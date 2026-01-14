It is common for those outside of the Freedom movement to express confusion with the freedom movement. A typical response is – “Why do we need a freedom movement? We’re already free.” The fact is that what Canadians have understood to be fundamental rights and freedoms in Canada have, in the last five years, become privileges meted out based on an individual’s willingness to accept the current political narrative and mandates. An easy way to know if one is free is to question the current narrative or dissent from the mandates. The response reveals the answer.

How Was the Freedom Movement Formed?

The freedom movement is a grassroots initiative that grew spontaneously out of increasing concern with the overreach of governments. The most visible expression of the freedom movement was the Trucker’s Convoy in January 2022. The trucker’s convoy brought international attention to the Federal government’s COVID vaccine mandates, imposed upon Canadians in spite of clear evidence that the vaccines do not prevent infection or transmission.

What has become evident to those in the freedom movement is:

Our current government is exceeding the authority delegated to them by the citizens of Canada and thus we no longer live in a functioning democracy. Our governments are following a political and global agenda rather than evidenced-based science and established emergency and pandemic protocols. Our governments are knowingly and intentionally violating the 1982 Constitution Act and the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which includes our right to freedom of speech, assembly, worship, security of the person and privacy. No government in Canada has demonstrably justified their violations of our Charter rights. With few exceptions, no court has upheld our Charter rights or demanded that governments ‘demonstrably justify’ their violation of our rights, as is required by law. Our governments have violated the fundamentals of medical science and ethical medicine by imposing an experimental genetic technology upon Canadians through the use of deception, coercion, propaganda and extortion. Our governments have abdicated individual and national sovereignty and instead acceded to the dictates of the unelected WHO and WEF. Our mainstream media and social media platforms have abdicated their commitment to honesty and journalistic integrity, are actively engaged in censorship, and thereby serving a political and corporate agenda. The response of the Federal government to the Freedom Convoy in implementing the Emergency Act affirmed that the concerns of the overreach of governments are justified.

What is the Freedom Movement Trying to Accomplish?

The goals of the Freedom Movement are to:

Raise awareness of the violations of our fundamental rights and freedoms. Re-establish the Constitution Act and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms as the supreme law of Canada. Hold the government, courts, law enforcement, businesses, media, regulatory agencies, and other actors accountable for violating the rights and freedoms of Canadians. Hold government and the medical industry accountable for denying Canadians early treatment for COVID-19 and instead relying exclusively upon an experimental genetic technology that has yet to be formally approved for use in Canada. These actions have resulted in the unnecessary deaths of children and adults. Reveal the corruption evident in our governments, courts, media, law enforcement, education and healthcare systems. Expose the significant censorship, deception and distortion in our governments, health industry and media. Oppose the transfer of decision-making authority from individuals and nations to the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization composed of unelected, elite globalists. Re-ignite individual responsibility for protecting and upholding our democracy. Reclaim individual sovereignty and the responsibility and right of parents to make medical decisions for their children.

What are the Core Values of the Freedom Movement?

At its core, those in the freedom movement are united in their:

Love of Freedom Love of humanity Love of righteousness & truth Love of accountability

Who is Involved in the Freedom Movement?

The freedom movement is a loose coalition of individuals and organizations comprising a broad spectrum of Canadian society. These citizens participate in more than 300 national, provincial, regional and local organizations. Most of these organizations were formed as a result of the government’s response to Covid-19. The membership supporting these organizations represent several million Canadians and growing. These individuals are united, not based on their vaccination status, but rather on their commitment to upholding individual rights and freedoms, including the right to medical choice and bodily sovereignty. Included in and supporting these organizations are fully credentialed scientists, doctors, health care and education professionals, successful business owners, law enforcement, financial and government leaders and concerned citizens.

Where can I get more information about the Freedom Movement?

You can begin by going to the Freedom Rising website at: https://www.freedomrising.info

If you have questions regarding the above information, would like to join the movement, please email: freedomrisinginfo@proton.me