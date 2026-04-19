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Katrina's avatar
Katrina
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There are far too many that believe the propaganda and the lies. We must give them credit, as you say Ted, they really brainwashed a lot of people and continue to enrich themselves with the toxic injections. Very sad...it also amazes me how many bring up polio in defense of vaccines. Little do they know that polio was all but eradicated before the vaccines even entered the market and if memory serves, more polio-like crippling occurred 'after' vaccinations happened in Africa. I may need to be corrected on this last point as to which country it actually was...but for sure the vaccine itself caused crippling.

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Steve Friedman's avatar
Steve Friedman
3d

Sarah Lawrence’s letter, Opposed to anti-vax booth (Castanet, April 13)

It was the decision of the organizers of the Wellness Fair which booths meet their criteria as to what constituted wellness. Because they decided the "non-governmental side" (of the vaccine issue) had a valid point, that was the end of the matter.

What (the letter writer) is demanding is censorship. In my opinion, that doesn’t fit in a democracy.

How does taking responsibility for one’s health put one’s "life at risk" and equate to "becoming like the U.S.”?

I am a member of (the anti-vax) community and we certainly do not "preach hate and ignorance.” To suggest we do sounds like she is gaslighting.

When she mentions parents, I have to assume she is relating this booth to kids. If that’s the case, then parents certainly do have the right to choose for their children but she may just be using this as a distraction. What does that have to do with her fear-mongering of polio?

As for “creating fear and dissent,” I would suggest (the booth’s) presence only created that in her.

That is her opinion but she demands we not have the freedom of choice of our own opinion.

She mentioned the "death of children.” Who’s fear-mongering now? Also, “parents are not doctors or scientists.” How does she know that. I’m sure some are.

Who are the "(people) like this preying upon their fears”? I’m one of them and my motive is to educate.

Steve Friedman, West Kelowna

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