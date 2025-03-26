As I stand back and witness the behaviour of the mass of humanity, I’m disturbed by what I am seeing. There are countless examples of humanity acting in callous and reactive ways rather than with wisdom and discernment.

The mass destruction of Tesla vehicles by those who are angry with Elon Musk for rooting out corruption is but one example. The tragic decision by the Ottawa Police Services tribunal to find Detective Helen Grus guilty of discreditable conduct for investigating the deaths of infants strikes me as a bellwether moment.

As is the heartless decision rendered by Ontario Superior Court Justice Sandra Antoniani that no one is morally or legally responsible for the death of Sean Hartman as a result of the dangerous COVID injection. These two decisions effectively mean that law enforcement in Canada is not dependent upon laws or the moral value to protect life, but rather on political will and privilege.

It is telling that the word “bellwether” is defined as “the leading sheep of a flock, with a bell on its neck.”

It is as though humanity is de-evolving into a state of unconscious compliance with the perceived authority of governments and media. Author Paul Wallis writes: “this deep wiring of subservience does nothing to serve the interests of ordinary people. It predisposes us to patterns of autocracy, taxation and exploitation of the many by the few. It’s a pathology that makes us easily managed.”

“When we human beings learn to disassemble our subservience towards elites and shake off the structures by which we enslave one another; when we learn to labor for the common good instead of for higher powers, then we will have upgraded ourselves to a higher consciousness and a better way of being.”

I’d say Wallis has nailed it. Those who participate in the destruction of cars and buildings with a T on them, who value political narrative over facts or life, and who seem unable to articulate the reasons for their actions beyond simple epitaphs as ‘Nazi” or ‘evil’ are evidence of this unconscious compliance.

I don’t know if only a small percentage of humanity has been gifted with reason and discernment, or whether the mass poisoning of our air, water, food, medicine and media has downgraded our mental capacities and powers of perception and rendered much of humanity incompetent and little more than sheep following the bellwether.

What I do know is that unless humanity awakens from its slumber and subservience, our future is doubtful. It may be that a large portion of humanity is not recoverable. I pray that isn’t true. Regardless, those who can see what is happening and are gifted with discernment and wisdom are needed more than ever.

We can’t afford to be discouraged by the behaviours of the masses, politicians or judges. We have to persist in raising the knowledge and consciousness of humanity by our words and actions. I recognize it takes courage and persistence to:

Keep your head when all about you Are losing theirs and blaming it on you, Trust yourself when all men doubt you, But make allowance for their doubting too; Wait and not be tired by waiting, Being lied about, don’t deal in lies, Being hated, don’t give way to hating,

May these words from Rudyard Kipling guide and sustain us during these challenging times. I see no other alternative. Fear and despair will not serve us. Only the will to create something grander for our children and grandchildren regardless of the consequences of doing so.

