Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ted Kuntz's avatar
Ted Kuntz
Dec 19

Thanks Anna. I think there are many more unanswered questions. Let's keep adding to the list.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Patricia Cairns's avatar
Anna Patricia Cairns
Dec 18

Ted, I love the article. I think there are a great many people wondering the same things. It's a printable list that we can actually use. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Kuntz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture