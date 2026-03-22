The author Unbekoming has released a new book titled – Just A Vitamin. The book is a thorough expose, not only of the Vitamin K injection given universally to infants within minutes of birth, but of the programming of parents to accept injections as standard medical care. His thoughtful and well researched treatise begins with the statement –

“I didn’t set out to write a book about vitamin K. I set out to understand why a needle goes into a baby’s thigh before that baby has a name.”

He continues -

“As I followed the vitamin K question, the deeper I went, the less the subject was about vitamin K. It was about what happens when you look closely at the first medical intervention a newborn receives and discover that the vitamin K injection establishes the precedent for everything that follows: strangers in scrubs will inject substances into your child without meaningful discussion.”

He then declares –

“Understand vitamin K and you understand the architecture.” “This product establishes the newborn’s first relationship with the medical system.”

Unbekoming makes the argument that the Vitamin K injection is not about health. Newborns are at an incredibly low risk of uncontrolled bleeding and the lowered level of vitamin K at birth is not a ‘deficiency’ that needs immediate correction, but the intelligence of the human body at work as it transitions from placental to independent circulation. Instead, the Vitamin K shot is “the first lesson in compliance.” Every medical professional in that room has been trained, not in the science of whether a newborn needs synthetic phytonadione, but in the art of securing compliance.

Once the parent has acquiesced to the first injection, the second becomes easier to secure. The parent has already crossed that threshold. They have already consented to the injection of a needle into their precious baby with unknown ingredients that have an unknown risk . The lies and coercion have already scored its first victory.

Unbekoming writes -

“This is where the battle for your child’s health is won or lost. Not at the two-month vaccines. Not at the MMR. But in those first moments when someone in scrubs approaches with a syringe and says it’s “just a vitamin.” Because once you’ve said yes to injecting your hours-old baby with synthetic chemicals that have never been tested for cancer, mutation, or fertility effects, you’ve already agreed that strangers in white coats have more authority over your child’s body than you do.”

This is why we must reach parents well before the day of delivery. This is why vaccine risk awareness cannot wait until the first “well baby” visit. Instead, true vaccine risk education must begin before conception. Parents, and soon to be parents, need to be well prepared for that first test that happens even before the child has a name.

Ted

PS. Just A Vitamin is available for free to paid subscribers of his substack. Subscribe to Unbekoming