When Bobby Kennedy Jr. was asked during his confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of HHS – ‘Are you anti-vaccine?’, I wish Mr. Kennedy would have responded this way:

The problem with vaccination is that it has become a religion rather than a science. We are now in a position in society today where to question anything about vaccine safety, efficacy or necessity is considered sacrilegious. No debate is allowed. No doubt. No demanding of the facts. No accountability. No transparency. This means we are no longer dealing in the realm of science, but rather in the realm of religious ideology.

This is a very dangerous place to be, and my conversations with thousands of mothers and fathers of vaccine injured children confirms just how dangerous this place is that we find ourselves.

The US Congress made a mistake back in 1986 when they enacted the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. With the best of intentions, they gave the vaccine industry immunity from financial and legal liability for injury and death caused by their products. The vaccine industry was given something no other industry has been given – the ability to produce products with no accountability for the harm caused by their products. This released the vaccine industry of one of the most effective mechanisms of accountability in a free market society.

But governments went even further in their religious embracing of vaccines. In most states, they removed a second mechanism of accountability – that of free choice. Virtually all states in this country as a result of the lobbying efforts of the pharmaceutical industry, deprive parents the ability to protect their children and themselves from a product they deem harmful. This is an egregious violation of individual rights and security of the person, but also the sanctity of the human body.

The various US governments have decreed that vaccine manufacturers have more say over our children than we as parents do. And when vaccine manufacturers get it wrong, there is no accountability; no safeguards; and no effective means of redress. We are essentially at the mercy of the vaccine industry.

Anything that is assigned the label of “vaccine” is given this special status, regardless whether it is proven safe, effective, or necessary. And the definition of ‘vaccine’ has been expanded beyond its original intention and meaning to encompass virtually any product which is deemed to offer “protection” however tenuous the claim or limited the protection. The mRNA injection is a clear example of this.

When Congress granted the vaccine industry this special status in 1986, our children received a handful of vaccines, and the percentage of parents who opted in for this medical procedure was less than one in two Americans because vaccination was a choice that many parents deemed unnecessary or unsafe. Today, vaccination is no longer realistically a choice. The kind of fervor in this room today is evidence of the expectation that everyone accept every vaccine without question. If parents accept the vaccine ideology, their children would receive more than 100 vaccines before age 18 if vaccines during pregnancy and COVID are included.

Vaccines were promoted as a means to ensure the health of Americans. In the 1960’s the amount of chronic disease in children in this country was approximately 2%. In the 1980’s it was 12%. Today, more than 65% of children in America have at least one chronic health condition. If we were to measure the success of the vaccination program based on the health of our children, we would easily conclude that vaccination is not making our children healthier. The problem is that we don’t measure the success of the vaccination program based on the health of our children, but rather on the number of people who comply with the vaccine schedule. We are measuring success by the wrong outcome.

This country went into full on panic mode when COVID was declared a pandemic of international concern. Our children who were not at risk of COVID were forced to take a vaccine based on ideology rather than effectiveness, necessity or safety. Today, more than 1 in 36 children in America are diagnosed with autism, a life altering condition that means most of these children will not become fully functioning independent adults. This is a condition which was so rare in the 1980’s that few physicians would see it in their entire career. Today, every classroom in this country has one or more children diagnosed with autism. Yet somehow autism doesn’t garner the same response by our governments and health industry. We accept 1 in 36 neurologically damaged children as unworthy of a pandemic response.

So let me get back to your question – Am I anti-vaccine? If questioning vaccine safety, efficacy and necessity is anti-vaccine, then yes, I am anti-vaccine. The use of this term has been weaponized to prevent responsible scrutiny of a medical intervention that has no safeguards in place to ensure it does what it is purported to do and does it safely. I am science based. I am evidence based. I am fact based. I refuse to accept the religion of vaccination. I refuse to accept its merits on faith. I refuse to forsake accountability out of fear of being labeled an “anti-vaxxer”.

I argue that I am more pro-science and more responsible than those in this room who want to burn me at the stake for questioning their religion. I will not stand back and keep silent while children are being harmed. I will not accept what is effectively child sacrifice. I will not accept a lack of accountability for injury and death caused by a product. I will not join in gaslighting parents who tell me that their child was perfectly healthy prior to vaccination and is now chronically ill or dead.

I also will not take away medical choice, but I will establish firm thresholds where a license given to a vaccine manufacturer is revoked if they do not meet certain standards. I will also advocate to remove the immunity from liability for injury and death caused by vaccine products. I suggest that if vaccine manufacturers were once again financially and legally liable for injury and death caused by their products, many of these manufacturers would immediately remove their products from the market because they already know their products are not safe.

The fact that these manufacturers would remove their product if they are once again held liable for injury and death says something even more disturbing about our health care system in this country. It says that without consequences, financial abundance is more important than the health of our children. And that should concern us all.