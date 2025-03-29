Josh Stylman has written the best explanation I’ve encountered of what happened to us over the last five years. In an essay entitled: Empty Gestures - How Performative Activism Enabled Mass Persecution Josh writes:

“Reality used to be something we shared. Not anymore. In the past few years, we have witnessed something unprecedented: the deliberate fracturing of reality into separate, incompatible timelines. Not based on geography or culture, but based entirely on information streams.

In one timeline, the past few years were defined by a heroic global effort to stop a deadly pandemic. Governments acted with urgency, the vaccines were a miraculous solution that saved lives, and those who refused them were reckless threats to public safety.

In another timeline, the same period was a coordinated mass psychological operation—one that justified authoritarian overreach, rewrote the social contract, and gaslit the injured while funneling trillions of dollars to corporations.

This timeline fracturing represents reality engineering’s ultimate achievement—not just controlling information, but creating entirely separate perceptual worlds where the same events have fundamentally different meanings. When reality itself becomes a manufactured product, traditional concepts of truth and evidence no longer function as social anchors.

Depending on which timeline you were placed in, your entire understanding of the world—who was good, who was evil, what was truth—was predetermined.”

Josh describes his own experience:

“I get it—because I was duped too. I believed them. I was stupid enough to get “vaccinated” without questioning (or really, even looking at) the data. It wasn’t until days later, after a friend pushed me to dig deeper, that I realized I had injected something into my body without any real understanding of what it was. And when I looked at the evidence, I felt betrayed.

The difference is, I was willing to admit I was wrong. Others still can’t, because it would mean acknowledging they participated in something unforgivable.

It’s not just about ego—it’s about identity. To admit they were wrong means confronting the fact that they enforced a system of persecution against their own friends, family, and neighbors. So instead, they double down.

Like victims of Stockholm syndrome, they became ardent defenders of the system that harmed them. Even after being lied to, coerced, and in many cases injured, they couldn’t break free from their psychological captivity. Because once you’ve helped enforce injustice, admitting the truth means confronting your own complicity in mass discrimination.

Some relationships are irretrievably lost. Not because we changed, but because acknowledging the truth would require dismantling their entire worldview. They’re trapped in a reality we can no longer share.

The desire to maintain a manufactured reality proved stronger than decades of friendship or even scientific evidence that might protect loved ones.

The path to justice requires dismantling both the machinery of reality engineering and its social enforcement mechanisms. We must acknowledge not just the reality of vaccine injuries—now validated by premier research institutions—but the broader system that made their persecution possible.

This isn’t over. The system that turned neighbors against each other remains in place, waiting for the next crisis to weaponize empathy into compliance. We must act now to prevent the next manufactured crisis.

Josh’s full essay can be found here. It is well worth reading.

Ted