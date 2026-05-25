Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

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Dr Monica's avatar
Dr Monica
2d

Excellent article! thanks. I agree with 100% of content and glad to see Rudolf Steiner's thoughts on immunity and childhood, plus the connection of reduced incidence of certain cancers with natural immunity/measles in childhood. I bet there are other cancers whose incidence is decreased by natural immunity enhanced by these common childhood diseases. Childhood is a CRITICAL period of our lives and I got to the conclusion - after 45 years of medicine- that it's best to (medically) mess with kids as little as possible or at all- AT ALL! Let them run barefoot, no vaxes, get some parasites (those also help immune system develop stronger) and play in the soil. A friend has a daughter who had NO vaccines ever, and she is perfectly healthy! never even got a cold or a flu. Coincidence? My simple statement regarding your question is: it is better to catch measles than not to ever have it. And catch it early in life!

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Pat Fuller's avatar
Pat Fuller
2d

There is no measles.

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