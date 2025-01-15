My Commitments for 2025
Let's Live Our Values
As we enter a new year it is not uncommon to pause and declare one’s intentions for the year. I offer the following commitments for your consideration.
In order to reclaim our rights and freedoms and preserve our individual sovereignty for ourselves, our children and grandchildren, I commit to:
Peaceful non-compliance with all forms of tyranny. This includes masking, physical distancing, lockdowns, and injections
Peaceful non-participation in digital control systems including face recognition technology, digital chipping, and use of QR codes to purchase or access services
Supporting only those businesses, organizations and services that honour my rights
Keeping cash alive. Purchasing goods with cash whenever possible
Being vocal and visible with my values
Investing in individuals and organizations committed to preserving our rights and freedoms
Assertively challenging those who participate in fraud, discrimination and tyranny, and violate individual rights and freedoms
Being an advocate for individual rights and responsibility
Being an advocate for parental rights and responsibility
Calling out educational, medical and other settings that violate the right of parents to determine what is best for their children
Being social, compassionate and loving
Questioning everything
Living courageously
Actively engaged in the governance of my community
What are you committed to?
This is our year.
Ted
