The following is what I wrote on July 1, 2020 in response to Canada Day celebrations. Every word seems to have weathered the test of time and is even more true today.

July 1st is the day when we traditionally honour Canada and celebrate the great country that it is. A day to acknowledge our history, our principles, and our freedoms.

The challenge we face today is that Canada is no longer the same country it was even a few months ago. Canada is no longer a bastion of freedom, no longer a country that preserves and protects rights, it is no longer a shining example of democracy.

This country is unraveling before our very eyes. It’s time that we take an honest account of what has happened to Canada in the last four months and continues to happen.

Our government has destroyed our lives, our communities, our livelihoods, and our economy; and they did this based on a mathematical model that has been thoroughly debunked and proven fraudulent.

Our government has, for the first time ever, quarantined the healthy. Our government has, for the first time ever, imposed non-medical masking of the general public. Our government has, for the first time ever, imposed distancing measures that do not prevent infection, they only delay it.

Covid-19 is not causing unemployment, economic collapse, untreated deaths, seniors dying alone, suicide, domestic abuse, violence, depression, despair, and starvation, our government is. The Canada we knew is gone. What remains is unrecognizable. Those calling for less extreme measures have been silenced and censored. We are living in a dystopian dictatorship.

I suggest we are a country in free fall. We are a country that has permitted a small group of unelected individuals to dictate every aspect of our day-to-day lives. The country we knew prior to January no longer exists. We are no longer a community of free citizens. We are living a form of martial law under the guise of protecting the public.

Our government has abdicated its responsibilities to so-called “public health experts” outside of Canada who have got it wrong many times during this so-called crisis and have admitted that they have intentionally lied to us. We should not, therefore, allow their opinions, speculations and deceptions to dictate public policy and the future of this country.

And, while people like Bill Gates may have a lot of money, he is not a scientist, he is not a medical doctor, and he is not a philanthropist. He is an investor. His opinions, conflicted by financial self-interest, should have no more weight than the used car salesman down the block.

We must not allow the predatory nature and greed of the pharmaceutical industry to capture Canada. We must not tolerate the forced injection of our citizens with toxic chemicals and tracking technology. We must not fall for the lie that without these measures, life cannot return to normal. We must not comply to measures that interfere with ending this epidemic and instead make the situation worse.

And it goes without saying that the production of a coronavirus vaccine with never before used technology, that has the intention of altering our DNA forever, is unacceptable. By-passing animal studies and the fast-tracking of safety protocols is not only irresponsible, it is immoral.

Vaccination must remain a personal decision based on solid, independent science, not ideology. We cannot and will not permit the government to take this decision away from us. Our mantra is clear – My body. My future. My choice. We must reject any and all mandatory vaccination for our children, for ourselves, and for all future generations. It is critical that we protect our fundamental human rights, bodily sovereignty, and the right of parents to make medical decisions for our children. We must defend against government overreach.

The real epidemic we face is not caused by a virus. We have lived with coronaviruses for millions of years. This virus is not novel. The real epidemic is the manufactured fear and the intentional manipulation of the masses through dishonest, deceptive, and dangerous government decrees and their captured cheerleaders in the mainstream media.

Our elected officials have become agents of a corporate agenda that has nothing to do with health and everything to do with control and greed. The arrogance and ignorance of the medical profession threatens to destroy humanity. It’s time they got back to their roots – First Do No Harm.

There is no need for forced vaccination. We already have a mechanism of immunization. It’s called an immune system. And it comes free with every individual.

The data is unequivocal. The survival rate of SARS-CoV-2 in Canada is 99.97%. Better than any vaccine on the market. The fact is that every confirmed case of CV-19 moves us one person closer to herd immunity, a necessary condition to enable the small percentage of the population who are at serious risk from SARS-2 to return to normal.

The fact is the government never claimed that these lockdown measures were intended to reduce the total number of people infected. They only claimed these measures would slow down the rate of infection –“ flatten the curve.” We’ve done that. Mission accomplished. It’s time to move on.

But rather than celebrate this progress, the media distorts this reality and presents the increase in confirmed cases as something to be afraid of. What the government and media fail to tell us is that, despite the increase in confirmed cases, the daily number of deaths continues to decrease. Again, this is not a dangerous infection for 99% of the population.

I think we can all see what is happening here. Their “novel coronavirus” narrative is collapsing. The data doesn’t support their claims of a deadly pandemic. They need something else to maintain their false narrative; maintain the fear; maintain the capture and control; and have us pleading for a vaccine, no matter how unsafe or ineffective it might be. Masking is their new instrument for stoking the fear.

Masking is not a medical intervention; It is a psychological weapon.

I think we can anticipate their next move. I predict they will argue that the declining death rate is because masking works. We’ve seen this strategy before. This is the strategy they used to ‘prove’ that vaccines work. The medical industry takes credit for something that happens naturally. They forget their own mantra – Correlation does not equal causation. Masking is not evidence-based. The scientific evidence is clear. Masking does not protect against viral transmission or infection, is unnecessary, unwarranted, and potentially causes more harm than good. The medical industry is lying to us. Again.

Masking is a very powerful psychological tool. It is a means of silencing the masses, and a form of capture and control. To mask someone against their will is a form of enslavement. The slave owners of the past used the masking of their slaves as a means of imposing their will and sending a strong message of who is in control. It is also a symbol of obedience. It marks those who obey from those who don’t.

We should not be afraid of our governments. We should not be afraid of our medical system. Tragically, these are two of the greatest threats to humanity today. The manufactured fear of a virus must not lead to knee-jerk reactions regarding public health, nor should it justify supporting the hidden agenda of governmental, as well as non-governmental bodies that intend to restrict personal freedoms globally.

Let us not allow centuries of civilization to be erased under the pretext of a virus, nor allow an odious technological tyranny to be established, in which nameless and faceless people decide the fate of the world.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in a statement issued March 8, 2020 said:

“Lockdowns, quarantines and other such measures to contain and combat the spread of COVID-19 should always be carried out in strict accordance with human rights standards and in a way that is necessary and proportionate to the evaluated risk. Human dignity and rights need to be front and centre in that effort, not an afterthought.”

In spite of this statement, no one is coming to rescue us. If we want to preserve our rights and freedoms, it is up to us. George W. Brown stated: “Civil liberties . . . we shall enjoy them only so long as we value them enough to preserve them.” We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. It’s time to rise up and defend our rights and freedoms. As President John F Kennedy understood more than 60 years ago – “What is the point in surviving if our rights and freedoms do not survive with us?”

My gratitude to all of you warriors fighting to protect our rights and freedoms and to reclaim this country for its citizens.