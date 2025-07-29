Ted Kuntz's Musings

Ted Kuntz's Musings

Jul 29

Prior to 2020 I never questioned the issue of vaccines. But then my kids, born in the 80s didn't get very many in BC. It's not like I was pro vaccines but I just didn't think about it. The truth hit me in 2020 and I've been reading as many books on the topic as I can to become informed. Sadly though, I can't change the minds of the younger generation. Looking back now I see that my youngest child developed an autoimmune condition as a toddler which could very likely be due to vaccines.

Jul 30

Ted, you wrote: “After all, David’s defeat of Goliath was just a story.”

For those of us who believe that Almighty God, the Divine and Intelligent Creator, is responsible for the amazing and beyond-our-comprehension design of all living things, from humans, to animals, to insects, to trees, flowers, fish, and more, and responsible for the rising and setting of the sun each day, the rain, the wind, the weather, the seasons, and more, we also believe that the Creator of the universe and all that is in it is fully able to ensure that His Holy Word is preserved and transmitted from one generation to the next as He wills and ordains.

As such, we believe that David of the Bible, the small shepherd who defeated the mighty Goliath, is an accurate historical account of a real event, and not “just a story”. With God, all things are possible, including the defeat of a giant by someone much smaller…and the defeat of an evil empire responsible for poisoning people and animals of all ages, from womb to tomb, via vaccines, by a seemingly much less powerful group of people who have the eyes to see what is happening and the will to try to stop it.

Questions remain, however: Are we earnestly and fervently seeking God’s help? Is God allowing sin to fully manifest before He intervenes in a mighty way to display His mighty power? Will God intervene in this area before the return of His Son, Jesus, or will we reap the seeds of rebellion against God and His ways that have been increasingly sown year after year?

