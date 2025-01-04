Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tish Fedora's avatar
Tish Fedora
Jan 8

I figured it out late but soon enough to skip this latest frenzy. Thanks for underlining everything that makes sense now.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lillian K's avatar
Lillian K
Jan 8

Hi Ted...I really appreciate what you have written. It is definitely true. It is not just true about vaccines but is becoming more clear to me to be true about the whole mainstream medical system. Tank you for writing the truth. I feel relieved to hear it. Thank you for your standing up and speaking the truth about vaccines for all these years. It was you who first told me about the problems with vaccines and about what happened to your son, back in the late '80's. I investigated it after that, and was informed about the problems with vaccines and mercury, and other toxins in them. I thus avoided them, and told everyone I knew about the problems with them since the late '80's. Thus I also avoided the whole covid scam, and I knew it was a scam and was political when I was travelling home through the USA the day Trump closed the border. I knew by the power-tripping extra security, and invasion of the privacy of everyone travelling to the USA. Thank you Ted for what you have written and for standing up for all of us. Lillian

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ted Kuntz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture