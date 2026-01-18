I’ve just read an incredible article that was shared with me this morning. The article from the Lies Are Unbekoming substack was inspired by Dr. Toby Rogers' recent posts and remarkable testimony before the U.S. Senate, where he articulated one of the gravest threats to human knowledge and wellbeing we face today: epistemic capture. I’ve pulled out some of the quotes that succinctly summarize his message, but I encourage you to read and share the entire essay.

My take-aways:

Every step in the process of creating medical knowledge - from what gets studied in the first place to what appears in medical journals - has been systematically captured. Medical school textbooks are written by authors with financial conflicts of interest. Two-thirds of medical school department chairs have financial ties to pharma. Two-thirds of researchers carry these same conflicts. Medical research is directed to look where the medical industrial complex wants it to look. The published science isn’t science at all, but marketing dressed in academic attire.

The same financial entities own both the pharmaceutical companies and the journals that are supposed to objectively evaluate their products. The standards of care that doctors must follow or risk malpractice suits are written by physicians with financial conflicts of interest. The regulatory body that accredits private health insurance companies is stacked with industry representatives.

Pharma has captured the entire medical institution.

Money creates an ‘epistemic bubble’ carefully engineered by the pharmaceutical industry. Inside this bubble, certain questions simply cannot be asked. Certain connections cannot be made. Certain observations cannot be voiced. The money doesn’t just buy silence - it shapes the very conceptual framework through which doctors understand health and disease.

Doctors live inside an artificially constructed reality. By the time they graduate, young doctors have internalized a worldview where certain thoughts, such as “vaccines can injure and kill”, are literally unthinkable.

This explains why information unfavourable to the vaccine industry is not available to the public. Its not available to doctors, researchers or academics. The entire system of knowledge production in science and medicine needs to be overhauled to liberate it from pharmaceutical industry distortions. Currently, dissenting voices have to come from those outside of this system of capture and control.

When an industry captures the entire knowledge production process - what gets studied, how it’s researched, what counts as evidence - it doesn’t just corrupt individual decisions or regulators. It corrupts reality itself. Toby Rogers

The reality being put forward by our governments, health regulators, medical schools, and media with regards to health, and vaccines in particular, is so far from the truth that it is virtually impossible to maintain a high level of health if you give these sources any authority or credibility.

We need to question everything.

