Response to “Vaccine War Creates Confidence Crisis”
I’m writing in response to The Canadian Press article by Nicole Ireland – “Vaccine War Creates Confidence Crisis” (August 9, 2025). Ireland presents a very one sided perspective of the mRNA technology. What Rasmussen, Constantinescu and other promoters value is the speed of development of new vaccines using the mRNA platform. What is missing from their evaluation is evidence of proven safety of the mRNA technology. If a product is not safe, it matters not if it is effective. Medical history is filled with “effective but unsafe” products – Thalidomide, Vioxx, DDT, lead, fluoride, mercury, even baby powder to name a few.
The first report of the successful use of mRNA in animals was published in 1990. Since then, biotech companies had poor results testing mRNA drugs for cardiovascular, metabolic, and renal diseases, cancer, and rare diseases, with most finding that the adverse side-effects of mRNA insertion were too serious. To now contemplate fast-tracking equivalent products within 8-12 weeks, without long term safety testing and monitoring, is reckless at best.
There are no long-term studies to ascertain the long term immune response and degree of protection, or what multiple mRNA product administration might cause either for multiple different diseases and/or repeat injections of the same product or similar variant. The 8-12 weeks used to produce a new version cannot possibly ascertain whether the protein chosen to be produced is prionogenic or if sufficiently close in structure to a naturally occurring protein in the recipient, it might set off an autoimmune disorder. What is the point of producing an immune response against a pathogen if it initiates adverse disorders of greater magnitude in the process?
mRNA products of the type referred to as vaccines are nothing of the sort. The FDA regards these mRNA products as ‘gene therapies’. Changing the definition of what a vaccine is to include these mRNA products does not make them vaccines. We can only assume that this change in the definition of a vaccine occurred in order to facilitate and fast-track authorisation of these novel products in order to bypass the usual trials and safety net required for non-vaccines because there is sufficient evidence to understand that these mRNA products are potentially inherently unsafe.
If it were not for the waiver of liability, manufacturers of the mRNA products granted temporary authorisation for COVID did not have the confidence in the safety of their products to allow distribution with manufacturer liability, as evidenced by their refusal to supply those countries who refused to waive liability. That in itself reveals everything we need to know about the inherent safety of mRNA products.
As for the “vaccine confidence crisis”, that is already a reality due in large part to the rushed approval of the COVID injections without substantive evidence of either safety or efficacy. The unprecedented number of deaths from the mRNA injection is more than valid reason for the mistrust. Doubling down on an unproven product will only deepen the confidence crisis.
Kennedy is right to assert that he will “focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices. Technologies that were funded during the emergency phase but failed to meet current scientific standards will be phased out in favor of evidence-based, ethically grounded solutions.”
We should expect nothing less.
Ted Kuntz, President
Vaccine Choice Canada
They move at the speed of profit. Liability-free profit is even faster, the better to serve their god of Mammon, which eats children for breakfast.
Untill recently, their hellbent activities were largely shrouded in darkness. But now the floodlights are on.
Thank you for being part of the Great Shining, Ted.
Ted, you wrote:
“Kennedy is right to assert that he will “focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.”
Exactly which “platforms” would those be?? I am not aware of any vaccine “platforms” that have strong safety records or transparent anything. Quite the opposite.
Kennedy has done nothing meaningful to date as Secretary of HHS to stop the vaccine devastation or to restore individual and parental rights with regard to healthcare and medical decision making…quite the opposite. From continuing to permit and recommend the Covid injections for the vast majority of Americans *(see last 2 links below), including for pregnant women and infants, to publicly recommending the MMR vaccine which has destroyed the lives of so many children worldwide, to signing off on the recommending the flu vaccine for those 6 months and older, to signing off on the “recommending” of “thimerosal-free” flu vaccines for those 6 years and younger (which can still include a certain amount of thimerosal, which may not be available, and whose other ingredients are not needed by, and are dangerous to, the human body), to approving new vaccines (e.g. chikungunya) and funding for more vaccines, including a “universal vaccine” for Covid, influenza, and RSV, together, that “mimics natural immunity” (versus allowing natural immunity to occur!), he should not be touted or supported.
Look at the CDC recommended vaccine schedules for all age groups. NO ELIMINATIONS under Kennedy…NONE.
Where are his public denouncements of and outrage at vaccine requirements and vaccine mandates, which eliminate both informed consent and the ethical practice of medicine? Where is his public support for Idaho’s new medical freedom law? Haven’t heard them. Have you?
To read my 7-point Common Sense Plan for what needs to be done by the Secretary of HHS, read here:
*To read how the new Covid injection guidelines in the US apply to the vast majority of Americans, read this, including chart 2:
Also read the Notes section for Covid injections for those 6 months and older here:
