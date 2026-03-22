Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

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Trevor
Mar 23

It’s extremely difficult to get this point across. My daughter is an RN in labor and delivery and has been heavily indoctrinated. She’s now 7 months pregnant with her second. She lost her last pregnancy and nearly her life 18 months ago.

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Fran Kovacs
Mar 23

We need to educate and have all parents do their research. Vaccinechoicecanada.com

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