There are a number of questions relating to the safety and efficacy of vaccines that I have that remain unanswered. Here are some of them:

1. Given that vaccine safety studies for childhood vaccines do not include a true placebo, and thus do not conform to the standards and protocols required of every other medical product, why do health authorities continue to refer to vaccines as evidence-based?

2. Medical experts and government health authorities acknowledge that some individuals have serious, even catastrophic reactions to vaccines, including death. What is the upper limit to the number of individuals who can be harmed or killed by a vaccine product before the product is removed from the market? Who establishes this upper limit and who is monitoring whether this upper limit has been breached?

3. Given that the CDC now recommends more than 200 shots over an individual’s lifetime, what is the upper limit to the number of vaccines that can safely be given to an individual? How will we know how many vaccines is too many, given some adverse effects are synergistic, while other effects will not be apparent for several days, months, or years?

4. How can we effectively assess long-term adverse effects of vaccination, such as those that affect neurological and immunological development, or contribute to a risk of cancer, if vaccines are given to newborns within a few hours of birth, but also to women in all stages of pregnancy?

5. How can the medical profession provide informed consent if the safety of vaccine products has not been proven?

6. Why are health professionals not charged with violations of the legal and ethical requirements for administering a treatment without informed consent?

7. If a child is severely injured or killed by a vaccine, who is responsible?

8. Why are vaccines made available at no cost when other life-saving medications, such as antibiotics, Epipens, and other interventions require the consumer to pay?

9. How can vaccines be declared “safe’ when vaccine injury, including death is an accepted outcome of vaccination? Safe means that it doesn’t cause harm.

10. How can vaccines be considered safe when the risk of mortality from the vaccine exceeds the risk of mortality from the disease condition the vaccine is intended to prevent?

11. Why is the only product that governments mandate for infants and children not subject to the same safeguards as is all other pharmaceutical products including the risk of financial and legal liability when vaccine products cause injury and death?

12. Given that a number of the disease conditions for which vaccines are recommended and even mandated no longer present a serious risk to children in Canada today, how long will the government continue to impose vaccines for these disease conditions?

13. How many vaccines would be on the market today if manufacturers and those administering vaccines were personally liable for injury and death caused by these products?

14. Why is it that, unlike prescription pharmaceuticals, vaccine commercials are allowed to omit important safety information such as fatal side effects, and encourage patients to bypass their doctors and go directly to vaccine centers?

15. Why are all pharmaceutical products required to include the product monograph with the product upon sale when product monographs are not provided to consumers of vaccine products?

16. Why are medical professionals incentivized to vaccinate their patients, when other health advancing measures such as clean water, healthy food, exercise and diet are not incentivized?

17. Why do vaccine promoters claim that vaccines are responsible for the decline in infectious diseases and mortality when the most significant decline occurs prior to the introduction of vaccines?

18. Why do vaccine promoters claim that vaccines prevent disease when many vaccines are not designed to prevent infection or transmission?

19. Why are vaccine ingredients such as aluminum and mercury deemed safe without the benefit of proper safety testing using a true placebo?

20. Why do we believe the propaganda of Health Canada and the pharmaceutical industry when they state vaccines are safe, effective and necessary?

21. Why aren’t those who produce products that injure and kill not in jail?

22. How much more worse does it have to get before the vaccine paradigm is seen for what it is – medical fraud?

What questions do you have that are unanswered? Let me know.

