I understand why so many are resistant to acknowledging vaccine injury.

Its more than admitting that vaccines, like all pharmaceutical products, can cause injury and death.

It means acknowledging that an individual may have contributed to their own illness or chronic disease condition.

Even more challenging is to admit that one may have contributed to the injuring or death of their child. This is too painful a reality to contemplate for most.

But there are more reasons to resist acknowledging vaccine injury.

The narrative that vaccines are “safe, effective and necessary” is the dominant narrative of our culture. As herd animals who recognize ‘safety in numbers’, aligning with the dominant narrative feels like the safest position.

And, given the public attacks on anyone questioning the “safe and effective” narrative, no matter how credentialed, it’s clear that its best to keep one’s ‘head down’ when it comes to vaccine injury.

But there are more reasons to turn a “blind eye” to the truth of vaccine injury and mortality.

Vaccines are heavily promoted by our governments, public health agencies, medical doctors, and mainstream media. Surely, all these people can’t be wrong. Can they?

To admit they might be wrong, whether intentionally or naively, would undermine trust in the very foundations of our society. If governments, public health officers, doctors and media can’t be trusted, then who can we trust?

Acknowledging vaccine injury is like a ‘David and Goliath’ battle. Better to side with Goliath. After all, David’s defeat of Goliath was just a story. Reality requires aligning with the majority and the powerful. To do otherwise is reckless.

Doctors know this. Doctors and other health professionals who report vaccine injury are often subject to investigation and discipline by their regulatory agencies. The message to doctors is clear – vaccines don’t cause injuries and so those who report vaccine injuries should be discredited.

Another reason why vaccine injury is hard to recognize is that, unlike all other manufacturers of products, including pharmaceuticals, vaccine manufacturers have been granted legal immunity for injuries and deaths caused by their products. This means no court cases where the evidence is widely broadcast. No headlines of million dollar settlements. No riveting court testimony where we watch two sides duke it out like the OJ Simpson trial.

Also, vaccine advertisers are not required to list known adverse effects as is required with pharmaceutical advertisers. Those TV commercials for pharmaceuticals which include a sped up voice listing all side effects is absent from vaccine commercials. No fine print at the bottom of print media. You never hear a vaccine advertiser say: “This vaccine may help your child avoid a rash, but there are side effects, so get the facts.” The conclusion: Vaccines don’t have adverse effects aka injuries.

Vaccine manufacturers, unlike all other pharmaceutical products, are not required to include the product monograph with the purchase of a vaccine product. The product monograph is a government-regulated document that provides detailed information about a drug, its properties, uses, ingredients, adverse events, contraindications and health claims. It is essential to ensure safe and effective prescribing and use of the medication, excepting vaccines.

And vaccine manufacturers, unlike producers of pharmaceutical drugs are not required to test their products for safety in the same manner. Vaccine manufacturers aren’t required to test their product against a true placebo for an extended period of time, often years. Instead, vaccine manufacturers are able to declare their products “safe and effective” with no true placebo and only days or weeks of active safety monitoring. Vaccine manufacturers measure safety based on the number of adverse events reported after vaccination. This means the consumer is a subject in the vaccine safety trial without their knowledge or consent.

The challenge for vaccine manufacturers and vaccine proponents in government, health and media is that the reality of vaccine injury just won’t go away. As the number of vaccines recommended or mandated increases, the number of vaccine injured and killed also increases.

It’s easy to dismiss the idea of vaccine injury when it is a social media post or a comment from a “discredited” doctor. It’s much more difficult to dismiss vaccine injury when it is your own child, or your own health that has been affected.

When you understand all of this you quickly conclude that the vaccine narrative is “fixed”, flawed, and dangerous. But that means our governments, public health, doctors and media are in on the fix.

It’s just easier to believe the narrative. The perception of safety is more important than truth.

And in the short term, it is safer to believe the vaccine narrative until a vaccine harms or kills someone you love.

Ted Kuntz