I’m writing in response to The Canadian Press article by Nicole Ireland – “Vaccine War Creates Confidence Crisis” (August 9, 2025). Ireland presents a very one sided perspective of the mRNA technology. What Rasmussen, Constantinescu and other promoters value is the speed of development of new vaccines using the mRNA platform. What is missing from their evaluation is evidence of proven safety of the mRNA technology. If a product is not safe, it matters not if it is effective. Medical history is filled with “effective but unsafe” products – Thalidomide, Vioxx, DDT, lead, fluoride, mercury, even baby powder to name a few.

The first report of the successful use of mRNA in animals was published in 1990. Since then, biotech companies had poor results testing mRNA drugs for cardiovascular, metabolic, and renal diseases, cancer, and rare diseases, with most finding that the adverse side-effects of mRNA insertion were too serious. To now contemplate fast-tracking equivalent products within 8-12 weeks, without long term safety testing and monitoring, is reckless at best.

There are no long-term studies to ascertain the long term immune response and degree of protection, or what multiple mRNA product administration might cause either for multiple different diseases and/or repeat injections of the same product or similar variant. The 8-12 weeks used to produce a new version cannot possibly ascertain whether the protein chosen to be produced is prionogenic or if sufficiently close in structure to a naturally occurring protein in the recipient, it might set off an autoimmune disorder. What is the point of producing an immune response against a pathogen if it initiates adverse disorders of greater magnitude in the process?

mRNA products of the type referred to as vaccines are nothing of the sort. The FDA regards these mRNA products as ‘gene therapies’. Changing the definition of what a vaccine is to include these mRNA products does not make them vaccines. We can only assume that this change in the definition of a vaccine occurred in order to facilitate and fast-track authorisation of these novel products in order to bypass the usual trials and safety net required for non-vaccines because there is sufficient evidence to understand that these mRNA products are potentially inherently unsafe.

If it were not for the waiver of liability, manufacturers of the mRNA products granted temporary authorisation for COVID did not have the confidence in the safety of their products to allow distribution with manufacturer liability, as evidenced by their refusal to supply those countries who refused to waive liability. That in itself reveals everything we need to know about the inherent safety of mRNA products.

As for the “vaccine confidence crisis”, that is already a reality due in large part to the rushed approval of the COVID injections without substantive evidence of either safety or efficacy. The unprecedented number of deaths from the mRNA injection is more than valid reason for the mistrust. Doubling down on an unproven product will only deepen the confidence crisis.

Kennedy is right to assert that he will “focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions.”

We should expect nothing less.

Ted Kuntz, President

Vaccine Choice Canada