tyranny, and violate individual rights and freedoms

Being an advocate for individual rights and responsibility

Being an advocate for parental rights and responsibility

Calling out educational, medical and other settings that violate the right of parents to determine what is best for their children

Being social, compassionate and loving

Questioning everything

Living courageously

Actively engaged in the governance of my community

What are you committed to?

This is our year.

Ted