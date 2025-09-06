This is the letter I delivered to Members of the New Brunswick Legislature in 2020 in response to Bill 11, a bill drafted to remove personal belief and religious exemptions for childhood vaccines in New Brunswick.

This bill was introduced due to the “outbreak of measles” in New Brunswick. At the time, a total of 11 children had been diagnosed with measles. What was later disclosed is that 9 of the 11 children had been fully vaccinated, one was partially vaccinated, and only one child was unvaccinated.

Re: Bill 11 - An Act Respecting Proof of Immunization

Dear Members of the New Brunswick Legislature

Thank you for this opportunity to share our concerns as you consider the matter of vaccine mandates for school attendance and the implications of Bill 11. I want to express my genuine appreciation and gratitude to the members of the New Brunswick legislature for your thoughtful consideration and for respecting our voices and our experiences. Your commitment to thoroughly consider the implications of this complex issue honours democratic and scientific principles.

This matter before you is not a simple matter. It is complex and nuanced and the potential consequences are far reaching. What is decided and how it is being decided has the potential to impact all Canadians.

I’m writing today because I want you to be fully aware of the legal implications of Bill 11, as well as the results of emerging scientific research, including Freedom of Information disclosures, that may change your understanding of this matter.

A. Legal Implications of Bill 11

Included with this letter is the brief submitted to the Standing Committee on Law Amendments pertaining to Bill 39 developed by James Kitchen, Barrister and Solicitor. The brief entitled –

A Threat to Liberty and Bodily Autonomy: Compelling Individuals to Choose Between Vaccinations and Public Education clearly outlines the legal implications of compelling citizens to choose between a public education for their children and adhering to their values and an informed understanding of the risks and benefits of the current vaccination program.

It is important that legislators are aware that Bill 11 introduces legislation that places restrictions, currently not found elsewhere in Canada, upon individuals and families.

Mr. Kitchen concludes:

“There is no public health crisis in New Brunswick that would remotely legitimize the denial of public education to those who choose to selectively vaccinate, or not vaccinate. There is no evidence that the exercise of this choice has ever directly caused death, irreversible harm, or long-term negative health outcomes in New Brunswick. Nor is there evidence that increasing vaccination rates will substantially improve the positive health outcomes of New Brunswickers.”

B. Health Implications of Bill 11

Legislators may not be aware of emerging science and Freedom of Information disclosures that severely undermine the claims of public health officials that vaccines are “safe and effective”. Of particular note are the following:

1. Lack of Proper Safety Testing

No childhood vaccine product licensed for use in Canada has been tested for safety using the standards required of all other medical products. Vaccines are not subjected to the long-term, double blind, placebo-controlled studies that are conducted on all other drugs prior to licensing. Instead, vaccines are released to the public with sub-standard safety testing. The medical industry uses the monitoring of adverse events following vaccination as the primary method to evaluate safety. This means that our children are injected with products whose safety is determined by the amount of injury or death reported after vaccination. This method to evaluate safety is grossly inadequate given that medical professionals are neither trained to recognize and diagnose vaccine injury, nor are there legal consequences for failing to report vaccine injury. A study conducted at Harvard Pilgrim Hospitals for Health and Human Services in the US concluded that “fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.” This means that 99% of vaccine adverse reactions may go unreported and unacknowledged.[1] Given that vaccine products are given to healthy infants and children they ought to meet an even higher standard of safety testing. However, this is not the case.

2. Vaccine products are not evaluated against a true placebo

On examining the vaccine safety science, what an informed parent discovers is that none of the vaccines on New Brunswick’s childhood vaccination schedule were tested against a neutral / inert placebo. The reason this is so critically important is that without such a comparison study, no valid claims can be made about any vaccine’s safety or efficacy, nor the safety of any combination of vaccines. This standard of safety testing is required for all pharmaceutical products excepting vaccines. This fact was recently confirmed by the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN),[2] which analyzed all the scientific evidence on which Health and Human Services rests its claim of vaccine safety. ICAN meticulously reviewed every single study provided by HHS and which is the basis on which the FDA and by extension Health Canada licenses vaccines. The lack of proper placebo controlled comparator groups for safety-based studies should concern everyone committed to the health and safety of our children.

3. The Safety of the Vaccine Program Has Not Been Established

Our public health officials claim that the artificial stimulation of the immune system with injected ingredients (vaccination) is the safest, most effective and best way to protect our children and communities. This opinion is not supported by robust scientific evidence. The fact is we don’t know the safety of the current vaccination program because the science has not been done to the level that would support this conclusion. This is not my opinion, but rather the finding of the Institute of Medicine (IOM) which found that the safety of the current childhood vaccine schedule has never been proven in large, long-term clinical trials. In 2011, the IOM reviewed 155 health conditions associated with the Varicella, Tetanus, Hepatitis B & MMR vaccines. In only 5 cases did the scientific evidence reject causation. In 134 cases the IOM deemed there were too few scientifically sound studies published in the medical literature to determine whether more than 100 serious brain and immune system problems are or are not caused by the vaccines, including multiple sclerosis, arthritis, lupus, stroke, SIDS, autism and asthma. [3]

4. Vaccine - Autism Studies Have Not Been Conducted

In spite of the repeated claims by public health officials that the vaccine – autism link has been exhaustively studied and that “vaccines do not cause autism”, a review of the scientific literature reveals that this is not a true statement. A recent Freedom of Information request revealed that the CDC was unable to provide even a single study to support their claim that vaccines given in the first six months of life do not cause autism.[4] This includes: the DTaP, Hep B, Hib, PCV13 and IPV vaccines. The CDC was also unable to provide studies to support its claim that the cumulative exposure to these vaccines during the first six months of life do not cause autism. Further, it is important for NB legislators to be aware that the vaccine injury compensation program (VICP) in the US has awarded compensation to many individuals on the basis that vaccines contributed to or caused autism.[5] The government’s primary autism expert in Vaccine Court, Dr. Andrew Zimmerman, has provided an affidavit affirming that vaccines can cause autism in some children.[6] [7]

5. Autism At Epidemic Levels and the Financial Costs are Significant

While our public health officials and the mainstream media focus on measles, the fact is that autism is a much more significant health concern today. According to Health Canada, approximately one child in 66 and one in 42 boys is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder in Canada.[8] This rate continues to increase. At the current rate of growth, autism is projected to affect one in two children by 2032. In comparison, there was a total of 113 cases of measles in Canada in 2019 with no deaths or permanent injury reported. [9] No children under 15 years old have died from measles in Canada during the last 10 years, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated. Prior to 1970 autism was extremely rare with a rate of less than one in 10,000. The rate of autism is increasing at a rate not possible with genetic causation. An environmental factor is clearly indicated. The estimated lifetime cost to support an individual with autism and an intellectual disability is $2.4 M US ($3.14 M CA).[10] Researchers estimate that by the year 2025 the annual cost to care for individuals with autism in the United States will exceed $1 trillion per year.[11] In the UK, the cost to support individuals with autism is greater than that of cancer, heart disease and stroke combined. Included in this information is the abstract from The Political Economy of Autism by Toby Rogers. In this document Rogers concludes: “Autism is a global epidemic. An estimated 1 in 40 children in Australia, 1 in 64 children in the U.K., and 1 in 36 children in the U.S. have an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Families of children on the spectrum face extraordinary additional expenses and decreased earnings as one parent often becomes a caregiver. Autism cost the U.S. $268 billion (1.5% of GDP) in 2015; if autism continues to increase at its current rate, autism will cost the U.S. over $1 trillion (3.6% of GDP) in 2025 (as a point of comparison, U.S. Defense Department spending is 3.1% of GDP.”[12] C. The Impact of Bill 11

Bill 11 effectively gives unelected officials the power to decide what is injected into the bodies of New Brunswick citizens.

This legislation eliminates the medical ethic of informed consent, removes therapeutic choice, denies a parent’s right and responsibility to make medical decisions for their children, disregards bodily sovereignty, invites discrimination and segregation, and undermines a child’s right to a public education. Bill 11 also removes a critical mechanism of accountability – voluntary choice. And this by a government that provides no compensation for vaccine injury and death.

Vaccine mandates violate many international codes to which Canada is a signatory, including the Nuremberg Code, the Helsinki Declaration, and the 2005 Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, Article 6. The human right to self-autonomy and bodily integrity is arguably the most important right we have.

I invite you to contemplate the implications when an individual or a parent is no longer able to dissent from submitting to an invasive medical procedure that carries the risk of permanent injury and death for themselves and their children.

The families of Vaccine Choice Canada respectfully request that this legislature embrace the medical and legal right to fully informed and voluntary consent, recognize the right of parents in medical decision-making, and honour the principles and values of a free and democratic society.

Thank you for your concern and your compassion.

Respectfully,

Ted Kuntz, parent of a vaccine injured child, now deceased

President, Vaccine Choice Canada

