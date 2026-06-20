I trust many of you are aware of the recently announced ‘Allison Inquiry’ scheduled for 4 days of hearings in September 2026. The Allison Inquiry describes itself as an opportunity for members of Canada’s parliament to hear the stories of those who were injured by the COVID vaccine.

Because of my role as President of Vaccine Choice Canada and Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry, I have been asked repeatedly my perspective on this effort by Dean Allison. While any effort to bring awareness to the consequences of the government’s response to COVID is appreciated, it is important to understand the significant limitations placed upon this inquiry.

The Terms of Reference clearly state that the Inquiry is to “listen to Canadians” however is restricted from making findings of fact or reaching conclusions. It also acknowledges the inquiry is a “preliminary” effort and that the government of Canada has yet to undertake any formal Parliamentary inquiry concerning their response to Covid-19.

It is important to acknowledge that this inquiry is initiated by a member of one of Canada’s major political parties. And while all members of Parliament are encouraged to attend and participate, this is not a Government of Canada sanctioned inquiry. It is also important to acknowledge that most all members of parliament were on board with the actions that led to the harm and violation of the rights and freedoms of Canadians during COVID.

I suggest the Allison effort underscores the importance of the National Citizens Inquiry. The NCI was initiated because of a fundamental belief that governments are unable to investigate themselves and that a citizen-led, citizen-funded body, independent of government influence is needed.

My issue with the inquiry is that this is a duplication of efforts that have already occurred. In 2023 – 2024 the NCI received the testimony of more than 350 witnesses, both expert and lay, who shared their experiences, observations, research, and concerns on the public record. All of it under oath. The NCI compiled the largest body of evidence on a government’s response to COVID, given under oath, in the world.

Many did so at considerable personal or professional cost. They risked their reputations, careers, relationships, and standing within their communities. Yet they testified because they believed their knowledge and experiences mattered and that future generations deserved access to information that was largely withheld from the public. The historical record already exists because ordinary Canadians were willing to bear witness.

Possibly even more valuable was the work of the NCI Commissioners. The testimony did not simply disappear into an archive. It was reviewed, considered, and ultimately distilled into findings and recommendations contained within the Commissioners Reports. Regardless of where individuals stand on every conclusion, the reports represent a serious effort to examine the evidence and provide recommendations for our governments and fellow Canadians moving forward. You can access the Commissioner’s Reports here.

The work of receiving testimony has already been done. What is yet to be done is the willingness of Canada’s parliamentarians to formally review the testimony and consider the more than 400 recommendations put forward by the NCI Commissioners. To do so would show a real willingness to listen to Canadians and a commitment to accountability.

The reality is that the government’s response to COVID was the most extreme violation of our rights and freedoms in Canadian history. What is required now is a true assessment of the appropriateness and efficacy of the COVID-19 response, and to hold those to account who acted in unethical, unlawful and unscientific ways.

The work of the National Citizens Inquiry has continued beyond their investigation into the government’s response to COVID. The NCI has conducted further hearings on topics critical to the health and freedom of Canadians. In 2024 - 2025, 12 days of hearings were conducted on the question – Are Children Safe in Canada? In 2026, 3 days of hearings on the question – Are Farmers Safe in Canada? and Is Our Food Safe in Canada? Further hearings are scheduled for this summer and fall.

The Allison Inquiry, whatever its merits, operates within the permission structure. The NCI operates outside it. That distinction is everything. The NCI is not an alternative to official processes but is the only process to date that is able to hear testimony without political or corporate influence. Parliament has held no equivalent inquiry. Health Canada has conducted no genuine retrospective. The media ran cover, not investigation. The NCI was and is the only legitimate inquiry to date.

I suggest that every year the NCI continues to exist, it becomes harder to dismiss the NCI as a temporary reaction to a temporary event. The NCI is becoming essential infrastructure to a free and democratic society.

The work of the NCI can be found here.

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