The following is an essay I wrote in December 2024. It is even more relevant today.

“I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” - Harriet Tubman

Harriet Tubman, a celebrated American abolitionist, could have been referring to the efforts of those who are trying to awaken the millions of citizens who blindly accepted the coronavirus pandemic narrative and government response.

As I witness the growing tyranny sweeping the planet, I am struck by the inability of the masses to recognize the real threat facing humanity today. It is not a viral infection that threatens our future. Rather, the greatest threat we face is the loss of rights and freedoms that form the very foundation of a free and moral society.

A Prison That Has No Walls

The challenge in waking up humanity to the loss of our rights and freedoms is that the enslavement is masked under the guise of “consensus science” and “the greater good.” The pharmaceutical industry and its proponents in government and the mainstream media did a masterful job of convincing an unsuspecting public that giving up rights and freedoms, bodily autonomy, and participating in an uncontrolled experiment is in the collective best interest of humanity.

The idea is relentlessly promoted that people should, without question or evidence, accept the narrative that the only possible solution is a vaccine, a medical product that has yet to be proven effective and safe in clinical trials using a true placebo. Then there are the opinions of pundits that vaccination should be mandatory if one wishes to participate in society. Such actions clearly mark the end of free will and bodily sovereignty.

Even if one freely chooses to accept what the government mandates, it does not mean that one is free. If you cannot choose whether you will or will not participate, if you are denied your right to informed consent, to bodily sovereignty, and to free will, then you are no longer free. This form of enslavement is difficult to discern because the prison has no walls, the method of capture uses no visible chains, and the coercion and fear-mongering is sold by politicians, public health officials and trusted medical professionals alike as ‘health promoting’ rather than ‘freedom denying’.

Throughout human history, enslavement always has been and continues to be the coercion, domination, and manipulation of human beings for profit. This current situation is no different. Imagine the profits to be gained if every human on the planet is required to be injected with a vaccine and outfitted with an electronic tracking device. Let’s be honest. The slave maker is the pharmaceutical industry and their unquenchable thirst for profits, no matter the human cost. Their unconscionable greed trumps human rights.

One method of securing this enslavement is the carefully crafted perception that it is the “misguided” who fail to accept science. It is they who ought to be denied their right to informed consent, relinquish their right to make medical decisions for their children, and surrender their bodily autonomy. It is also disconcerting that in a world where bullying and discrimination is universally condemned, a pass is given to those who actively participate in the bullying, coercion, discrimination and censorship of individuals who wish to exercise their ethical and legal right to informed consent. It appears that the principle that ‘when you deny another their freedom you facilitate the erosion of your own rights and freedoms’ is unfamiliar to the majority who support vaccine mandates.

First They Came for the Children

Diane Doucet, a modern day Harriet Tubman, was prescient when she wrote a number of years ago before the COVID deception:

“If mandatory vaccinations for all age groups is the final goal, which I suspect it is, then the government and media have done a spectacular job of introducing it in a manner that has minimized resistance. By introducing mandatory vaccinations to select groups at a time, those not directly affected don’t feel the need to stand up and speak out. To try to secure this agenda, a small vulnerable group has been identified as the initial target for forced medical experimentation - our children.

Mandatory vaccination will soon be imposed on the adult population. Eventually, every adult will have to decide between keeping their job, their home, and their ability to participate in society and their so-called freedom to choose. People will also be at risk of losing their jobs if they speak out against mandatory vaccinations. That is no choice at all.”

This move towards forced medical experimentation is spreading from schools to daycares, to workplaces, to airports, even to doctor’s offices. Soon there will be fewer and fewer places where the unvaccinated can freely go. They are being pushed into a smaller and smaller space until one day, there is nowhere left to go. A prison without walls.

Doucet adds: “Make no mistake about vaccine mandates. We are not talking about quarantining individuals infected by a disease. We are talking about the segregation of healthy children and adults from participating in society. Their crime is that they do not consent to handing over their bodies to the tyrannical will of a vaccine cartel which is accountable to no one.

When corporations, health agencies and government institutions treat people like chattel and punish those who do not submit, you have slavery. If an institution can take it upon itself and do what it wants to people’s bodies against their will, then you live in a slave system. We find ourselves here today, wondering how we managed to slip this low.”

We live in a very challenging time. The forces against us are significant. The capture and enslavement of humanity is almost complete. And yet, we can’t allow ourselves to move into resignation or despair. We have to persist in our efforts to wake up humanity. Whether our fellow citizens know it or not, their future and freedom depend on us.