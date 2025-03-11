I have observed that those who fervently advocate for vaccines can be quite sensible and rights based, excepting when it comes to vaccines. It is rather curious and disturbing how the vaccine ideology has captured good and caring people.

The following is what I’ve noticed about those who are members of the vaccine cult:

They are:

Pro-choice, except when it comes to vaccines.

Cautious of government, except when it comes to vaccines.

Vegan, except when it comes to vaccines.

Kosher, except when it comes to vaccines.

Willing to hold product manufacturers accountable for injury and death, except when it comes to injury and death from vaccines.

Cautious when there is a conflict of interest, except when it comes to vaccines.

Compassionate about those who suffer injury or hardship, except when it comes to injury and death from vaccines..

They Support:

Informed consent, except when it comes to vaccines.

Animal rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

Religious freedom, except when it comes to vaccines

Philosophical freedom, except when it comes to vaccines.

Individualized medicine, except when it comes to vaccines.

Personal truth, except when it comes to vaccines.

Transparency, except when it comes to vaccines.

Parental wisdom, except when it comes to vaccines.

Freedom of speech, except when it comes to vaccines.

Freedom of the press, except when it comes to vaccines.

Open and honest debate, except when it comes to vaccines.

Science-based evidence, except when it comes to vaccines.

Inert placebos, except when it comes to vaccines.

The ‘precautionary principle’, except when it comes to vaccines.

They Believe:

In less government, except when it comes to vaccines.

In individual rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

In parental rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

'My body, my choice', except when it comes to vaccines.

'Where there is risk, there must be choice', except when it comes to vaccines.

Glyphosate is toxic, except when it comes to vaccines.

Mercury is toxic, except when it comes to vaccines.

Aluminum is toxic, except when it comes vaccines.

All lives matter, except for those who are harmed by vaccines.