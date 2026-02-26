I’m reading The Trouble With Canada by William Gairdner. Gairdner describes a Canada in free-fall. His message is not unlike that delivered by Bruce Pardy – there are two Canadas. One that lives in our hearts, what we think Canada is, and the real Canada which is nothing like what we imagine. Gairdner describes Canada as “a bureaucratic collectivism” that is chiefly concerned with power rather than liberty, rooted in a belief that “people need to be looked after and controlled”.

He describes a transition from individual freedom and responsibility to a socially engineered state where elites impose a social construction based on ideology and coercion. The reality of this transition is no more evident than in the punishing penalty imposed on former school trustee Barry Neufeld for daring to declare that there are only two sexes. The heavily biased BC Human Rights Tribunal revealed that freedom of speech is no longer permitted in their ideologically engineered society.

What was most disturbing about Gairdner’s treatise is not the content, which will be familiar to all of us who have endured the actions of our governments, schools, courts, and media over the last few years, but rather that his book was published in 1990. Gairdner saw the trajectory we were on 35 years ago.

I’ve also been reflecting on the challenge issued by Vincent Gircys at a recent Freedom leaders meeting to sharpen our focus to enable us to have more impact and better results. In response to his challenge I began to list the various issues and violations of rights and freedoms that we are facing. I quickly listed more than 35 issues, each valid and worthy of our attention.

What I did then was ask – What do all of these issues have in common? The answer is a system of governance that serves “the elite” rather than “the people”. It became abundantly clear in this exercise that advocating for change in any one of those 35+ issues is akin to a game of whack-a-mole. We may successfully address one issue only to have another pop up that is equally as tyrannical.

I too have reached the conclusion that the Canada we thought we had doesn’t exist. The system isn’t broken. It was designed this way – a top down system of control under the illusion of a democracy. I then began to list the possible options available to us:

1. Work within in the current justice and political system to create reform

2. Stand back and allow the system to collapse

3. Mass non-compliance

4. Liberation from Canada and the creation of a new governance structure that serves “the people”

5. Pray

Julius Ruechel writes: “In reality, “democracy” in Canada is mostly about political and institutional elites seeking consensus among themselves while letting “the people” fiddle at the margins.” “I’m left with the impression that the only way to fix all that is wrong in this country is to leave Confederation, one region or one province at a time.”

Ruechel concludes:

“If these kinds of seismic constitutional changes are ever going to happen in Canada, they will not come from initiatives led by Ottawa, or Toronto, or Montreal -- quite the opposite really, for the power that’s concentrated there will fight tooth and nail (and with the gloves off) to prevent that from happening.”

“ Ultimately, it is neither the federal government nor the separatists that will determine the end of this story, but the people of Canada as a whole who live under our fraying social contract and are increasingly being forced to choose just how far the paradoxical disconnect can be stretched between what Canadians believe themselves to be and a collapsing system that isn’t delivering on any of those promises . . .”

It’s becoming abundantly clear that it is time to end this illusion of freedom and democracy. It’s time to confront this challenge head on.

ted