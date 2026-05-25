Every couple of years the claim is made that there is an outbreak of measles. Those sounding the alarm insist that children will die because of the outbreak. Often, the outbreak is blamed on those “irresponsible individuals” who refuse to get the measles vaccine.

Are these claims true? Is measles a killer infection? Is the vaccine safe and effective? Are those who choose not to participate in measles vaccination irresponsible or informed?

The Risk of Measles

The media is incredibly vigilant in reporting every single case of measles as if each one represents an existential threat to society. Individuals of my generation are a bit mystified by the intensity of this effort. As someone who was a child in the 1960’s, everyone I knew contracted measles at some point in his or her childhood. Measles was a childhood rite of passage. Everyone also understood that getting measles ensured long-term immunity. Today, a measles sighting results in a reaction as intense as a national state of emergency.

Two colleagues shared with me the impact of this purported crisis on their lives. One, the mother of a four year old, informed me that she finally succumbed to having her daughter vaccinated for measles after a barrage of phone calls insisting that she “do the right thing and get her daughter vaccinated.” “You won’t be able to live with yourself if your daughter gets measles,” she was told.

Another mother shared the following:

“Hey, there’s a measles outbreak! Have you heard? It’s got just a wee bit of media attention. I’m having a difficult time filtering out the unkind things people have to say about people who do not vaccinate. Selfish. Should be kept in a bubble, sent to an island, and excluded from society. Stupid. Negligent. It’s amazing how nasty people can be, and how it is apparently okay to be unkind about parental choices when the topic is vaccination.”

I’ve received my own dose of unkind words and judgments when I’ve attempted to defend the right of individuals and parents to make an informed decision regarding vaccination. How did this common and benign childhood event become so threatening that normally kind and well-intended individuals feel justified to treat others badly? How did measles become the justification for depriving individuals of their legal and ethical right to medical choice?

Let’s examine this threat and the evidence.

What is Measles?

Measles presents as a whole body rash with fever, congestion, a cough, and pinkeye which lasts about 7 – 10 days. Measles is highly contagious and prior to vaccination almost all children contracted measles by age 15. For healthy children, measles is a mild illness. Those deficient in vitamin A are more at risk of experiencing complications. Measles complications typically only occurs in third world countries where malnutrition is high. Malnutrition is the primary cause of a severe reaction to measles.

Prior to the introduction of the measles vaccine, public health officials described measles as “mild” and “uncomplicated” in healthy children. Measles was the subject of a 1969 Brady Bunch television sitcom where the children stated - “If you have to get sick, you sure can’t beat the measles.” The measles story began to change in 1963 with the introduction of the measles vaccine. Suddenly, public health leaders needed a new narrative to justify mass vaccination. Measles was rebranded as “dangerous”, “deadly” and “unpredictable”. The story of this mild infection was lost and the fear-based messaging replaced the real life experience of contracting measles.

The Measles Vaccine

The measles vaccine is a live-virus vaccine grown in cultures of chicken embryo cells and aborted fetal tissue. While measles was a serious illness in the last century, the mortality from measles declined 98.5% before the vaccine was introduced. Measles is no longer considered a public health threat due to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, clean drinking water, and improved living conditions. Measles-associated deaths are rare in developed countries with good nutrition.

Those advocating for mass measles vaccination claimed that one shot in 68% of the population would eradicate measles by 1967. That claim was clearly without merit given measles continues 60 years later in spite of a high rate of vaccination. While the vaccine has been effective in reducing the symptoms of measles, there is compelling evidence that measles vaccination is contributing to the significant increase in chronic health conditions in children today.

A stand-alone measles vaccine is no longer available. Measles vaccination is only available in combination with mumps and rubella (MMR) and chicken pox (MMR-V). These are all live, attenuated viruses.

Consideration for the Vaccine Decision

In considering any medical treatment, both the benefits and risks ought to be considered.

Risks of Measles Vaccination

· Mothers who have been vaccinated for measles do not transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infants which protects the infant in the first few months of life. This puts infants at higher risk of serious complication. The measles rate in children under 15 months is nearly triple that of babies born to mothers unvaccinated for measles. [i]

· There is compelling evidence that administering the MMR vaccine prior to three years of age can cause regressive autism. In 2014, Dr. William Thompson, a CDC scientist directly involved with vaccine – autism research, revealed data showing a 3.4X increased risk of autism in African - American boys given the MMR vaccine before age 3. CDC scientists were instructed to destroy this evidence. Autism has become epidemic in recent decades with more than 1 in 31 children diagnosed. California reports an autism rate of 1 in 12 boys.

· MMR and MMRV are among the most reported vaccines for seizures and brain inflammation in the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.

· The measles virus can shed for weeks following vaccination.

· As of April 24, 2026, there have been 119,517 reports of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, including 584 related deaths, 9,319 hospitalizations, and 2,276 related disabilities. Approximately 50 percent of those adverse events occurred in children under three years old. [ii]

· A US HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.[iii] This means the actual number of adverse events could be more than 100 times the reported number - 11,951,700.

· The measles vaccines have not undergone randomized controlled clinical trials to prove safety or efficacy. The vaccine has only been studied for antibody responses as measured by blood tests and not for actual clinical effectiveness.

· The safety of the measles vaccine has not been proven against a true placebo. The risks of the MMR vaccine has not been proven to be less than that of measles.

· MMR vaccine has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.

· The 2020 Control Group study comparing vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations in the United States revealed the risk of death is more than 260X higher in the measles vaccinated population. [iv]

· The vaccine does not confer life-long immunity.

Risks from Contracting Measles

· In the modern era, it is rare to suffer permanent disability or death from measles in a developed country. Between 1900 and 1963, the mortality rate of measles dropped from 13.3 per 100,000 to 0.2 per 100,000 due to advancements in living conditions, nutrition and health care.

· Since measles resolves on its own in almost all cases, usually only rest and hydration are necessary. When treatment is recommended, options include high dose vitamin A; immune globulin; and antiviral medication.

· 90% of measles cases are benign and not reported.

· When comparing measles mortality and permanent disability vs leading causes of death in children under 10 years of age, measles deaths and disability are significantly less than death from homicide, cancer, SIDS, vehicle accidents, drowning, falls, or congenital anomalies. [v]

Benefits of Contracting Measles

What is ignored by governments, public health authorities, and the government controlled media is the positive effects of contracting an illness such as measles.

· Recovery from natural measles infection confers life-long immunity and more robust health.

· Mothers who contract measles naturally transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infants which protects their infant in the first few months of life

· Childhood illnesses prime the immune system to respond acutely, vigorously, and collaboratively to other infections we may be exposed to in the future.

· Studies have shown a link between naturally acquired measles and a reduced risk of Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas. [vi]

· A 2015 Japanese study entitled ‘Association of Measles and Mumps With Cardiovascular Disease: The Japan Collaborative Cohort’ (JACC), revealed that natural exposure to measles and mumps reduces the risk of heart disease. [vii]

· Without exposure to illnesses such as measles, mumps, influenza, and chickenpox, there is not a full activation of the immune response and priming of the immune mechanism as a whole. Hence, there is no improvement in the general health and no encrypted memory of the infection.

In our effort to prevent childhood illness and achieve herd immunity, the vaccine program has permanently altered the natural immune response. The result appears to be a crisis of chronic diseases whereby more than half of adults today have one or more chronic conditions such as asthma, allergies, seizures, diabetes, cancers, and other autoimmune and neurological disorders.

Deception From Public Health

Public Health agencies routinely distort the risk of measles infection and the effectiveness of the vaccine. A clear example is the efforts of the New Brunswick public health officer. In 2019, the NB government introduced legislation to eliminate personal belief and religious exemptions to vaccine mandates. New Brunswick is one of only two provinces in Canada that impose vaccine mandates for children to receive a public education.

The legislation was drafted in response to 11 cases of measles in the province. During a subcommittee hearing on the proposed legislation, the Chief Public Health Officer was asked – “How many of the 11 children who contracted measles were vaccinated?” This is an important question in considering the evidence of vaccine safety and efficacy. The PHO refused to answer the question citing patient privacy.

The legislator persisted. He said – “I’m not interested in names. I simply want a number between 0 – 11. How many of the 11 children were vaccinated?” Again the PHO refused to answer. A freedom of information request revealed that 9 of 11 were fully vaccinated with two doses. One was partially vaccinated with one dose. Only one child was unvaccinated. The information necessary for legislators and parents to make an informed decision was intentionally withheld from the public.

Comments from Health Professionals

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a family physician with more the five decades of experience, deems the measles vaccine as “an unhealthy reprogramming of the immune system that trades off the acute, vigorous responses to infection” in favour of “weaker, but ongoing, chronic responses that have rendered us a lot sicker than we would have been had we simply left well enough alone.” [viii]

Rudolf Steiner states that children need to go through certain acute inflammatory illnesses in order to develop a strong immune system and a healthy body.

Dr. Thomas Cowan states – “Children who are supported to work through these healing crises are invariably healthier and more resilient than children in whom these inflammatory crises have been suppressed with vaccines, antibiotics, and anti-inflammatory drugs.” [ix]

Should We Be Afraid of Measles?

The evidence strongly indicates that measles vaccination represents a significantly higher risk to our infants and children than does non-vaccination. Measles vaccination has put our infants at risk because vaccinated mothers do not pass on robust antibodies to their infants. Vaccination has also put our adults at risk given the vaccine’s effectiveness wanes over time and adding a third dose does not increase protection. The bigger concern is that this information is intentional withheld from the public. The vaccine industry uses fear, not facts, to push their agenda.

What we are witnessing today is the manufactured fear of measles with the clear goal to increase vaccination regardless of the evidence. Psychologists understand the power of fear and how we can be easily coerced into a reactive response. They describe the process as ‘Problem – Reaction – Solution’. A problem is manufactured. A reaction is elicited. And a solution is offered. Witness the recent events: measles outbreak = crisis = this is terrible and something must be done = take away an individuals or parent’s right to voluntary, informed consent.

Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fueled hysteria is unwarranted. [x] They wrote: “The borderline hysteria fueled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted. At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.”

Knowing that malnutrition is the primary cause of a severe reaction to measles, it would seem that access to healthy food and proper nutrition, particularly vitamin A is a more reasonable and effective remedy than an injection that carries significant risk of disability and death.

We need to be attentive to how we are being coerced into making a reactive decision rather than a well-informed decision. We ought to be especially alert to situations where we are being emotionally hijacked, then told an immediate action is needed without the benefit of thoughtful discourse or informed consent. Manipulation using fear and propaganda is coercion. Coercion is not consent.

We all deserve better. The answer will not be in the way the government and corporate controlled media reports these issues. Rather the answer will be our willingness to educate ourselves in order to make an informed decision.

[i] https://publications.aap.org/pediatrics/article-abstract/104/5/e59/62618/Increased-Susceptibility-to-Measles-in-Infants-in?redirectedFrom=fulltext

[ii]https://www.medalerts.org/vaersdb/findfield.php?TABLE=ON&GROUP1=CAT&GROUP2=AGE&EVENTS=ON&VAX%5b%5d=MEA&VAX%5b%5d=MER&VAX%5b%5d=MM&VAX%5b%5d=MMR&VAX%5b%5d=MMRV&VAXTYPES%5b%5d=Measles

[iii] Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System - https://digital.ahrq.gov/sites/default/files/docs/publication/r18hs017045- lazarus-final-report-2011.pdf

[iv] https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/riskofdeath/

[v] https://physiciansforinformedconsent.org/mmr/

[vi] https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2374437/

[vii] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0021915015013805

[viii] Vaccines: A Reappraisal – Richard Moskowitz MD, 2017. P 193

[ix] Vaccines, Autoimmunity, and the Changing Nature of Childhood Illness – Thomas Cowan, MD, 2018, p. 97

[x] https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/article-stop-the-hysteria-over-measles-outbreaks/