A document recently disseminated by the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) entitled - Reduce the Risk of Getting or Spreading Measles doesn’t disclose critical information about measles and the measles vaccine.

This is what the PHAC isn’t telling you:

The measles vaccine is a live-virus vaccine grown in cultures of chicken embryo cells. The measles vaccine is given in combination with mumps and rubella (MMR) and chicken pox (MMR-V). These all contain live-viruses.

Those who have been recently vaccinated with a live virus vaccine, such as measles, are not permitted to visit cancer wards or have close contact with those with compromised immune response due to the potential to transmit the live virus to others. This means the recently vaccinated have the potential to infect others.

While the measles vaccine contributed to the reduction of measles as a childhood illness, it has resulted in an increase in measles in adults and infants.

As a result of measles vaccination, adults and infants are at greater risk of measles when the consequences can be more severe than when contracted in childhood.

More critically, mothers who are vaccinated and do not contract measles naturally do not transfer robust maternal antibodies to their infant which protects the infant in the first few months of life.

The reason being the measles vaccine does not confer life-long immunity. Its effectiveness wanes over time and as a result, many adults vaccinated as children are without protection.

Dr. Richard Moskowitz, a physician with more than 50 years of clinical experience, deems the measles vaccine as “an unhealthy reprogramming of the immune system that trades off the acute, vigorous responses to infection” in favor of “weaker, but ongoing, chronic responses that have rendered us a lot sicker than we would have been had we simply left well enough alone.” [i]

The measles vaccine, in combination with the other live vaccines, may be causing neurological injury in some children. There is compelling evidence that administering the MMR vaccine prior to three years can cause regressive autism. [ii]

Those born before the introduction of the measles vaccine and those who experience measles naturally contribute to herd immunity which helps to reduce measles outbreaks. As the population ages and individuals with life-long immunity diminishes, and individuals with temporary vaccine-induced immunity increases, the susceptibility to measles increases. The herd immunity once common in Canada has been dismantled by six decades of mass vaccination.

The increase in measles in infants and adults today is due to vaccine failure, not a failure to vaccinate. This was predicted by those who recognized the limitations of the measles vaccine.

While measles was once a serious illness, the mortality from measles declined 98.5% and was no longer considered a public health threat before the vaccine was introduced in 1963. The pre-vaccine annual risk of death or permanent disability from measles for children under age 10 with normal levels of vitamin A and infected after birth was 1 in 1 million. [iii] This means the measles vaccine was unnecessary.

Health Canada and public health officers imply that if everyone were vaccinated, no one would die or be harmed from measles. This statement ignores the known risks of measles vaccination, including disability and death, and the increased susceptibility to measles in infants and adults when the consequences can be more severe.

As of June 27, 2025, there have been more than 117,063 reports of measles-vaccine reactions, hospitalizations, injuries, and deaths following measles vaccinations made to the U.S. Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System, including 574 related deaths, 9,080 hospitalizations, and 2,225 related disabilities. [iv]

A 2010 U.S. HHS study revealed that less than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported. This means that the actual number of adverse events and deaths could be more than 100X these numbers – 11,706,300 reports, 57,400 deaths, and 222,500 disabilities.

Approximately 40 cases of death and permanent injury from the MMR vaccine are reported to VAERS annually. [v]

A risk analysis comparing the increased risk of mortality in children (16 months – 19 years) from not being vaccinated for measles vs. the risk of mortality from the measles vaccine concluded that the risk of death is more than 261 times higher in children vaccinated with the measles vaccine. [vi]

The manufacturer’s package insert states, “MMR II vaccine has not been evaluated for carcinogenic or mutagenic potential or impairment of fertility.”