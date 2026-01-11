Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katrina's avatar
Katrina
Jan 11

As usual, another great article. I think 2026 is the year of the end for us. The Davos crowd are meeting again in Switzerland on January 16th I believe it is...this is to work a united way of imposing the digital ID system on all of us. Everyone I talk to thinks it's so convenient and they are not worried about control, because they do nothing wrong. It is impossible to get them to believe the true purpose of the digital control grid. I feel sick to my stomach most days as I watch this once beautiful country disintegrate into a virtual prison. God help us all.

Reply
Share
Steve Friedman's avatar
Steve Friedman
Jan 11

Well identified Ted!

Freedom is Choice. When Choice is limited or absent, so is Freedom. Those who give up Choice in the illusion of Freedom, end up with having neither.

If one is a slave but doesn't know it, is one still a slave?

When one can say No, I will not comply, that is a declaration of Freedom.

Steve Friedman, West Kelowna, BC.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ted Kuntz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture