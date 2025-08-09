Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Sunlit Wings
1d

They move at the speed of profit. Liability-free profit is even faster, the better to serve their god of Mammon, which eats children for breakfast.

Untill recently, their hellbent activities were largely shrouded in darkness. But now the floodlights are on.

Thank you for being part of the Great Shining, Ted.

Laura Hayes
16h

Ted, you wrote:

“Kennedy is right to assert that he will “focus on platforms with stronger safety records and transparent clinical and manufacturing data practices.”

Exactly which “platforms” would those be?? I am not aware of any vaccine “platforms” that have strong safety records or transparent anything. Quite the opposite.

Kennedy has done nothing meaningful to date as Secretary of HHS to stop the vaccine devastation or to restore individual and parental rights with regard to healthcare and medical decision making…quite the opposite. From continuing to permit and recommend the Covid injections for the vast majority of Americans *(see last 2 links below), including for pregnant women and infants, to publicly recommending the MMR vaccine which has destroyed the lives of so many children worldwide, to signing off on the recommending the flu vaccine for those 6 months and older, to signing off on the “recommending” of “thimerosal-free” flu vaccines for those 6 years and younger (which can still include a certain amount of thimerosal, which may not be available, and whose other ingredients are not needed by, and are dangerous to, the human body), to approving new vaccines (e.g. chikungunya) and funding for more vaccines, including a “universal vaccine” for Covid, influenza, and RSV, together, that “mimics natural immunity” (versus allowing natural immunity to occur!), he should not be touted or supported.

Look at the CDC recommended vaccine schedules for all age groups. NO ELIMINATIONS under Kennedy…NONE.

Where are his public denouncements of and outrage at vaccine requirements and vaccine mandates, which eliminate both informed consent and the ethical practice of medicine? Where is his public support for Idaho’s new medical freedom law? Haven’t heard them. Have you?

To read my 7-point Common Sense Plan for what needs to be done by the Secretary of HHS, read here:

https://www.ageofautism.com/2025/07/csp-for-rfk-jr.html

*To read how the new Covid injection guidelines in the US apply to the vast majority of Americans, read this, including chart 2:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMsb2506929

Also read the Notes section for Covid injections for those 6 months and older here:

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/hcp/imz-schedules/child-adolescent-age.html

