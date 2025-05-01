This is a message I wrote in April 2023 after watching the testimonies at the National Citizen Inquiry hearings in Toronto. This message is even more relevant today given the Federal election results and the return of the Liberal party to form government. Carney has been clear on his intention to impose a digital currency, restrain Canadian oil production, tax carbon, reduce access to food, fund gender-altering surgeries, and more. The government can only impose this dystopian state with our cooperation.

The testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto was compelling, riveting, disturbing and healing. One of the more compelling statements was not actually testimony, but rather the opening comments of lead council Shawn Buckley. Buckley skillfully explained how the giving up of personal responsibility for our actions is what enables a police state to happen. What we have experienced over the last three years is a result of deference to some unknown authority under the assumption that someone must have the evidence for the mandates; someone must have done the due diligence of conducting a risk-benefit assessment; and someone must be acting in our best interest.

The worst example of this deference took place in our courts where judge after judge deferred to government authority with no requirement that they provide evidence of safety, effectiveness or necessity. This deference to authority is still happening. Witness the refusal of the Divisional Court of Ontario to hear the evidence of approximately 100 patients whose medical privacy is being violated by the Ontario College of Physicians and Surgeons. The court simply deferred to some nebulous authority.

I’ve come to realize that, just as there are “turtles all the way down”, with regard to the lack of proper safety studies for all childhood vaccines, similarly is there “turtles all the way up” in identifying who is responsible for the evidence behind the COVID mandates. We are living in a world of illusion, not unlike the wizard in the Wizard of Oz. It is all smoke and mirrors. In three years, no government, public health officer, or mainstream media has provided robust evidence to support their violations of our rights and freedoms. And no government agent or media has had the courage or integrity to attend the NCI and defend their actions.

If people had taken personal responsibility for their actions, these mandates would never have been imposed. The bottom line of Buckley’s message is that the government can’t impose a police state without our cooperation. If you haven’t already taken the time to watch the testimony in Toronto and Truro, I encourage you to gather your family and friends and watch it. This testimony has the potential to change who we are and how we live with one another.

My take away from the election results is that we have more work to do. We have to speak louder. We have to stand against these misguided and destructive measures. We have to refuse to cooperate with tyranny no matter how uncomfortable it may be. Without our resistance we can fully expect more violations of our rights and freedoms, more control measures, and more suffering under the guise of “the greater good”.

I’m willing to suffer so my children can be free.