Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
4d

Your comment, "I suggest we are a country in free fall. We are a country that has permitted a small group of unelected individuals to dictate every aspect of our day-to-day lives. The country we knew prior to January no longer exists. We are no longer a community of free citizens. We are living a form of martial law under the guise of protecting the public." is something I have been screaming out to others for years! I knew pre-Covid that this government was being controlled by people we did not vote for. The laws they are bringing in to silence us all was also something I tried to tell others...all on deaf ears. I'm not someone famous, so of course I was (and still am) ignored. I just want people to be safe and to work within their communities to support one another; I am not trying to make people afraid. It does not have to be the unknown...we can make our presence known by supporting one another and preparing for our families to develop skills and form networks. Group think will be the end of Canada (and the entire world unless people find some bravery within themselves to stand up together).

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Thomas Maler's avatar
Thomas Maler
4d

I nominate this one for Wins of the week Telling it like it is or the Truth bomb section Ted.

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