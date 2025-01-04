This is an essay I wrote in 2016. It showed up today in my Facebook memories. These reflections seem even more true today.
“After years of battling to preserve the right to informed consent with regard to vaccination, I’ve come to a realization. Vaccination is not a medical issue. Rather, vaccination is a political issue disguised as a medical issue.
If vaccinations were truly a medical issue there would be more interest in whether vaccines were actually safe; whether vaccines actually prevented the targeted illnesses or not; and whether the health of those receiving vaccines was better than those who did not.
The virtual absence of interest in vaccine safety and effectiveness is a strong indication that the intention of vaccination is not about improved medical health. The unwillingness of governments and health authorities to conduct genuine research to determine whether vaccinated individuals have better overall health than unvaccinated individuals is powerful evidence that improved health is not the goal.
What is becoming increasingly clear is that vaccination is serving a political agenda.
Vaccines are the battleground for the domination and submission of citizens to a national or international power. It is about subservience. It is about compliance. It is about undermining free will, free choice, and the security of the person.
This agenda becomes evident when we witness the amount of financial and other resources dedicated to tracking vaccine compliance, rather than tracking vaccine safety and effectiveness.
Our health units are not monitoring whether vaccinated children are healthier than unvaccinated children. They actually show no interest in this information. Instead they invest millions of dollars into tracking and enforcing compliance and punishing those who do not comply.
But the disguise of being labeled a “medical” treatment seems to cause a glazing over of the eyes resulting in an inability of parents, doctors and politicians to be logical, rational, or thoughtful.
Vaccination has become a religion. Vaccines are promoted as the only path to "salvation". Any other path to salvation needs to be discredited.
Ironically, in their efforts to save people, vaccine advocates are destroying people. Destroying their health; destroying their rights and freedoms; destroying their access to education; destroying their access to government resources; and destroying families.
It is precisely because vaccination is faith-based and fear-based that logic, facts, and scientific evidence seem powerless in softening the intensity and fervor of the vaccinate advocate.
Ted Kuntz, parent of a vaccine injured child now deceased
I figured it out late but soon enough to skip this latest frenzy. Thanks for underlining everything that makes sense now.
Hi Ted...I really appreciate what you have written. It is definitely true. It is not just true about vaccines but is becoming more clear to me to be true about the whole mainstream medical system. Tank you for writing the truth. I feel relieved to hear it. Thank you for your standing up and speaking the truth about vaccines for all these years. It was you who first told me about the problems with vaccines and about what happened to your son, back in the late '80's. I investigated it after that, and was informed about the problems with vaccines and mercury, and other toxins in them. I thus avoided them, and told everyone I knew about the problems with them since the late '80's. Thus I also avoided the whole covid scam, and I knew it was a scam and was political when I was travelling home through the USA the day Trump closed the border. I knew by the power-tripping extra security, and invasion of the privacy of everyone travelling to the USA. Thank you Ted for what you have written and for standing up for all of us. Lillian