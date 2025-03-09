When my son was tragically and severely injured by his DPT shot at five months of age, I assumed that something unknown and unintended had occurred.

Had the medical industry taken the harming of my son seriously and focused their attention on both alleviating the effects of the injury and ensuring that other children wouldn’t be harmed by this medical product I would have held much more respect and confidence in the medical profession. Their response, however, was outright dismissal that the vaccine could have caused my son’s injury and an unwillingness to examine this matter further regardless of the evidence.

This was the beginning of my loss of trust in the medical profession.

As I delved further into the scientific literature used to justify the claim that vaccines are safe and effective, I began to realize the full extent of the fraud and deception being perpetuated by this industry. I no longer have confidence that my son’s injury was unknown and unintended.

I’ve invested more than 40 years reading the vaccine literature. It is disconcerting to read what the science actually says about vaccine safety as compared to what the CDC, Health Canada, the FDA, the medical industry, and the corporate controlled media claim the science says.

A good example is the definitive statement by the CDC that “vaccines do not cause autism” in spite of the fact that no clinical studies have been conducted to determine whether the many vaccines given to infants in the first six months of life do or do not contribute to autism.

Initially, it was challenging to hold the perspective that our medical industry was so clearly incompetent and complicit in the fraud. But as the evidence accumulated and as the medical industry persisted in their efforts of denial and censorship, I had to accept that there is indeed something terribly wrong with our medical system.

It is my contention that the medical industry is engaged in the mass, systemic and callous harming of our children and adults. While much of this is carried out by captured and compliant physicians and nurses whom may or may not know the harm they are doing, I have no doubt that there are those within the medical industry who are knowingly and willfully engaged in the harming of humanity for profit and other purposes unrelated to health.

I believe we are facing the greatest threat in the history of humanity. We are at risk of losing our:

• Right to bodily sovereignty • Right to make medical decisions for our children • Right to therapeutic choice • Right to free speech • Right to participate fully in society • Right to health

It is my contention that our governments, media, medical profession, and organizations of oversight (WHO, CDC, FDA, Health Canada, Colleges of Physicians and Surgeons) can no longer be trusted to act in our best interests.

It was difficult to come to this realization. The sense of loss and grief is profound. I wish it weren’t true, but the evidence is significant and compelling.

The outcome is either freedom or tyranny. If we do nothing, we will have tyranny.

Ted

