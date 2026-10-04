Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz’s Musings

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TheyLied's avatar
TheyLied
Oct 4

Looking forward to reading your book!

"If you have to be persuaded, reminded, pressured, lied to, incentivized, forced, bullied, socially shamed, guilt-tripped, threatened, punished and criminalized. If all of this is considered necessary to gain your compliance, you can be absolutely certain that what is being promoted is not in your best interest." ~ Ian Watson

.

There are 2 types of people in this world:

1. those who take vaccines; and

2. those who can read.

https://theylied.ca/Books_VaccineInjury.shtml

.

https://theylied.ca/Books_ChildhoodVaccines.shtml

.

"For every single vaccine on the childhood immunization schedule, you are more likely to die from the vaccine than from the disease itself." ~ Dr. Paul Thomas

https://theylied.ca/Vaccines.shtml

.

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Laura Hayes's avatar
Laura Hayes
Oct 5

So glad to see this on your substack after reading it in the VCC Choice Insider email yesterday…glad to have a link to share now!

I could not agree more with your statement: “The facts are clear: vaccines injure and kill.”

Vaccines are crimes against humanity, from womb to tomb.

Thank you for boldly speaking the truth, Ted!

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