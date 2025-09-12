There is a change happening. I can feel it. More and more people are questioning the cult-like mantra - “Vaccines are safe and effective”.

This became more apparent when I was reminded by Facebook of what I posted on this day in 2019:

"If 100 people were asked, should we inject our children with lead and arsenic, 100/100 would say NO, and shudder at even the thought of doing such a cruel and unimaginably depraved act.

They would not engage in talks about genetics and whether some children may have an easier time detoxing from lead and arsenic. The answer would be no, without further qualifications and tortured reasoning, as to why it is some kids are predisposed to being injured/poisoned by lead and arsenic, while others somehow are not...

And yet they have us discussing genetic and epigenetic factors as it relates to being POISONED by mercury (second most toxic element, next to plutonium) and aluminum, a known neurotoxin, as though somehow it’s through some inadequate genetic makeup or triggers that the child was poisoned - by poisons!!!

Instead of stopping the insanity of injecting what should NEVER EVER EVER BE INJECTED INTO A CHILD, it has become a de facto form of blaming the victim for being injured."

Why do we accept the poisoning of our children with mercury and aluminum? Why do we think their being injured by these poisons is because they have "bad genes" rather than because we are injecting them with poisons?

It is truly astounding how we have been convinced by "health authorities" to accept the systemic poisoning of our infants and children as a good thing. This is Orwell's 1984 when we call the poisoning of our children - 'health', and tyranny - 'freedom'.

Its time to wake up and defend our rights and freedoms and sovereignty.”

While not much has changed in our governments and health agencies in 6 years, given they are still promoting the mass poisoning of our children, much has changed in the minds of parents. More and more parents are refusing to accept the claims of health agents on “faith”. No more blind trust. No more deferring to those with a white lab coat. No more allowing the vaccine decision to be made by coercion rather than consent.

The ground is shifting by the hour. The release this week of the results of a long-hidden study from the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI. comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated and unvaccinated children in the US sent a strong message to those still captured by the vaccine cult.

This is the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted in the United States. Children were tracked from birth over a 10-year period. The data were drawn directly from electronic medical records — the gold standard for real-world health outcomes.

Key findings revealed that compared to unvaccinated children, those who received one or more vaccines had 200 – 500% higher rates of chronic illness:

329% more asthma

203% more atopic disease

496% more autoimmune disease

453% more neurodevelopmental disorders including 228% more developmental delays and 347% more speech disorders

All of these findings were statistically significant.

In conditions like brain dysfunction, ADHD, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and tics there were hundreds of cases among the vaccinated group and zero cases in unvaccinated children.

The bottom-line numbers: 57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic health condition (often multiple). Only 17% of unvaccinated children had any chronic illness.

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) has create a documentary film about the study, aptly titled “An Inconvenient Study.” It will be released on October 3rd.

I can feel the shift. Can you?

Ted