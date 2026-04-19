This week, one of Vaccine Choice Canada’s Ambassadors shared information on vaccination at a Wellness Fair in Vernon, BC. In response to this act of public service an individual wrote a letter to the local paper expressing her strong opposition to the “anti-vax and anti-government booth”. She said: “We have to hold this kind of speech accountable. It starts small with, “I just think parents have a right to choose” and the next thing you know we are . . . having a polio outbreak. We should not give space to people who would see the death of children as a choice parents can make for themselves.”

I have to admit I was taken aback by this individual’s lack of knowledge of vaccination and the legal and ethical requirement for informed consent. But then I needed to remind myself that those who continue to subscribe to the vaccine narrative – “All vaccines are “safe, effective and necessary” - have an unshakable faith in this medical procedure, and that their faith is not based on the scientific evidence or the result of extensive research on the topic of vaccination. Instead, it is based on wishful thinking.

What is most surprising is how these individuals can be thoughtful, logical, cautious, curious, and advocates for truth, transparency, accountability, and informed consent - excepting when it comes to vaccination.

Coincidently, the same day I discovered something I wrote many years ago:

The Mantra of the Pro-Vaxxer

I Am:

Pro-Choice, except when it comes to vaccines.

Cautious of government, except when it comes to vaccines.

Willing to hold manufacturers accountable for harm, except when it comes to vaccines.

Cautious when there is a conflict of interest, except when it comes to vaccines.

I Support:

Informed consent, except when it comes to vaccines.

Animal rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

Religious freedom, except when it comes to vaccines

Philosophical freedom, except when it comes to vaccines.

Individualized medicine, except when it comes to vaccines.

Personal truth, except when it comes to vaccines.

Transparency, except when it comes to vaccines.

Tolerance, except when it comes to vaccines.

Parental responsibility, except when it comes to vaccines.

Freedom of speech, except when it comes to vaccines.

Freedom of the press, except when it comes to vaccines.

Open and honest debate, except when it comes to vaccines.

Scientific evidence, except when it comes to vaccines.

True placebos in safety testing, except when it comes to vaccines.

The ‘precautionary principle’, except when it comes to vaccines.

I Believe:

In individual rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

In parental rights, except when it comes to vaccines.

My body, my choice, except when it comes to vaccines.

Where there is risk, there must be choice, except when it comes to vaccines.

Glyphosate is toxic, except when it comes to vaccines.

Mercury is toxic, except when it comes to vaccines.

Aluminum is toxic, except when it comes vaccines.

All lives matter, except for the ones harmed by vaccines.

I have to admit that the vaccine industry has done a remarkable job in capturing otherwise compassionate and intelligent people. It reminds me of the quote attributed to Harriet Tubman – “I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.”

ted

The evil of those who fear questioning is the fear of truth itself.

For in silencing inquiry, they confess their power rests not on truth

but on deception.