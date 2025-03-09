When my son was tragically and severely injured by his DPT shot at five months of age, I assumed that something unknown and unintended had occurred.
Had the medical industry taken the harming of my son seriously and focused their attention on both alleviating the effects of the injury and ensuring that other children wouldn’t be harmed by this medical product I would have held much more respect and confidence in the medical profession. Their response, however, was outright dismissal that the vaccine could have caused my son’s injury and an unwillingness to examine this matter further regardless of the evidence.
This was the beginning of my loss of trust in the medical profession.
As I delved further into the scientific literature used to justify the claim that vaccines are safe and effective, I began to realize the full extent of the fraud and deception being perpetuated by this industry. I no longer have confidence that my son’s injury was unknown and unintended.
I’ve invested more than 40 years reading the vaccine literature. It is disconcerting to read what the science actually says about vaccine safety as compared to what the CDC, Health Canada, the FDA, the medical industry, and the corporate controlled media claim the science says.
A good example is the definitive statement by the CDC that “vaccines do not cause autism” in spite of the fact that no clinical studies have been conducted to determine whether the many vaccines given to infants in the first six months of life do or do not contribute to autism.
Initially, it was challenging to hold the perspective that our medical industry was so clearly incompetent and complicit in the fraud. But as the evidence accumulated and as the medical industry persisted in their efforts of denial and censorship, I had to accept that there is indeed something terribly wrong with our medical system.
It is my contention that the medical industry is engaged in the mass, systemic and callous harming of our children and adults. While much of this is carried out by captured and compliant physicians and nurses whom may or may not know the harm they are doing, I have no doubt that there are those within the medical industry who are knowingly and willfully engaged in the harming of humanity for profit and other purposes unrelated to health.
I believe we are facing the greatest threat in the history of humanity. We are at risk of losing our:
• Right to bodily sovereignty
• Right to make medical decisions for our children
• Right to therapeutic choice
• Right to free speech
• Right to participate fully in society
• Right to health
It is my contention that our governments, media, medical profession, and organizations of oversight (WHO, CDC, FDA, Health Canada, Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons) can no longer be trusted to act in our best interests.
It was difficult to come to this realization. The sense of loss and grief is profound. I wish it weren’t true, but the evidence is significant and compelling.
The outcome is either freedom or tyranny. If we do nothing, we will have tyranny.
It appears that very few doctors make it out of medical school with their curiosity, concern, compassion, and conscience intact. Those critical characteristics of being an effective and successful doctor are replaced by willful ignorance, prideful arrogance, and a willingness to aid, abet, and profit from corruption, medical tyranny, and a system that puts profits over people.
Taking one’s child to the doctor has become downright dangerous, and more often than not, results in chronic illness, crippled development, loss of abilities, infertility, mental illness, and in some cases, sudden death. Doctors vaccinate the health, development, and well being right out of their patients, then deny it. Parents need to ask themselves why they are taking their child to “well baby” appointments, only to witness their child never be well again, and never achieve what would have been their full potential.
The very first poisonings by a doctor, the “vitamin” k and hepatitis b shots at birth, along with antibiotic eye drops, and now for many, 6-7 vaccines while in the womb, begin the lifelong cycle of illness and destroyed development, landing many parents and their children on “the pharmaceutical/specialists treadmill”, from which it can be hard to escape.
Like Ted, I experienced callous disregard from the pediatrician who vaccinated our middle child right into “autism”, a misnomer for iatrogenic harm resulting in vaccine-induced encephalopathy, in addition to other bodily injuries. I detailed what happened to him at the end of my 2016 WAPF presentation, link below.
“Vaccines: What Is There to Be ‘Pro’ About?”
https://www.ageofautism.com/2016/12/vaccines-what-is-there-to-be-pro-about-laura-hayes-to-weston-a-price-foundation-conference.html
Here is an excerpt from my presentation, relevant to what Ted wrote:
“At 6’4” tall and 180 lbs., Ryan is a boy in a man’s body, with a functioning level of a 4 or 5 year old. He is fully dependent on others and must be supervised and cared for around the clock, without pause. He did not complete high school or go to college. He does not have a driver’s license, and never will. He is not capable of living independently, or earning a living, or even holding down a menial, part-time job. He will not get married or have children. As a matter of fact, he will never even go out on a first date. He was robbed of ever living a typical and independent life because he was poisoned and disabled by vaccines beginning in 1994 and continuing through 1996.
To date, there has been no admittance by his pediatrician or government officials about what was done to him. No government agent has followed up on his vaccine injuries so the same thing won’t happen to other children. Rather, he is one of the unacknowledged, uncounted, uncompensated, ignored, discounted, and publicly-denied victims who make up the ever-increasing epidemic of vaccine-injured persons.
There is indeed an urgent public health crisis sweeping our country and it is not measles, mumps, or chicken pox. It is Vaccine Injury. That is the raging public health crisis facing us today. Vaccine injury is real, and it isn’t rare. Due to an across-the-board denial of this public health crisis, vaccines are now the leading cause of coincidences in the world.
However, hopefully you have now figured out that the chronic illnesses and devastating disabilities facing our children, many of whom are young adults now, are not coincidences. Neither are the lives that have been lost to SIDS, SBS, and other vaccine injuries that resulted in premature deaths. They were caused by vaccines, and this vaccine devastation and carnage must be stopped immediately. We cannot in good conscience allow there to be even one more vaccine victim.“
Thank you, Ted, for your tireless and amazing work.
"It was difficult to come to this realization."
If it is difficult for parents of injured children to come to the conclusion that the medical system is anti-health, imagine how hard it is for doctors and nurses and others in the industry to fathom this idea. That's why I hold so much respect for those who were trained by the industry, saw the harms happening, thought critically, and learned the truth. Doctors like Suzanne Humphries and Paul Thomas who, after learning the truth, left or were expelled from the system.