The following is my response to Cory Morgan, Senior Alberta Columnist with the Western Standard. Mr. Morgan wrote an opinion piece on June 23, 2025 entitled: ‘Vaccine Mandates Contributed to the Measles Outbreak’. There is much in Mr. Morgan’s essay that I agree with. And there are comments which suggest Mr. Morgan has never investigated the evidence to support the vaccine industry’s claim that the vaccines on the childhood schedule are “safe and effective”.

Dear Mr. Morgan

I’m writing to you in my capacity as President of Vaccine Choice Canada (VCC). VCC is Canada’s longest serving and most respected vaccine risk awareness organization with more than 43 years of service.

Thank you for your public opinion of June 23, 2025 entitled: ‘Vaccine Mandates Contributed to the Measles Outbreak’. I appreciate your strong stance that vaccination “must be a matter of choice”. This is the mandate of Vaccine Choice Canada – to preserve the right to medical choice and informed consent.

I concur with your assessment that the lack of trust in medical authorities today is largely due to their failure to acknowledge their errors during COVID and the lack of retractions or apologies. And that – “To have mandated vaccinations in any circumstance is an abhorrent attack on a person’s bodily autonomy.”

Your writing is helping to increase awareness that the COVID injections are neither safe nor effective and ought never to have been approved for use, much less mandated for Canadians to retain employment and access to community resources and medical services.

The public is of the perception that while the COVID “vaccine” was inappropriately approved for use, all the other childhood vaccines are “safe and effective”. This perception, however, is not supported by the evidence. My reason for writing is to share with you information about the childhood vaccines recommended in Canada, and the measles vaccine in particular, that you may not be aware of.

1. None of the vaccines on the childhood schedule have been proven “safe and effective” using the gold standard of testing for pharmaceutical products. Not one vaccine has been tested against a true placebo as a requirement for approval and licensing. The claim of “proven safety” is marketing propaganda rather than evidence based.

A number of vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies in recent years, including the 2020 Control Group study, the 2017 study published in the Journal of Translational Science, the Dr. Paul Thomas study, as well as numerous other vaccinated vs unvaccinated studies all conclude that vaccinated children suffer greater chronic illness than unvaccinated children.

The Control Group study showed that those refusing vaccines had significantly better health, while those accepting vaccines are experiencing a multiplicity of grave injuries including increased rates of heart disease, diabetes, digestive disorders, eczema, asthma, allergies, developmental disabilities, birth defects, epilepsy, autism, ADHD, cancers, arthritis, as well as sudden unexpected death (SIDS). The study also revealed that the risk of mortality is higher for those who are vaccinated, than the risk of mortality from disease as a consequence of being unvaccinated.

In 2017, the Journal of Translational Science published the first independent, non-industry funded study comparing the overall health of vaccinated and unvaccinated 6 - 12 year old children in the United States. The results of the study revealed that while vaccinated children were significantly less likely to have chicken pox or whooping cough, they were significantly more likely to have pneumonia, allergies, ear infections, eczema, learning disabilities, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder, neuro-developmental disorders, and chronic illness.

2. Many vaccines on the childhood schedule do not prevent infection or transmission and thus do not provide true “immunity”. These include: polio, diphtheria, influenza, pertussis, COVID 19, and Tetanus. These vaccines are not designed to prevent infection or transmission, but rather only to reduce symptoms of infection. It is right to question whether these products ought to be called “vaccines”.

3. With regard to the measles vaccine, the following information is necessary to make a proper risk-benefit assessment:

a. The CDC added the measles vaccine to the childhood schedule in 1963 and promised measles would be eradicated with one shot by 1967. Clearly this claim was unfounded. b. While the vaccine may have contributed in diminishing measles as a childhood illness, it has resulted in an increase in measles in adults and infants. c. The measles vaccine does not confer life-long immunity. Its effectiveness wanes over time meaning many adults today are without protection. d. Natural measles infection confers life-long immunity. e. As the population ages and those with natural life-long immunity diminishes, and those with temporary, vaccine induced immunity increases, the risk of measles increases. f. Mothers who are vaccinated for measles do not transfer long-lasting maternal antibodies to their infants which protect the infant in the first few months of life. This means newborns and infants are at greater risk of measles. g. While measles was once a serious illness, the mortality from measles declined 98.5% and was no longer considered a public health threat before the vaccine was introduced. The media continues to report as if measles has a high rate of mortality. It does not. h. As of May 30, 2025 there have been 116,823 reports of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the US Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), including 574 related deaths, 9,061 hospitalizations, and 2,224 related disabilities. i. A US HHS study acknowledged that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. Thus, the number of adverse events and deaths may be more than one hundred times these numbers. j. The safety of the measles vaccine has not been proven against a true placebo.

The most important question is whether our children are healthier as a result of vaccination. The fact is that this research has not been conducted by the CDC. We ought to measure the health of children by more parameters than simply whether or not they receive a vaccine.

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a physician with more than 50 years of clinical experience, deems the measles vaccine as “an unhealthy reprogramming of the immune system that trades off the acute, vigorous responses to infection” in favour of “weaker, but ongoing, chronic responses that have rendered us a lot sicker than we would have been had we simply left well enough alone.”

The reality is that permanent injury and death from measles is exceedingly rare in a developed country like Canada. Neil Rau, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Richard Schabas, MD, Ontario’s former Chief Medical Officer, stated in an October 2018 article – ‘Stop the Hysteria Over Measles Outbreaks’ that the media-fueled hysteria is unwarranted. “The borderline hysteria fueled by the media and public health that greets a few cases is unwarranted. . . At current rates, Canada can expect to see a death from acute measles about once every hundred years or so.”

We have been conditioned to believe that all incidences of measles is life threatening and must be prevented. This is simply not true. Measles is a childhood infection, and in previous generations, virtually all children contracted measles with relatively low incidence of serious adverse effects or mortality. The increase in measles cases today is a result of vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This increase had been predicted by those who recognize the limitations of the measles vaccine.

Vaccine Choice Canada has investigated the lack of evidence behind claims of vaccine safety and efficacy for 43 years. We discovered that much of what is commonly believed about childhood vaccination is unproven, unsubstantiated, and based on industry narrative rather than evidence based medicine. In 2024 we published a new resource entitled – A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination. I would be pleased to share this with you if you would provide me with a mailing address.

Mr. Morgan, you rightly acknowledged that the state has misrepresented the benefits and potential harms of the COVID-19 vaccine. I respectfully suggest that this statement is true for all childhood vaccines.

I welcome the opportunity to discuss this and other vaccine related matters with you at any time.

Sincerely,

Ted Kuntz, President