The following is a message I wrote six years ago today. My message was in response to the removal of four public information billboards contracted by Vaccine Choice Canada in the Toronto area. What is clear is that the vaccine industry is afraid of open debate and the informed consent of individuals and parents.

On Wednesday, the medical industry was successful in their lobbying efforts to have four public information billboards removed from the Toronto area. The billboards, sponsored by Vaccine Choice Canada, invited the public to “educate before you vaccinate”.

Two of the billboards made factually accurate statements. One related to the fact that vaccines are voluntary in Canada and are not required for a child to attend school. The other revealed that Canada does not have a vaccine injury compensation program. Canada is the only G7 Nation without a national vaccine injury compensation program. The other two messages simply asked a question: “How many is too many?” and “Vaccines: What are the risks?”

The medical industry deems these statements and questions “not in the public interest”.

What is it about vaccines that we are not allowed to ask questions? Why would public health and the medical industry discourage parents from the wisdom of “educate before you vaccinate”? Why is public health and the medical industry afraid of informed consent and educated parents? Is not informed consent a requirement of an ethical medical system? What is so special about vaccination that due diligence is discouraged?

With every other medical practice and product, a health consumer is encouraged to gather information, read the product information insert, ask questions, and get a second opinion. With vaccination, however, consumers are expected to accept on faith what they are being told by the financially-conflicted media and a for-profit medical industry is all there is to know.

The manufacturers of vaccines are the same companies that manufacture pharmaceutical products as Vioxx, Oxycontin, Thalidomide, and other products that have caused widespread harm, including death. Why is it acceptable to question the safety and effectiveness of these products, but not acceptable to ask similar questions about a vaccine product?

The vaccine industry ought to be able to win the argument for their universal, one-size-fits-all vaccination policy on the scientific evidence and open and transparent discussion of the merits of such a policy without needing to silence concern, belittle those who ask questions, or use marketing propaganda.

What is apparent is that the medical industry and a compliant mainstream media seem disinterested in any perspective or fact that doesn’t serve their vaccine ideology. When one’s view is that constricted it is doubtful that their judgments can be fully trusted.

One can’t decide what is best for oneself and one’s children without adequate information. Biased and distorted information that only presents one side and discourages discussion or debate does not inspire confidence. Using scare propaganda undermines informed consent.

What is rarely acknowledged by the mainstream media is that those individuals who express concern about vaccine products are most often parents of children who have been injured or killed by vaccines, as my son was. The media insist on labelling these parents as “anti-vaccine” rather than using the correct label of “vaccine risk aware” or “parents of vaccine injured children”. But such labels would not serve the ideology that vaccines are “safe and effective”.

The medical industry in Canada actively resists efforts to implement a national vaccine injury compensation program because they are afraid the public will begin to question vaccine safety. They would rather deny vaccine injury than appropriately and fairly compensate those who have been injured by a government encouraged medical practice. (Note: Canada finally introduced a vaccine injury compensation program in December 2020)

This denial and public shaming of these families is a re-victimization of a family that is already negatively impacted by the unintended effects of a vaccine. My son, who passed in 2017, required 24-hour care his entire life and could never be left unattended as a result of a vaccine-induced uncontrolled seizure disorder. The impact this has on a marriage and family is devastating.

Would we all not be safer if our government and the medical industry acknowledged when vaccines fail or cause harm? How does hiding vaccine failure serve the public? Would we be better served if the airline industry adopted the practice of denial and dismissed plane crashes as a “coincidence” or the rantings of an “anti-airplane” group that shouldn’t be taken seriously?

In honour of my son and all other vaccine damaged children, I will continue advocating for vaccine risk awareness and for choice in medical intervention - with or without billboards .

By Ted Kuntz, President of Vaccine Choice Canada