After more than 40 years of researching vaccinations, I’ve come to the conclusion that all vaccines injure and kill. There are no “safe and effective” vaccines. The vaccine paradigm is built on fraud and deception and has never been more than a contrived excuse to impose 70+ vaccines on our children before age 18.

I’m currently writing a new book titled – What I Wish I Had Known Before I Vaccinated My Son. In my writing this week I wrote the statement – “The greatest indicator of health is vaccination status.”

One might think that I’ve been captured by the vaccine narrative as this is the claim of our medical system. But then I added – “Contrary to the current narrative, it is the absence of vaccination that correlates with superior long-term health. Full and even partial compliance with the vaccine schedule correlates with increased chronic illness and premature death.”

The evidence is overwhelmingly and consistent – vaccines harm and kill.

One example of the compelling evidence is the work of Dr. Peter Aaby. Dr Aaby conducted vaccination clinics in Guinea-Bissau, Africa in the early 1980s. Aaby reported that children given the DTP vaccine (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis) had 5 - 10X greater mortality than their unvaccinated peers. He concluded: “DTP may be associated with a negative effect on child survival.”

In 2019, veteran pharmaceutical investigator Peter Gotzsche analyzed the benefit-to-harm of the DTP vaccine. Gotzsche concluded: “No one should be offered this vaccine without full informed consent that includes information that the vaccine is likely to increase total mortality.”

Yet, in spite of clear evidence of harm, the DPT vaccine continues to be one of the most widely given vaccines in the world.

This leads to the point of my message - What is it that Trump, Kennedy, and others are doing to address this systemic maiming and killing of our children?

Are we to be satisfied that the MMR shot (measles, mumps, rubella) is being separated into three separate vaccines? Are we to be reassured that more vaccines are on the “shared clinical decision-making” list? Or that they have removed red dye from children’s cereals and candies?

Laura Hayes made clear the lack of progress by Trump and Kennedy in her 2025 MAHA report card: “Not one vaccine has been eliminated from the childhood vaccine schedule. The Hepatitis B vaccine is still recommended within hours of a child being born, along with the synthetic “vitamin” k shot, which comes with a black box warning.” The mRNA vaccine platform is still being used despite overwhelming evidence of harm.

Scott Schara explained his reason for not going to Washington for Ron Johnson’s roundtable this week with these words: “Less evil is still evil”.

Dr. Stephen Malthouse penned a strongly worded letter to Del Bigtree, host of the weekly program Highwire. Dr. Malthouse wrote: “Vaccine poisoning is the primary reason why we have so much chronic disease among children. So, my beef with The Highwire is that you are not looking hard enough in the right places.”

It’s time we acknowledge vaccines for what they are. Dr Sherri Tenpenny calls vaccination “the great poisoning”. Jessica Rose asks: “What’s the cut off for the number of people who are allowed to die, become disabled or have neurological conditions manifest before these products are pulled?” It doesn’t appear that there is any cut off number when the injury is from a vaccine.

The facts are clear: vaccines injure and kill. We have been deceived and frightened into dangerous interventions that do not work; and for illnesses that are often benign, easily treated, and which naturally generate life-long immunity.

Vaccines do not create robust health either at the individual or population level. They generate chronically sick, life-long customers of the pharmaceutical industry, and endless liability-free profits.

With the abundance of evidence we now have, the promotion and administration of vaccines should be considered a criminal act of negligence and malfeasance. Anything less is theatre, distraction, or being complicit.

Ted

PS. I look forward to sharing my new book with you when it is available. It contains 50 facts I wish I had known before I vaccinated my son.