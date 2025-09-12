Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donna's avatar
Donna
6h

I spread the information 2 days ago. I sent it everywhere. To the City Councillors , and the Health Minister as well. I've been on the job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
John Alton's avatar
John Alton
6h

In this video Canadian physician Dr. Andrew Moulden provides clear scientific evidence to prove that every dose of vaccine given to a child or an adult produces harm.

The truth that he uncovered was rejected by the conventional medical system and the pharmaceutical industry. Nevertheless, his warning and his message to America remains as a solid legacy of the man who stood up against big pharma and their program to vaccinate every person on the Earth.

https://vimeo.com/1026007979?fl=pl&fe=vl

Dr. Moulden died unexpectedly in November of 2013 at age 49. The video and evidence was available to all over 12 years ago.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Kuntz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture