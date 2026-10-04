Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz’s Musings

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Dana West's avatar
Dana West
Oct 4

Excellent reply to the Costco propaganda. Thank you Ted!

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Beth's avatar
Beth
Oct 4

Sadly, Blackrock, Vanguard and I believe GATES own Costco, hence their stance on BIG PHARMA et al. I applaud you, though, for calling the company out.

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