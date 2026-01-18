Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

Our very existence is threatened by the people who we trust with curing our ill health. I would think the only members we can trust would be the bone setters and the those who apply stitches to an accidental open wound. As long as they don't arbitrarily inject us with any poison.

Legal is what the state does.

Lawful is what the Constitution permits.

The administrative state grows in the gap between those two.

If Canadians want to reverse democratic decline, they must reclaim the lawful limits on power that the Constitution — however briefly — states are meant to guide our entire system. In a healthy democracy, legal and lawful align.

In an administrative state, they drift apart.

Legal vs. Lawful – Why It Matters Now

Legal = what the state writes down (regulations, directives, mandates) — but legality alone does not guarantee democratic legitimacy.

Lawful = actions consistent with the Constitution’s higher principles — rights, limits on power, due process, and parliamentary accountability.

**The administrative state grows when we accept “legal” as enough; democracy is restored when we insist government remain lawful, not merely procedural.

3. What Is the Administrative State?

The administrative state appears when real power shifts away from Parliament and into:

unelected regulators and departments

cabinet orders and directives

tribunals functioning like courts

rules made through “guidance” instead of legislation

These mechanisms are often legal on paper, but not grounded in the lawful limits intended to restrain them.

4. Why Canadians Should Care

Canada increasingly sees:

emergency powers used without meeting lawful thresholds

omnibus bills burying unrelated items that avoid debate

major policy imposed through regulation, not legislation

tribunals and agencies enforcing policy without parliamentary approval

“public interest” used as a catch-all justification for executive power

All are examples of legal actions that push beyond what is lawful in a constitutional democracy.

Recognizing this distinction helps Canadians see the pattern:

power is shifting away from Parliament and toward executive and bureaucratic rule — quietly, incrementally, and often unnoticed.

Understanding the difference between legal and lawful is the first step in reclaiming accountable, democratic government.

HERE IS THE PATTERN: - LEGAL vs. LAWFUL – DEFINES the limits on government power - ADMINISTRATIVE STATE - → describes how government bypasses those limits – PRECEDENT - → explains why the bypass

