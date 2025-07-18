Below is the letter I sent to Calgary MP Michelle Rempel Garner in response to her substack article of July 14, 2025.

Dear Ms. Rempel Garner

I’m writing to you in my capacity as President of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC). VCC is Canada’s longest serving and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization with more than 43 years of service.

Thank you for your public opinion of July 14, 2025 entitled: ‘Blame Canada’s measles outbreak on its COVID response, and your willingness to address “non-obvious or uncomfortable problems that should be urgently addressed by the federal government.” I agree wholeheartedly with your statement that “broken trust in government health directives” has resulted in an increase in vaccine hesitancy and a reduction in vaccination in Canada. I can confirm that many more parents are asking questions about vaccine safety and efficacy. A recent study confirmed that more than 60% of pregnancy and parents of young children intend to delay, refuse or are undecided on childhood vaccinations. [1]

I concur with your assessment that the lack of trust in medical authorities is largely due to their failure to “publicly atone” for their errors during COVID. I appreciate your efforts to increase awareness that the COVID injections can and have caused injures and death that have not been properly acknowledged or compensated by our governments.

My reason for writing is to share with you information about the childhood vaccines recommended in Canada, and the measles vaccine in particular, that you may not be aware of. There is more to the increase in measles today than simply “vaccine hesitancy”.

Many Canadians are of the perception that while the COVID “vaccine” was approved for use before safety and efficacy was verified, all the other childhood vaccines have been proven “safe and effective”. This perception, however, is not supported by the evidence:

1. None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule have been proven “safe and effective” using the gold standard of testing for pharmaceutical products. Not one childhood vaccine has been tested against a true placebo as a requirement for approval and licensing in Canada. The claim of “proven safety” is marketing propaganda rather than evidence based.

2. Many vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or transmission and thus do not provide true “immunity” or contribute to “herd immunity”. These include: polio, diphtheria, influenza, pertussis, COVID 19, and tetanus vaccines. These vaccines were not designed to prevent infection or transmission, but rather only to reduce symptoms of infection. It is right to question whether these products ought to be called ‘vaccines’ or ‘treatments’. The protection provided by other vaccines wanes over time resulting in lowered or no protection in adulthood. Measles is one of the vaccines where the protection/immunity wanes over time.

3. With regard to the measles vaccine, the following information is necessary to make a proper risk-benefit assessment:

The CDC added the measles vaccine to the childhood schedule in 1963 with the promise that measles would be eradicated with one shot by 1967. Clearly this claim was unfounded. Measles has never been eradicated and two shots are now recommended.

While the vaccine may have contributed to diminishing measles as a childhood illness, it has resulted in an increase in measles in adults and infants. The reason is two-fold. The measles vaccine does not confer life-long immunity. Its effectiveness wanes over time meaning many adults vaccinated as children are without protection. Adding a third shot does not increase protection.

Mothers who are vaccinated for measles rather than contracting measles naturally do not transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infant which protects the infant in the first few months of life. This means newborns and infants are at greater risk of measles. [2] The evidence bears this out.

Natural measles infection confers life-long immunity. Thus, those born before the wide-spread use of the measles vaccine and who experienced measles naturally have life-long immunity. These individuals contribute to herd immunity which helps to reduce measles outbreaks. As the population ages and those with natural life-long immunity diminishes, and those with temporary vaccine induced immunity increases, the risk of measles increases.

The increase in measles today is a result of vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This increase had been predicted by those who recognized the limitations of the measles vaccine.

4. Canadians have been conditioned through government and media propaganda to believe that all incidences of measles are life threatening and must be prevented. This is simply not true. Measles is a normal childhood infection and in previous generations virtually all children contracted measles with low incidence of serious adverse effects or mortality. In conducting a proper risk-benefit analysis one needs to evaluate the risk of mortality from measles infection vs the risk of mortality from the measles vaccine.

While measles was once a serious illness, the mortality from measles in developed countries declined 98.5% and was no longer considered a public health threat before the vaccine was introduced. This means the measles vaccine was and is unnecessary.

The government and media continue to report as if measles has a high rate of mortality. Measles has an almost zero rate of mortality in countries with good nutrition and clean water, like Canada. Globally, 95% of measles deaths occur in developing countries. [3] The infant who purportedly died in Ontario from measles had serious medical complications unrelated to measles. Did this infant die from measles, or with measles? This should be ascertained before claiming this as a measles death.

The reality is that permanent injury and death from measles is exceedingly rare in Canada. Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fueled hysteria is unwarranted. “The borderline hysteria fueled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted. . . At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.”

Health Canada and our health officers falsely declare that if everyone were vaccinated, no one would die or be harmed from measles. This statement ignores the known risks of measles vaccination, including disability and death.

As of June 27, 2025, there have been 117,063 reports [4] of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 574 related deaths, 9,080 hospitalizations, and 2,225 related disabilities. Approximately 50 percent of those adverse events occurred in children under three years of age.

A 2010 US HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. This means that the number of adverse events and deaths may be more than 100X these numbers – 57,400 deaths and 222,500 disabilities.

A risk analysis of the increased risk of death from not being vaccinated for measles vs. the risk of death from the measles vaccine concluded that the risk of death is 260X higher in those vaccinated with the measles vaccine. In other words, measles vaccination increases the risk of death. [5] This alone should cause every parent to pause.

Health Canada fails to inform the public that the measles vaccine has never been proven safe against a true placebo. Or that the measles vaccine was actively monitored for adverse effects for only 42 days and the study included only 342 children in its pre-licensure safety trials.

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a physician with more than 50 years of clinical experience writes: The measles vaccine “has to be judged a tragic mistake, producing a counterfeit immunity that was never anything but partial, temporary, and incomplete.” It is “an unhealthy reprogramming of the immune systems that trades off the acute, vigorous responses to infection in favor of weaker, but ongoing, chronic responses that have rendered us a lot sicker than we would have been had we simply left well enough alone.” [6]

5. Nowhere in government messaging is discussed the benefits of measles infection. Studies have shown a link between naturally acquired measles and a reduced risk of Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas.[7] A Japanese study revealed that natural exposure to measles and mumps, and no MMR vaccine, reduces the risk of heart disease. The study states that receiving the measles and mumps vaccines increases the likelihood that you will die of a heart attack or other cardiovascular disease. They calculate that nearly 200,000 individuals would not die year over year of heart disease had they not received the MMR vaccines. [8]

Developmental leaps have been witnessed in children following infection and recovery from childhood illnesses. Natural infection is necessary to mature the immune response. At the National Citizens Inquiry hearings in Kitchener, Ontario in June 2025, Dr. Byram Bridle, an associate professor and viral immunologist in the Department of Pathobiology at the University of Guelph stated: “If children are not exposed to the microbial world, their immune systems do not mature.” Dr. Bridle studies how the immune system responds to viral infections and designs immunotherapies for cancers and infectious diseases. He describes children today as “pandemic youth” whose immune system has been compromised by the COVID vaccine making them more vulnerable to infections. [9] A number of vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies in recent years including: the 2020 Control Group study, the 2017 Mawson study published in the Journal of Translational Science, the Dr. Paul Thomas study, as well as numerous other vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies all conclude that unvaccinated children are healthier than vaccinated children.

The Control Group study concluded that those refusing vaccines had significantly better health, while those accepting vaccines are experiencing a multiplicity of grave injuries including increased rates of heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, arthritis, as well as sudden unexpected death (SIDS). The study also revealed that the risk of mortality is higher for those who are vaccinated than the increased risk of mortality from disease as a consequence of being unvaccinated.

In 2017, the Journal of Translational Science published the first independent, non-industry funded study comparing the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6 - 12 year old children in the United States. The results of the study revealed that while vaccinated children were significantly less likely to have chicken pox or whooping cough, they were significantly more likely to have pneumonia, allergies, ear infections, eczema, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, neuro-developmental disorders, and chronic illness.

Vaccine hesitancy is not the problem. Demanding evidence of vaccine safety and efficacy is what a responsible parent ought to do before partaking in any medical treatment. The fundamentals of an ethical medical system is informed consent and bodily sovereignty. This does not happen in Canada with vaccination.

The real problem is the use and abuse of propaganda and government coercion to impose unnecessary and products with questionable safety on our children with no real informed consent or accountability for the harms caused by these products. To accept the claims of the vaccine industry on ‘blind faith’ is what is truly reckless because once “vaccinated” you cannot get “unvaccinated”. The changes to the immune system are permanent.

We should insist that vaccine manufacturers and those promoting vaccine products demonstrate reliable and verifiable evidence of efficacy and safety and be held legally and financially liable for injuries and deaths caused by these products. This has not happened with the COVID vaccine, or with any childhood vaccine. It’s time for truth and accountability with vaccination.

Vaccine Choice Canada has investigated the lack of evidence behind claims of vaccine safety and efficacy for 43 years. We discovered that much of what is commonly believed about childhood vaccination is unproven, unsubstantiated, and based on industry narrative rather than evidence based medicine.

In 2024 we published a new resource entitled – A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination. I would be pleased to send you a copy if you would provide me with a mailing address. An electronic copy can be downloaded at: https://uptoeveryone.com/products/new-parents-guide-to-understanding-vaccination

I welcome the opportunity to discuss this and other vaccine related matters with you at any time.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President

[1]

[2] Gans HA, Maldonado YA. Loss of passively acquired maternal antibodies in highly vaccinated populations: an emerging need to define the ontogeny of infant immune responses. J Infect Dis Jul 2013; 208(1):1-3.

[3] World Health Organization. Measles. Dec. 5, 2019

[4] https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&GROUP2=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX%5b%5d=MEA&VAX%5b%5d=MER&VAX%5b%5d=MM&VAX%5b%5d=MMR&VAX%5b%5d=MMRV&VAXTYPES%5b%5d=Measles

[5] https://vaxcheckers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/PRJN4.pdf

[6] Vaccines: A Reappraisal – Dr. Richard Moskowitz, 2017

[7] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16406019/

[8] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26122188/

[9] https://rumble.com/v6v03ux-national-citizens-inquiry-kitchener-hearings-day-1-june-19-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a (starts at 2 hr, 34 min mark)