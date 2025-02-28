The following is an excerpt of the closing comments I gave as Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry on the final day of hearings held in Vancouver, BC on October 17 - 19, 2024. The inquiry focused on the question - Are Children Safe in Canada? The testimony given by 30+ witnesses, both expert and lay, is that our children are not safe.

We came together three days ago to ask the question – Are children safe in Canada? I think that there is no one who has heard this testimony that could hold the position that our children are safe. The evidence is overwhelming that our children are not safe.

Some of the statistics that were shared with us – more than 50% of our children have a chronic health condition. We have one hundred thousand children in this country of Canada that were lost during the education lockdowns. We have our children trafficked. The evidence is there that we are using and abusing our children.

And every institution, every guardrail, every mechanism of safety and accountability that we thought we had in this country from our College of Physicians and Surgeons, independent media, law enforcement, our courts, our medical system, our education system – every aspect seems to have abandoned our children. And abandoned the parents.

I would suggest that it is easy after hearing all of the testimony to go into despair. But we can’t afford to do that. I was introduced to the work of Meredith Miller who talks about this time that we are in. She says the society that we are in has completely disintegrated and suggests that we are at a point where we have to re-create society again. And she said we can either go into despair and give up, or we can dig in.

And what I’m encouraged by is every witness that testified in their own way has dug in and stood up, regardless of the consequences, found their voice, found their authority, and has become part of the solution. It’s humbling to be in their company.

We have heard some pretty amazing transformations. Carmell’s story is a beautiful story of transformation, of going from adversity and chronic abuse to finding her voice and finding her gifts and giving those gifts. And Kellie Lynn, who has transitioned and then de-transitioned, is now using her gifts to guide us through these times.

One of my take-aways from the work of Meredith Miller is she says - we can look at what is happening and say they are doing it ‘to us’ or we can say it is ‘for us’. And what she means by that is we can say they are doing it to us and we are victims of this tyranny. And we would be legitimate in thinking that way. Or we can say they are doing it for us, because what is happening is we are having to find our strength, our courage. We are asking questions that we haven’t really asked very deeply. What is freedom? What is choice? What do we love? Who is our God?

One of the witnesses said that it is about time that we grew up. And maybe that’s what this is about. In Canada I think we have given away far too much authority to our governments and to our institutions and expected that they would take care of us and keep us safe. And we have learned the hard way that they can’t keep us safe. That that’s our job and the job of parents

We have to take back the responsibility. We have given away our authority. We have to fight to get it back. It is very clear to me that no government agent will stand up and do what most parents will do – that they will die for their children. We have to face that. We have to accept that responsibility, that duty.

I think we have all been abused. We can take that adversity and rise up. I see that happening. I also see how important this NCI is. It’s not just about sharing information and exposing the darkness in our society so that we can do something about it. It’s about standing up, being transformed by participating in this experience. We start to claim back our country. Not only do we find our voice, we help others to find their voice.

I believe that if this time in history is properly recorded the National Citizens Inquiry will be one of the most important event of this time. Each one of you is participating in the transformation of our society. We can make this world a better place, and we will. Because there is nothing else that is more important than protecting our children.

My complete closing comments can be found here: https://rumble.com/v5j9ez7-nci-vancouver-2024-hearings-day-3-october-19-2024.html

Time marks: 12:30:09 – 12:42:17

Ted

Join me at the National Citizens Inquiry hearings in Edmonton, Alberta on March 6 - 8, 2025. The hearings will be live streamed: https://nationalcitizensinquiry.ca/live/