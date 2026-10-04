Below is the letter I wrote to the principles at Costco’s ‘The Wellness Connection’ magazine in response to their article in the September 2026 edition titled - 5 Reasons Why You Should Stay Up to Date On Your Immunizations. I could have written a lot more, but thought I would see how responsive and responsible they are before I invest more of my time and energy in educating these directors at Costco Pharmacy about vaccines.

To the Attention of:

Joseph Hanna, Editor and Director of Professional Services, Costco Pharmacy

Hammad Syed, Director of Operations, Costco Pharmacy

Rose Patodia, Editorial Director

I am writing in response to the article in The Wellness Connection magazine (September 2026) titled – 5 Reasons Why You Should Stay Up to Date On Your Immunizations.

The sub-title declares: “Everything you need to know about routine vaccines for adults.”

I have to say how disappointed I am that Costco would associate themselves with this kind of deception and blatant disregard for the fundamentals of informed consent and ethical medicine.

If this is the kind of professional guidance offered at your pharmacies, I suggest that Costco members are being poorly served.

Vaccination is a serious medical intervention. Nowhere in your article do you provide proper information so consumers can make an informed decision.

This article is not information based. This is a blatant advertisement for a number of pharmaceutical products disguised as medical advice. It contains deception, wishful thinking, propaganda, personal opinion, and dogma. The only item missing in the message is – “Brought to you by Pfizer.”

Below is a small sample of what is missing from your article:

1. None of the vaccines on the childhood or adult schedules have been approved and licensed, either individually or in combination, based on the gold standard of safety testing – an inert placebo-controlled clinical trial. [i]

2. Vaccine injury is not “extremely rare” as claimed. Since the creation of the ‘Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System’ (VAERS) in 1990, more than 2.7 million ‘adverse events’ have been reported to VAERS following vaccination.[ii] A 2011 study by Harvard - Pilgrim Healthcare revealed gross under-reporting due to the passive and voluntary nature of the system with less than 1% of adverse events reported.[iii] This means the actual number of ‘adverse events’ – injuries and deaths following vaccination may well be more than 270 million. This does not include the millions harmed and killed by the COVID injection.

3. Vaccines are actively monitored during safety trials for only a few days or weeks – between 48 hours and 4 weeks. A monitoring window measured in hours or days cannot produce the evidence required to support claims about its long-term safety or efficacy.

4. Today, as many as seven vaccines are recommended during pregnancy even though pregnant women and newborns have been excluded from clinical trials for decades, leaving massive gaps in safety data. The product monographs support this statement. There is no rigorous science backing the childhood and pregnancy vaccine schedule.

5. Vaccination triggers a wide range of physical, neurological, and immunological injuries which, in many cases, does not become apparent until weeks, months or even years later. This isn’t speculation - there is well documented evidence of vaccine caused harm. The product monographs of 41 vaccine brands identifies 397 different adverse reactions post vaccination.[iv]

6. Studies comparing vaccinated verses unvaccinated children and adults consistently confirm that those exposed to vaccination have higher rates of chronic illness and premature death compared with those not exposed to vaccination. [v] [vi]

7. The broad claim that “vaccines prevent infection and stop transmission” is false. Nine vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or stop transmission. These include: polio (IPV), diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (DTaP), Hep B, COVID-19, influenza, meningococcal, and Hib vaccines.

8. Vaccine manufacturers are not required to prove that their products reduce the rate of disease contraction, contagion, complications, or mortality. Instead, vaccines are licensed based on substitute measures – typically their ability to generate antibodies as measured by blood tests, rather than actual clinical effectiveness. Antibody production is not a reliable indicator of real-world immunity. There is no confirmed correlation between circulating antibody count and susceptibility to disease.

9. Despite the repeated mantra – “Vaccines are safe and effective”, the real world evidence supports the opposite conclusion. Vaccinated children experience higher overall rates of chronic illness, while unvaccinated populations show no corresponding increase in rates of serious infection. There are now more than 100 vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies which confirm dramatically better health in unvaccinated children. [vii] [viii]

The Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan conducted a study comparing vaccinated vs unvaccinated populations in the United States in 2020. The study was led by Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of Henry Ford’s division of infectious diseases and medical director of infection control. [ix]

The study revealed that those who were exposed to one or more vaccines had 200 – 500% higher rates of asthma, autoimmune disease, neurodevelopmental disorders, autism, cancer, and speech delays. Neurological disorders, including brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities and tics were observed in children who were vaccinated. There were zero cases in the group not exposed to vaccines. [x] A peer-reviewed re-analysis of the Henry Ford study found that vaccinated children are sicker across 22 chronic disease categories. [xi]

These are just a small sample of what is missing from your listing of “Everything you need to know about routine vaccines for adults”.

At the very least, ensure that all consumers of vaccine products are given the product information insert prior to the administration of a vaccine and encourage them to read it thoroughly.

I expect better from Costco.

I look forward to an immediate retraction and correction of this article.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada

www.vaccinechoicecanada.com

[i] https://icandecide.org/article/childhood-vaccine-trials-summary-chart/

[ii] https://openvaers.com/

[iii] https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045-lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

[iv] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/news/read-the-fine-print-part-two-nearly-400-adverse-reactions-listed-in-vaccine-package-inserts/

[v] http://web.archive.org/web/20170504215400/http://oatext.com/Pilot-comparative-study-on-the-health-of-vaccinated-and-unvaccinated-6-to-12-year-old-U.S.-children.php

[vi] Mogensen SW, Andersen A, Rodrigues A, et al., “The Introduction of Diphtheria-Tetanus-Pertussis and Oral Polio Vaccine Among Young Infants in an Urban African Community: A Natural Experiment,” EBioMedicine, 2017; 17:192–198

[vii] https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Vaxxed-Unvaxxed-Parts-I-XII.pdf

[viii]

[ix] https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/26089210-henry-ford-vaccinated-unvaccinated-study/

[x] https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/Entered-into-hearing-record-Impact-of-Childhood-Vaccination-on-Short-and-Long-Term-Chronic-Health-Outcomes-in-Children-A-Birth-Cohort-Study.pdf

[xi] https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/125