The Capture of the Medical Industry
We Need to Question Everything
I’ve just read an incredible article that was shared with me this morning. The article from the Lies Are Unbekoming substack was inspired by Dr. Toby Rogers' recent posts and remarkable testimony before the U.S. Senate, where he articulated one of the gravest threats to human knowledge and wellbeing we face today: epistemic capture. I’ve pulled out some of the quotes that succinctly summarize his message, but I encourage you to read and share the entire essay.
My take-aways:
Every step in the process of creating medical knowledge - from what gets studied in the first place to what appears in medical journals - has been systematically captured. Medical school textbooks are written by authors with financial conflicts of interest. Two-thirds of medical school department chairs have financial ties to pharma. Two-thirds of researchers carry these same conflicts. Medical research is directed to look where the medical industrial complex wants it to look. The published science isn’t science at all, but marketing dressed in academic attire.
The same financial entities own both the pharmaceutical companies and the journals that are supposed to objectively evaluate their products. The standards of care that doctors must follow or risk malpractice suits are written by physicians with financial conflicts of interest. The regulatory body that accredits private health insurance companies is stacked with industry representatives.
Pharma has captured the entire medical institution.
Money creates an ‘epistemic bubble’ carefully engineered by the pharmaceutical industry. Inside this bubble, certain questions simply cannot be asked. Certain connections cannot be made. Certain observations cannot be voiced. The money doesn’t just buy silence - it shapes the very conceptual framework through which doctors understand health and disease.
Doctors live inside an artificially constructed reality. By the time they graduate, young doctors have internalized a worldview where certain thoughts, such as “vaccines can injure and kill”, are literally unthinkable.
This explains why information unfavourable to the vaccine industry is not available to the public. Its not available to doctors, researchers or academics. The entire system of knowledge production in science and medicine needs to be overhauled to liberate it from pharmaceutical industry distortions. Currently, dissenting voices have to come from those outside of this system of capture and control.
When an industry captures the entire knowledge production process -
what gets studied, how it’s researched, what counts as evidence -
it doesn’t just corrupt individual decisions or regulators.
It corrupts reality itself.
Toby Rogers
The reality being put forward by our governments, health regulators, medical schools, and media with regards to health, and vaccines in particular, is so far from the truth that it is virtually impossible to maintain a high level of health if you give these sources any authority or credibility.
We need to question everything.
Ted
Our very existence is threatened by the people who we trust with curing our ill health. I would think the only members we can trust would be the bone setters and the those who apply stitches to an accidental open wound. As long as they don't arbitrarily inject us with any poison.
Legal is what the state does.
Lawful is what the Constitution permits.
The administrative state grows in the gap between those two.
If Canadians want to reverse democratic decline, they must reclaim the lawful limits on power that the Constitution — however briefly — states are meant to guide our entire system. In a healthy democracy, legal and lawful align.
In an administrative state, they drift apart.
Legal vs. Lawful – Why It Matters Now
Legal = what the state writes down (regulations, directives, mandates) — but legality alone does not guarantee democratic legitimacy.
Lawful = actions consistent with the Constitution’s higher principles — rights, limits on power, due process, and parliamentary accountability.
**The administrative state grows when we accept “legal” as enough; democracy is restored when we insist government remain lawful, not merely procedural.
3. What Is the Administrative State?
The administrative state appears when real power shifts away from Parliament and into:
unelected regulators and departments
cabinet orders and directives
tribunals functioning like courts
rules made through “guidance” instead of legislation
These mechanisms are often legal on paper, but not grounded in the lawful limits intended to restrain them.
4. Why Canadians Should Care
Canada increasingly sees:
emergency powers used without meeting lawful thresholds
omnibus bills burying unrelated items that avoid debate
major policy imposed through regulation, not legislation
tribunals and agencies enforcing policy without parliamentary approval
“public interest” used as a catch-all justification for executive power
All are examples of legal actions that push beyond what is lawful in a constitutional democracy.
Recognizing this distinction helps Canadians see the pattern:
power is shifting away from Parliament and toward executive and bureaucratic rule — quietly, incrementally, and often unnoticed.
Understanding the difference between legal and lawful is the first step in reclaiming accountable, democratic government.
HERE IS THE PATTERN: - LEGAL vs. LAWFUL – DEFINES the limits on government power - ADMINISTRATIVE STATE - → describes how government bypasses those limits – PRECEDENT - → explains why the bypass