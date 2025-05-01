Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Patricia Cairns's avatar
Anna Patricia Cairns
14h

You're so right. Although we've been at it for just over five years (enough to weary anyone), I do believe the real fight has now begun. I'm ready for another five years because of people like you. Thank you for this piece.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ted Kuntz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture