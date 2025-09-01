As we enter into another school year, it has been the practice of school administrators to collaborate with Public Health in their efforts to vaccinate all children according to the recommended childhood vaccination schedule. I am writing to request public health officers, school administrators, superintendents and school board trustees vigorously defend the right of parents to make medical decisions for their children and to uphold the moral and legal requirement of informed consent for medical interventions.

As President of Vaccine Choice Canada, it has come to my attention that a number of public health officers and school districts are using deception and coercion to impose the recommended vaccination schedule by withholding essential information from parents, specifically their legal right to file a statement of exemption based on conscience or religious belief.

As an example, a recent letter from Dr. Allison Chris with Toronto Public Health makes no mention of vaccine exemptions, only the clear directive “to get vaccinated”.

I am also aware that vaccination clinics are being held in schools and vaccines administered to minor children without the knowledge or consent of their parents. Further, that public health agents at these school-based vaccine clinics are advising children of the ‘mature minor doctrine’ with the intention to undermine parental authority and medical decision-making.

Minor children are being advised by those administering the vaccines, individuals who have no prior history with the child, that they are mature enough to make their own medical decisions. These ‘health professionals’ cannot make a proper assessment of “maturity”, nor correctly assess that a child understands the risks vs benefits of vaccination in contrast to the risks vs benefits of contracting the illness. Even more disturbing is that these health professionals are administering a medical intervention without knowledge of the child’s and family’s medical history. This puts the child at increased risk of vaccine injury.

Through these actions public health and school administrators are denying parents the right and responsibility to make medical decisions for their children and thereby putting children at risk.

Vaccine clinics do not belong in our schools. Vaccination should take place with a trusted health professional who knows the child’s and family’s medical history, particularly a prior reaction to vaccination.

I also am aware that health agents, in conjunction with school boards and principals in Ontario and New Brunswick have threatened and carried out the expulsion of thousands of children. The use of threats and expulsion is being used as a means to impose childhood vaccination by coercion rather than consent.

It is important that public health officers and school administrators recognize that all childhood vaccines in Canada are voluntary and subject to the legal requirement of informed consent. Canadian Medical Law clearly states that healthcare recipients must be informed of all significant risks posed by any invasive medical procedure that carries a risk of injury or death. Vaccination is such a procedure.

What is rarely acknowledged by those advocating for mass vaccination is the following:

· None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule has been proven safe in controlled studies using a true placebo.

· The safety of the vaccine schedule, which involves the administration 67+ vaccines before age 18, has not been proven safe. This is the subject of a lawsuit recently launched against the Centre for Disease Control in the United States.

· In Canada, no vaccine has been proven safer than contracting the illness.

· A recent analysis of the 2020 Control Group Study data comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children in the United States revealed the risk of mortality is higher from vaccination than from the illnesses targeted by vaccination.

· Many vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or transmission and thus do not provide “immunity”. These include the polio, diphtheria, tetanus, whooping cough, Hep B, COVID-19, influenza and Hib vaccines.

Vaccines that contain live viruses and can infect others through shedding include: measles, mumps, rubella, chicken pox, rotavirus and oral polio vaccines.

Claims that non-vaccinated individuals are a threat to others is marketing propaganda, not evidence-based medicine.

The dogma of ‘vaccines are safe, effective and necessary’ is promoted without consideration of the scientific evidence to the contrary. There appears to be an intentional effort to undermine the responsibility of parents to protect their children from the risk of vaccine injury and from unwanted medical interventions.

Public health officers, school administrators, teachers and others who participate in coercing the vaccination of minors may be complicit in the harming of children.

It’s important that our schools and health professionals behave in law abiding and ethical ways so we can trust that our children are safe when they go to school. I look forward to your efforts to support parental authority and informed consent.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada

Website: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/

Email: info@vaccinechoicecanada.com