Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Doreen's avatar
Doreen
Jun 20

Thank you, Ted. Questions are the steering wheel of the mind.

Feb 06, 2026: Canada vax injury files closed for 15 years. When asked by The Defender for comment on the prolonged delay, Health Canada declined to respond. Continues at https://childrenshealthdefense.ca/news/health-canada-seals-vaccine-injury-records-for-15-years-and-canadians-are-being-told-to-wait/

Feb 04, 2025: The Covid Dossier. Covid was not a public health event, although it was presented as such to the world’s population. It was a global operation, coordinated through public-private intelligence and military alliances and invoking laws designed for CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) weapons attacks. https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/the-covid-dossier-a-record-of-military

This planet is under martial rule hence no rule of law, no justice in the courts, no prosecutions, no due process and no law enforcement ... unless it pleases the occupiers.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Linelle MacDougal's avatar
Linelle MacDougal
Jun 20

Absolutely agree with your points here Ted especially the fact that the political types were captured ; I have no doubt they would be folded into a similar mix again should there be another virus debacle, additionally , I have no doubt it would again be a money making situation since there apparently isn't enough money to be made on the backs and limbs of the citizens . There is also the fact , that no matter what the other side says , it doesn't matter anyway since there is a desire for a one world government with no dissenting voices allowed especially since the tentacles of the united front are at the highest levels of this government . When ever I see anything about the conservative inquiry , I will comment about the National Citizen's Inquiry; I see so many people who I think have been damaged but there are no connecting dots.

Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Kuntz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture