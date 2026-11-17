In a November 10th substack post, El Gato Malo writes –

“Politics exists downstream of culture. Culture exists downstream of stories. Stories determine what people believe.” “When a society’s story becomes incompatible with human nature, the society must either abandon the story and find one that is once more convergent or use ever escalating force to make people behave as though the false story were true.”

Malo has just described the tyranny of the vaccination story.

After 40 years of research I’ve come to the conclusion that vaccination is a story, and a false one at that. It is not evidence based. It is not science based. It is a narrative whose purpose is to sell a product for every human and animal on the planet. The narrative is that the world is a dangerous place with deadly germs floating around and at any moment we could be infected by these deadly germs and die.

The only solution offered is the injection of neurotoxic poisons and other industrial chemicals. Without the injection, in the words of the Government of Ontario (in their compelled speech affidavit that all non-vaccinating parents are forced to sign) - “With the decision to delay or refuse vaccines, you are accepting responsibility that you are putting your child’s health and even life at risk.”

There is no evidence to substantiate this claim.

In The Unvaccinated, Unbekoming writes - “One comparison would settle most of what is argued about childhood vaccination. Take a large group of children given the full schedule. Take a comparable group given none of it. Follow both for years, across every measure of health that matters — the chronic conditions, the developmental disorders, the allergies, the rates of ordinary thriving. The design is not difficult, and the question is the most important one in pediatric medicine.”

The vaccine industry and their agents in public health and government refuse to conduct the study. More than that, they recommend that the study not be done. In 2013, the Institute of Medicine issued Recommendation 6-2 which reads verbatim:

“The Department of Health and Human Services should refrain from initiating randomized controlled trials of the childhood immunization schedule that compare safety outcomes in fully vaccinated children with those in unvaccinated children or those vaccinated by use of an alternative schedule.”

The vaccine industry doesn’t want their story investigated and put at risk of being proven wrong.

In spite of the government’s reluctance, the comparison exists anyway. Dozens of vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies conducted by independent researchers reveal that the risk of injury and death is higher in the vaccinated for every vaccine on the childhood schedule. But this goes against the narrative that our governments and the medical industrial complex have told for more than one hundred years.

This takes me back to Malo’s message –

“When a society’s story becomes incompatible with human nature, the society must either abandon the story and find one that is once more consistent with human nature or use ever escalating force to make people behave as though the false story were true.”

This describes exactly what we experienced during COVID and the persistent pressure to vaccinate our children with vaccine mandates. Governments globally are using ever escalating force to impose their story even as the cracks in the vaccine narrative are evident for all to see.

Malo concludes –

“Once a state or ruling group becomes willing to impose a story rather than allow one to evolve, they rarely abandon their dictatorship of narrative. This is why the impositional story is the path to societal misery and why no state should ever be granted the monopoly on stories.”

We desperately need a new story about illness and health, one that aligns with the laws of nature. Rest assured the new story won’t come from the pharmaceutical industry or its agents in government and public health. They have too much invested and too much to lose to allow a new story.

I suggest the following:

God made us perfectly.

The pharmaceutical cartel wants you to believe you and your children are helpless without their products. But the truth is - your body was designed to heal itself -- if you let it. The human body is a self-regulating, self-healing organism that responds intelligently to life. It is a marvel of biological engineering, capable of identifying and neutralizing threats and restoring health. Every second billions of cells work in harmony to heal wounds, eliminate toxins, and restore balance without the need of a single prescription.

The only problem is a trillion dollar industry would collapse overnight with this story.

Ted

“He who tells the stories rules the world.”

~ Hopi saying